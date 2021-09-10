Will be updated as we receive results.
Class AA
• Dylan Graham and Luke Sullivan ran for two touchdowns apiece, and Joey Michelotti threw for a score and ran for another as Helena Capital pulverized Kalispell Flathead 57-0. Sullivan's 36-yard run gave the Bruins a 43-0 lead at halftime. Michelotti's TD pass went for 25 yards to Hayden Opitz.
• Jacob Miller ran for four touchdowns and Christian Emineth got into the act with a touchdown pass to Zeke Ramirez and a 43-yard run as Billings Senior pounded crosstown rival Billings Skyview 69-0. Miller's runs came from 41, 14, 7 and 6 yards. Peyton Oakley was involved in Senior's ninth and 10th TDs, hitting Maclain Burckley on a 13-yard score and closing the night with a 2-yard run. Burckley made nine of 10 extra points for the Broncs.
• Jace Stenson tossed four touchdown passes — two to Dylan Snyder — and Casey Kautzman booted two field goals as Butte built an early lead and held on to surprise No. 3 Helena 34-20. Stenson found Snyder from 23 yards out to open the scoring and Kautzman's 41-yard field goal in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 27-0 lead. Kaden Huot brought the Bengals back with TD passes to Kade Schlepp and Chase McGurran and also a scoring run, but it was too little too late.
• Jake Rendina piled up 161 rushing yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 4 Kalispell Glacier over Missoula Big Sky 56-20. Gage Sliter threw for 191 yards for the Wolfpack. Rendina ran for the first two touchdowns, including one from 80 yards, to give the hosts a 14-0 lead. Cole Sandberg answered with a short TD run for the Eagles but Jake Turner took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a TD. Big Sky's Isaac Ayers caught a TD pass last in the final half but his team took trailed 42-13 at the break. Sandberg scored on a short run midway through the third quarter to make the score 42-20. Eagles QB Caleb Hren completed 15 of 31 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
• Michael DeLeon rushed for three touchdowns to propel No. 2 Billings West past No. 5 Bozeman Gallatin 42-14 and hand the Raptors their first defeat. DeLeon had scoring runs of 17 and 46 yards in the second quarter as the Golden Bears built a 21-0 lead. He added a 4-yarder in the third quarter. West opened the scoring with a 76-yard pass from Isaiah Claunch to Riley Bergeson. Claunch also connected from 43 yards out with Rhett Zitzow, who returned an interception 20 yards for a TD as well. Braeden Mikkelson hit Rylan Schlepp from 27 yards and Tyler Nansel from 29 for Gallatin.
Class A
• Orion Thivierge ran for three touchdowns to lead Havre over Hardin 25-14. Thivierge scored from 8 and 7 yards out to give the Blue Ponies a 15-0 lead, then added the final score in the fourth quarter from 8 yards away for a 25-8 margin. Havre also had a field goal. Derek Blankenship's 1-yard run for a TD in the third quarter brought the Bulldogs within 18-8.
• Beau Dantic ran for a score from 15 yards out and also caught a 15-yard TD pass from Kyson Moran to lift No. 2 Laurel to its 25-0 whitewashing of Sidney. Dantic's catch was one of three TDs tossed by Moran, who also found Dalton Boehler from 35 yards and Konnor Gregerson from 27. The Locomotives limited the Eagles to 140 total yards of offense.
• Tyson Rostad threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more as No. 1 Hamilton scored 30 second-quarter points and cruised in the second half for a 44-20 win over Frenchtown. Rostad opened the scoring with a 15-yard run and also found Tim Zohner from 47 yards out. Zohner added a 70-yard scoring jaunt. Carter White's 97-yard kick return was one highlight for Frenchtown, and Eli Quinn found Sully Belcourt for a 79-yard scoring hookup.
• Jarrett Wilson completed 18 of 23 passes for 247 yards and six touchdowns, and Brock Henriksen ran for two scores to power No. 5 Polson over East Helena 63-0. Robert Perez and Colton Graham each caught two of Wilson's TD passes, and Perez caught seven balls for 147 yards. Including a 49-21 victory over the Kalispell Glacier junior varsity, Wilson has tossed 17 touchdown passes this season.
Class B
• Patrick Wallen tossed three touchdown passes and Levi Taylor ran for two more as No. 5 Bigfork raced to a four-touchdown lead after one quarter and coasted to a 48-6 romp over Conrad. Wallen hit Dane Hansen on a 29-yard scoring strike to open the scoring and also connected with Isak Epperly from 55 yards out and Bryce Gilliard from 63. Taylor's runs covered 17 and 8 yards. Brinkley Evans' 10-yard run accounted for the Cowboys' scoring. Bigfork has outscored its first two opponents 75-6.
• Rex Williamson ran for two scores and caught two TD passes to fuel No. 8 Malta's 60-0 overpowering of Roundup. Williamson hit paydirt from 43 and 9 yards, caught a 21-yard pass from Connor Tuss and went the distance with a 67-yard strike from Stockton Oxarart. Camryn Mears also scored twice for the Mustangs, on a 3-yard run and 20-yard fumble return.
• Patrick Duchien ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Florence-Carlton celebrated its ascendancy to the top of the Class B rankings with a 43-0 throttling of No. 7 Three Forks. Duchien had runs of 16 and 45 yards, and threw scoring passes of 10 yards to Ryan Winters and 40 to Caden Zaluski as the Falcons scored all their points in the first half.
• Talen Reynolds' third touchdown of the night, from 20 yards out, came in overtime and was the difference as Missoula Loyola won a hard-fought struggle with No. 10 and defending state champion Manhattan 20-14. Reynolds' 1-yard run opened the scoring and gave the Rams a 7-0 halftime lead and his 6-yard run with 22 seconds remaining sent the game into OT. Manhattan had taken a 14-7 lead on back-to-back TD tosses from Austin Devers to Corban Johnson, the first from 34 yards and the go-ahead score from 24.
• Kyler Hallock rushed for 160 yards and scored on a 43-yard run as Glasgow improved to 2-1 with a 24-14 win over Baker. Mason Donaldson passed for 77 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown aerial to Mo Fast. Jaxson Tronstad passed for 118 yards for Baker. Garrett Lesh rushed for 147 yards for the Spartans. Jesse Brawley caught a 57-yard scoring pass from Tronstad. Lesh had a 2-yard scoring run.
• Stran Selman caught two touchdown passes and returned a punt for a score in Huntley Project's 27-6 win over Anaconda. Selman's two scores came from Parker Cook, who ran for the Red Devils' fourth score. The Copperheads got on the board first on a pass from Cory Galle to his brother Gabe Galle.
6-Man
• Treven Monegan caught one touchdown pass and ran for another to lead Noxon to a 32-15 win over Sunburst. Derreck Christensen threw two TD passes for the Red Devils, including a 7-yarder to Monegan for a 14-8 second-quarter lead. Christensen also hooked up with Nathan Cano on a 23-yarder. Cade Hansen ran for a score and tossed a 43-yard TD pass to Connor Sullivan for the Refiners' two scores.
• No. 3 Hot Springs posted a 55-0 home win over North Star as Kyle Lawson had touchdown runs of 17, 8, 1 and 41 yards. QB Jack McAllister had an 18-yard TD run and a 20-yard TD pass to Vania Afonin. Johnny Waterbury added a 53-yard TD run, Alan Peters a 3-yard TD burst and Will Corville a 60-yard TD scamper.
• Colter Howell passed for two touchdowns as No. 9 Denton-Geyser-Stanford/Grass Range-Winnett defeated Valier 31-18. Howell passed 30 yards to Coyton Turek for one score, and 25 yards to Jacob Polllori for another for DGS-GRW. Axel Becker had a 68-yard kickoff return for the winners, and teammate Brady Bantz returned an interception 62 yards for another score.
