Class AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 14, Billings Senior 10: Garrett Dahlke found Quinn Clark for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 2:47 remaining to lift the Raptors to their third win. Following the score, Senior drove to the Gallatin 3 yard-line with 1:50 remaining, but fumbled, and Clark recovered to seal the win. Bryce Mikkelson had a 19-yard run on the Raptor's game-winning drive and Evan Cherry caught a 13-yard pass.
• Butte 40, Kalispell Flathead 0: The Bulldogs scored 20 second-quarter points and led 27-0 at halftime. Jace Stenson passed for 218 yards and a touchdown, Trey Hansen rushed for 66 yards and 4 scores, and Sean Ossello had 78 receiving yards as Butte shut out the Braves (1-3).
• Helena Capital 56, Missoula Big Sky 7: The second-ranked Bruins rolled to 4-0, scoring 42 first-half points. Dylan Graham and Tom Carter each ran for 2 first-half touchdowns, and Carter caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Joey Michelotti. Hayden Opitz also caught a touchdown pass from Michelotti in the first half.
• Billings West 14, Great Falls 0: Daniel Teerink ran for 89 yards on 16 carries, and scored the lone offensive touchdown for the fifth-ranked Golden Bears. Drew Humphrey's 72-yard interception for a touchdown sealed the win. Rafe Longin rushed for 77 yards to lead Great Falls.
• Great Falls CMR 63, Billings Skyview 0: AJ Lafurge scored three first-half rushing touchdowns and threw for two more, Coke Taylor ran for a pair of scores, and the Rustler defense racked up two interceptions and a blocked punt in a rout of the Falcons.
• Missoula Sentinel 38, Kalispell Glacier 31: The Spartans win streak survived a tough challenge from the Wolfpack. After Glacier jumped out to a 14-point first-quarter lead, two long touchdowns by Adam Jones got the Spartans back in the game. Kash Goicoechea's 16-yard run pulled Glacier to within 28-21 late in the third quarter, but the Spartans' Riley Allen answered with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tytan Cooney to give Sentinel a 2-touchdown lead.
Thursday
• Helena 42, Missoula Hellgate 15: After trailing 15-7 at halftime, the Bengals (3-1) scored three third-quarter touchdowns and never looked back. Carter Kraft threw touchdown strikes to Manu Melo and Carson Anderson and ran for a 44-yard touchdown in the quarter. The Helena offense continued rolling in the fourth, with Ryan Frisinger scoring on a 6-yard run and Cade Holland catching a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kraft. Connor Dick threw a 51-yard touchdown pass and ran for another score for Missoula (1-3).
Class A
• Billings Central 35, Havre 0: Kade Boyd rushed for three touchdowns and caught an Adam Balkenbush pass for a fourth score for the undefeated Rams. Tommy Norman threw a touchdown pass to Jack Debourg as the Rams stayed at the top of their division.
• Polson 47, Ronan 12: The Pirates took a 34-0 first-half lead and cruised to their fourth straight win. Jarrett Wilson passed for 293 yards and ran for 4 touchdowns, Owen McElwee caught a 79-yard touchdown strike from Wilson, and Keyen Nash added a touchdown run for fourth-ranked Polson.
• East Helena 47, Browning 13: The Vigilantes notched their first-ever victory as a Class A football program. Cole Richmond rushed for two touchdowns, Braden Howell tossed a touchdown pass to Kaeben Bushnell and ran for another score. Hayden Wright also found paydirt for the Vigilantes in the fourth quarter.
• Hamilton 42, Butte Central 0: Tyson Bauder accounted for four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing, as the Broncs spoiled homecoming in Butte to remain undefeated. Isaiah Van de Baan was on the receiving end of one of those and also pulled down an interception on defense. Andrew Frederick also rushed for two touchdowns.
• Whitefish 33, Stevensville 6: Fynn Ridgeway threw a pair of touchdown passes to Clayton Godsey and ran for two scores, and the Bulldogs moved to 3-1 on the year. Gracen Trevino threw a touchdown pass to Kellen Beller for the Yellowjackets.
• Lockwood 49, Sidney 19: The Lions, playing their first varsity season, picked up the school’s first football win by beating the Eagles at home. Lockwood High School opened its doors to freshmen only in 2019 and played a sub-varsity schedule until this season. The Lions (1-3) opened the season with losses to Billings Central, Laurel and Miles City.
8-Man
• Superior 68, Valley Christian 20: Playing at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the Bobcats ran their record to 4-0 as Orion Plakke tossed a pair of touchdown passes and Decker Milender found the end zone.
• St. Ignatius 72, Arlee 22: Kellen McClure tossed three touchdown passes in the first quarter and ran for two more scores as the Bulldogs erupted for 42 first-quarter points and won their fourth straight.
6-Man
• Big Sandy 56, Power-Dutton-Brady 0: Bradydon Cline threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter and the Pioneers remained undefeated, handing the Titans their first loss of the season. Kody Strutz reeled in 2 touchdown catches and returned an interception for a score. Wylie Snapp and Rusty Gasvoda also caught touchdown passes.
• Centerville 64, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 28: The Miners erupted for a 30-point second quarter and then held the Engineers scoreless throughout the second half to improve to 3-1. Ethan Upchurch rushed for two touchdowns and Luke Kelly threw for five touchdowns - two each to Keegan Klasner and Kale Annie with one to Mason Kerkes - and rushed for one more. The Engineers' Tyrus Hall and Bergen Mysse each found the endzone twice.
This will be updated as scores are reported to the portal at 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.