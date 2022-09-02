Class AA
• Missoula Big Sky 20, Billings Skyview 14 (OT): Coming in for injured quarterback Drew Martins, Big Sky's Reece Johnson faced fourth-and-goal at the Skyview 16-yard line with six seconds left in regulation and the Eagles trailing by seven. Johnson delivered, hitting Colter Ramos for the tying touchdown, and the Eagles went on to defeat the Falcons in overtime. Martins then scored the game-winning touchdown on 5-yard run. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 163 yards and added 58 yards rushing. Quarterback Grayden Wilkinson threw for 73 yards and had 61 yards on the ground for Skyview.
• Helena Capital 42, Billings West 6: Joey Michelotti threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 71-yard strike to cousin Nick Michelotti, and the Bruins rolled to their second win of the season. Tyler Kovick had a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown and rushed for a 27-yard score.
• Kalispell Glacier 42, Great Falls CMR 35: Gage Sliter’s 1-yard run with 1:07 capped a big night where he also threw four touchdown passes to Evan Barnes as the Wolfpack held off the Rustlers in a wild one. Sliter hit Barnes from 7, 39, 37 and 36 yards out as Glacier built a 35-7 second-quarter lead, only to see AJ LaFurge score four consecutive rushing TDs for the Rustlers, the last of which came with 4:24 to play to tie the game at 35. Sliter was 27-for-42 passing for 369 yards. His counterpart at CMR, Cole Taylor, was 23-for-37 for 401 yards and also ran for 110. LaFurge added 75 yards on the ground. Barnes had 124 yards receiver for Glacier and Gus Nunez had 148 and a TD for CMR.
• Helena 21, Billings Senior 20 (2OT): The Bengals and Broncs traded blows for four quarters and two overtime periods, with Helena getting the win. Peyton Oakley threw touchdown passes to Maclain Burckley and BB Bergen, putting the Broncs up 14-7 at the start of the fourth quarter. Helena answered with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cade Holland to Manu Melo. Carter Kraft scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run in overtime for the Bengals. Oakley's 2-yard touchdown in the second overtime run gave Senior a chance for the win, but the two-point conversion attempt came up short.
• Great Falls 41, Butte 17: With the Bison holding a 21-17 lead, Rafe Longin's third-quarter interception set up his third rushing touchdown of the game and the Bison pulled away to remain unbeaten. Longin also had a kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
• Bozeman Gallatin 38, Kalispell Flathead 0: Bryce Mikkelson ran for two scores and the Raptors smothered the Braves to improve to 2-0. Quinn Clark scored from 45 yards out on Gallatin’s first play, Garrett Dahlke connected with Evan Cherry and Cash Jones for a TD passes, and Christian Heck kicked a field goal for the Raptors, who’ve won their first two games by an 82-6 count.
Thursday
• Missoula Sentinel 29, Bozeman 7: JJ Dolan, an all-state defensive back the past two years, scored two first-half touchdowns on offense as the two-time defending state champion Spartans scored all their points in the first half on the way to winning their 23rd consecutive game. Dolan's second score, a 2-yard run, gave Sentinel (2-0) a 22-0 lead over the Hawks (0-2). Spartans quarterback Riley Allen raced 52 yards on their first snap and tossed a 46-yard scoring strike to Danny Sirmon for the final points. Bozeman's points came on a 25-yard pass from Jake Casagranda to Kellen Harrison in the third quarter.
Class A
• Libby 21, Ronan 12: Trevor Collins tossed a 78-yard touchdown pass to Kasen Day to give the Loggers a three-TD lead in the second quarter as they held off the Chiefs. Cy Stevenson and Jace Deshazer had scoring runs for Libby. Caleb Cheff threw two TD passes to Ted Coffman for Ronan, from 15 and 28 yards out.
• Polson 49, Stevensville 0: Jarret Wilson threw four touchdown passes and ran for three more as the Pirates routed the Yellowjackets. Colter Wilson, Tyler Wenderoth, and Dawson DuMont caught touchdown passes.
• Whitefish 24, Frenchtown 13: Finn Ridgeway ran for two touchdowns and threw for the third as the Bulldogs rallied from an early 13-0 hold to topple the Broncs. Frenchtown jumped to the double-digit first-quarter lead on a 10-yard pass from Eli Quinn to Connor Michaud followed by a 1-yard run from Noah Rausch. Ridgeway took over from there, finding Dane Hunt for a 6-yard TD pass and scoring on runs of 1 and 12 yards.
Class B
• Huntley Project 42, Glasgow 14: Brayden Schmidt and Garrett Sholley ran for two scores apiece as the Red Devils coasted past the Scotties. Jake Cook tossed a 70-yard strike to David Wohfell and also scored from a yard out for Huntley Project, which led 16-0 at intermission. Brett Hasler added a 31-yard field goal for the Red Devils. Mason Donaldson ran for a 6-yard score and also threw a 61-yard TD pass to Mo Fast for Glasgow.
8-Man
• Charlo 58, Arlee 12: Keaton Piedalue scored three touchdowns and Ryan Sharbono returned an interception 11 yards for another as the Vikings pulled away from the Warriors in the second half. Piedalue scored on a 29-yard and a 15-yard interception return in the first quarter to give Charlo a 21-0 lead. Hayden Hollow tossed two TD passes for the Vikings, both to Stetson Reum. Arlee received two TD passes from Kendall O’Neill in the second quarter, one for 26 yards to Kaiden Ostby and another of 22 yards to Jace Arca.
• Drummond-Philipsburg 64, Deer Lodge 8: Andrew Tallon threw for a score and returned a punt 53 yards for a TD, Tyler Burden ran for two TDs, and Logan Hauptman and Colt Parsons each scored offensive and defensive TDs as the Titans shackled the Wardens. Drummond-Philipsburg had three scores on defense – a safety, fumble return and interception return – to go with Tallon’s punt return. Burden’s runs covered 50 and 37 yards. Shawn Lombard’s TD run accounted for Deer Lodge’s points.
(Thursday)
• Superior 56, Plains 6: Orion Plakke and Jaxson Green threw touchdown passes, and Chandon Vulles and Decker Milender rushed for touchdowns as the Bobcats ran their record to 2-0. Lucas Kovalsky returned an interception for a touchdown and had 44 receiving yards; Vulles led the Bobcats on the ground with 82 rushing yards.
6-Man
• Big Sandy 50, Roy-Winifred 0: Braydon Cline threw touchdown passes to Cooper Taylor, Wylee Snapp and Kody Strutz, and Lane Demontiney had a 63-yard punt return for a score. Rusty Gasvoda rushed for a touchdown and Taylor had a pick-six for the Pioneers.
