Will be updated as we receive results.
Class AA
• Helena Capital 49, Missoula Big Sky 0: Six different players got into the scoring act — one on defense and one on special teams — as the Bruins overwhelmed the Eagles. Alex Brisko returned a blocked field goal 70 yards for a TD and Talon Marsh scooped up a fumble and ran 35 yards for a score for Capital. Joey Michellotti produced two touchdowns the more traditional way, first on a 1-yard run to open the scoring and then with a 6-yard pass to Eric Cockhill.
• Bozeman 31, Belgrade 0: Jake CasaGranda tossed two touchdown passes and Rocky Lencioni booted a field goal in addition to going 4-for-4 on extra points as the Hawks coasted past the Panthers. CasaGranda hit Kendall Stromberg from 25 yards out to start the scoring in the first quarter and added a 4-yarder to Luke Smith in the second quarter. Avery Allen finished off the scoring with a 35-yard punt return.
• No. 5 Helena 63, Missoula Hellgate 6: Playing on his future home field, Montana Griz commit Kaden Huot fired six touchdown passes — all in the first half — as the Bengals (3-1) rebounded from a loss to No. 4 Butte and rolled to a 56-6 lead en route to crushing the Knights at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Huot, who also ran 15 yards for a score, hit Kade Schlepp three times and Chase McGurran twice, with McGurran's covering 42 and 62 yards. On his abbreviated night, Huot was 16-for-21 passing for 320 yards. McCurran caught four balls for 129 yards and Carson Anderson, who had a 30-yard TD, added 4 for 105. Connor Dick hit Leo Filardi on a 56-yard pass for Hellgate's only score.
• No. 1 Missoula Sentinel 29, No. 3 Kalispell Glacier 21: In a showdown of ranked teams from the West, Adam Jones gave the defending state champions the lead with a 1-yard run with 11:28 to play and then provided insurance at 5:13 with a 4-yard scamper as the Spartans (3-0) stayed unbeaten with a nail-biter over the Wolfpack. Jake Rendina ran for two scores for Glacier (3-1) and Jake Turner's 9-yard TD pass from Gage Sliter gave the Wolfpack a 21-15 lead near the end of the third quarter. Zac Crews tossed two TD passes for Sentinel, a 36-yarder to Drew Klumph and a 21-yarder to Peyton Stevens.
• Great Falls CMR 56, Billings Skyview 14: Raef Newbrough ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception 45 yards for another, Jackson Simonson scampered for two more scores as the Rustlers walloped the Falcons. Trey Dye had a big day for Skyview, returning an interception 30 yards for one score and hauling in a 16-yard pass from Dylan Goodell for the other. Cole Taylor added two rushing scores for the Rustlers.
• No. 4 Butte 48, Kalispell Flathead 7: Dylan Snyder caught two touchdown passes from Jace Stenson and took a kickoff back 88 yards for another score as the Bulldogs (3-1) won their third straight with a trouncing of the winless Braves (0-4). Snyder's two TD passes went for 14 and 19 yards, and gave Butte a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Stenson threw one more TD pass, a 5-yarder to Kenley Leary, and ran for a 1-yard score. Flathead's score came on Jason Walker's 26-yard reception from Dylan Kratofil.
(Thursday)
• Billings Senior 35, Bozeman Gallatin 21: Christian Emineth tossed three touchdown passes to help the Broncs build a four-touchdown lead and they withstood the Braeden Mikkelson-to-Noah Dahlke show to down the Raptors in Billings. Emineth connected with Malikye Simpson, Jacob Miller and Zeke Ramirez for the 28-0 lead before Mikkelson and Dahlke hooked up from 69, 9 and 35 yards to pull the Raptors (2-2) within 28-21 with 4:36 to play in the game. Peyton Morton's 4-yard run with 22 seconds left sealed the deal for Senior (3-1).
Class A
• No. 3 Billings Central 37, Havre 7: Kade Boyd ran for four touchdowns and the Rams dominated the Blue Ponies from the get-go. Boyd's runs covered 6, 2, 6 and 70 yards in giving Central (3-0) a 28-0 lead. Clay Oven added an 18-yard scoring burst and Jack DeBourg kicked a field goal for the Rams. Havre (2-2) broke the ice with 4:30 to play when Jason Wold caught a 55-yard pass from Trenton Maloughney.
• Columbia Falls 48, Libby 0: Mark Robison scored on a 30-yard screen pass from Cody Schweikert to start the Wildcat surge. Schweikert then intercepted a pass deep in Libby territory and teammate Isaiah Roth scored on a 3-yard burst. Roth scored again with 4:12 left in the first stanza on a 41-yard punt return and scored one more rushing TD before halftime. Mason Peterson threw a 17-yard option TD pass to Jace Duval as the hosts built a 38-0 lead at intermission. Schweikert added a 64-yard TD pass to Duval in the third quarter.
• No. 5 Polson 62, Ronan 8: Jarrett Wilson remained on fire by completing 28 of 39 passes for 370 yards and six touchdowns as the Pirates clobbered the Chiefs. Xavier Fisher and Dawson Dumont each caught two scoring strikes, with Fisher leading the way with nine catches for 90 yards. Polson led 21-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime. Wilson also ran for a score, as did Brock Henriksen and Keyen Nash.
• No. 1 Hamilton 49, Butte Central 14: Tyson Rostad threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the high-flying Broncs (4-0) built a 42-0 halftime lead and coasted. Eli Taylor caught two of Rostad's tosses and caught five balls overall for 99 yards. Tyson Bauder's 89-yard kickoff return to start the game got Hamilton rolling and Rostad hit Liam O'Connell from 49 yards for a three-TD lead after one quarter. Jack Keeley ran for one of the Maroons' scores and threw for the other, to Kyle Holter, both in the fourth quarter.
(Thursday)
• No. 4 Whitefish 24, Stevensville 6: Fynn Ridgeway tossed three touchdown passes — two to Jaxsen Schlauch — and No. 4 Whitefish remained unbeaten by toppling the Yellowjackets. Stevensville (1-3) scored first on a 50-yard pass from Sahkaia Wehr to Gus Turner in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs (4-0) took over from there. They led 7-6 lead lead on a 43-pass from Ridgeway to Schlauch and expanded it to 14-6 at halftime when Logan Conklin caught a 5-yarder. Ridgeway and Schlauch then hooked up from 61 yards in the third quarter before Ryder Barinowski completed the scoring with a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Class B
• No. 6 Eureka 36, Cut Bank 7: Tristan Butts caught one of Caleb Utter's two touchdown passes and returned an interception 65 yards for another score, and Remington Little ran for two 8-yard scores as the Lions had little trouble with the Wolves. Butt's pick-6 gave Eureka (3-1) a 21-0 halftime lead. Hayden Hedges' 10-yard run in the fourth quarter accounted for Cut Bank's score.
• Missoula Loyola 39, Conrad 12: Sophomore running back Talen Reynolds, son of former Montana Griz and NFL running back Chase Reynolds, piled up 167 yards rushing on 17 carries with three touchdowns for the Rams (3-1). Malik Lyttle started the scoring for Loyola on a 79-yard pass from Keenan Russell. Reynolds added TD runs of 41 and 20 yards as Loyola built a 19-6 halftime lead. In the second half, Taylor Jones scored on a 51-yard pass from Russell and a 47-yard run and Reynolds scored on a 25-yard scamper. The Rams finished with 255 yards rushing on 27 carries.
• No. 5 Bigfork 20, No. 8 Jefferson 19: George Bucklin ran 48 yards with the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and the Vikings held on when the Panthers missed a conversation attempt after Jace Oxarart's 3-yard run with 2:35 to play made it a one-point game. Isak Epperly's two-point conversion pass to Joseph Farrier proved to be the difference with 8:51 to go. Farrier had TD runs of 14 and 36 yards but Bigfork trailed 13-12 at halftime. Braden Morris and Dylan Root each scored on 2-yard rushing TDs to give Jefferson its halftime margin.
• Red Lodge 16, Big Timber 7: Skyler Quenzer rushed for a 7-yard touchdown to seal the verdict in the fourth quarter as the Rams celebrated their new artificial turf with a rugged win over the Herders. Red Lodge trailed 7-6 in the third quarter — getting its first-quarter points on a 19-yard pass from Owen Reynolds to Thomas Buchanon — when Colden Peterson nailed a 32-yard field goal for a 9-7 margin. Big Timber's only points came in the third quarter on a 63-yard pass from Connor Giesecke to Jose Pullman.
8-Man
• Shelby 68, Harlem 6: Bryce Lee scored four touchdowns and Randon Richman pitched in with three as the Coyotes (1-3) earned their first win. Lee had runs of 2, 2 and 23 yards and then capped off his night with a 77-yard kick return after halftime. Richman had runs of 34, 3 and 35 yards, and Shelby built a 40-0 lead after one quarter. Trenton Emerson did his part with two TD passes.
• Park City 52, Lone Peak 14: Stockton Zimdars ran for two touchdowns and returned the second-half kickoff 70 yards for a score as the Panthers pummeled the Big Horns. Jake Gauthier threw two TD passes, one to Taetin Kindsfather and the other to Jed Hoffman, and also ran for a 1-yard score for Park City. George Helm ran for a score and threw for another for Lone Peak.
• No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg 76, St. Ignatius 62: In the wildest game of the night, Tyler Burden ran for four touchdowns and Andrew Tallon threw three TDs and ran for two more as the Titans dug themselves out of a 26-8 hole after one quarter to down Mission. Kellen McClure threw seven touchdown passes — five to Canyon Sargent — and ran for an eighth as the Bulldogs built the big early lead only to see Flint Creek outscore them 38-0 in the second quarter. Sargent's catches went for 59, 48, 30, 35 and 8 yards. Charley Adams ran for a score and caught one of McClure's TDs for the Bulldogs. The 8-yarder to Sargent brought Mission within 68-62 in the fourth quarter but Burden's 39-yard TD finished it. Tallon hit Avery Metesh from 39 yards out, Colt Parsons from 10 and Cooper Bradshaw from 30 for the defending state champions.
• No. 2 Fort Benton 27, No. 8 Belt 20: Landis Arganbright, Andrew Ballantyne, Colter Ball and Cade Ball all scored rushing touchdowns as the Longhorns won at home over the Huskies. Ballantyne rushed for 131 yards on 32 carries, and Colter Ball had 20 carries for 98 yards. The Longhorns rushed for 281 yards. Belt's Keaghan McDaniel scored on a 61-yard pass from Garett Metrione and on a short punt return. Hayden Urick also scored for the Huskies on a 10-yard pass from Bridger Vogl.
6-Man
• No. 10 Geraldine-Highwood 50, Centerville 18: Ian Moline ran for two touchdowns and caught a third as the Rivals (4-0) shrugged off a slow start to trample the Miners. Moline's runs of 25 and 7 yards in the second quarter gave Geraldine-Highwood a 22-6 lead. Ryder Zanto also score three times for the Rivals, catching 30- and 14-yard passes and rushing for a 47-yarder. Bryson Bahnmiller threw two TD passes and Ridger Bowman kicked three two-point conversions. Eathan Upchurch passed for one score and ran for another for Centerville (1-3).
