Class AA
• Helena 35, Missoula Sentinel 7: The Bengals took down the undefeated and top-ranked Spartans, ending their 25-game win streak that began in 2019. Sam Ark had a clutch interception for Helena in the end zone on a third-and-goal from the six-yard-line in the third quarter to preserve the Bengals' 13-7 lead. Sentinel's muffed punt set the Bengals up at the Sentinel 20 yard line, and Cade Holland ran for a 20 yard touchdown, making it 19-7. Holland would follow that up with a 3-yard run to give the Bengals (4-1) a 26-7 lead.
• Helena Capital 35, Kalispell Glacier 27: Trailing 27-14 at halftime, the second-ranked Bruins used third-quarter touchdown runs from Dylan Graham and Tom Carter to take the lead; Carter added a 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Capital is 5-0 and the last remaining unbeaten team in Class AA. Nick Michelotti had a 30-yard pick-six for Capital in the first quarter.
• Billings Senior 31, Great Falls CMR 28: The Broncs (2-3) erupted for 28 second-quarter points, then withstood a CMR rally that fell short. Bam Breckenridge ran for 2 touchdowns, Peyton Harms scored on a 14-yard run, and Peyton Oakley tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Maclain Burckley. AJ Lafurge rushed for 4 touchdowns for the Rustlers (3-2).
• Bozeman 63, Billings Skyview 14: Jake Casagranda threw 6 touchdown passes and Connor Nye ran for two scores in the Hawks' rout of the Falcons. Rocky Lencioni, Luke Smith, Avery Allen, Kellen Harrison and Quaid Ash all caught touchdowns for Bozeman, and Kaden Paea returned a fumble 30 yards for a score. The Hawks improved to 3-2.
• Butte 54, Missoula Big Sky 7: The Bulldogs blitzed the Eagles (1-4), with Jace Stenson throwing 5 touchdown passes and rushing for another. Hudson Luedtke, Sean Ossello, and Cameron Gurnsey all caught scoring passes; Ossello and Gurnsey had two each. Trey Hanson added a 4-yard rushing touchdown for the Butte, now 3-2 on the year.
Class A
• Billings Central 68, Livingston 0: The fourth-ranked Rams improved to 5-0. Adam Balkenbush threw touchdown passes to Clay Oven and Travis Hadley, and Aidan Aldrich and Kade Boyd scored two touchdowns each. Maddox Roberts recovered a Livingston fumble for a 3-yard score, and Xavier Brackenridge, Hunter Doyle and Liam Aldrich all found paydirt for the Rams.
• Whitefish 35, East Helena 0: Fynn Ridgeway passed for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns, Ty Schwaiger ran for two scores, including a 44-yarder, and Clayton Godsey and Mason Kelch had touchdown catches for the 4-1 Bulldogs.
Thursday
• Dillon 21, Frenchtown 10: Eli Nourse had an 85-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Kee Christiansen threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Graham and rushed for a 7-yard score in a 14-point third quarter for the Beavers, now 3-1 on the year. Eli Quinn scored on a 7-yard run for Frenchtown and Matt Kleinsmith kicked a 17-yard field goal.
Class B
• Malta 28, Wolf Point 14: The Mustangs celebrated their 100th anniversary by opening league play with a victory and improving to 4-1 overall. Stockton Oxarart threw three touchdowns, two to Kyle Darrington and one to Spencer Gibbs. The Wolves got touchdowns in the second and third quarters from Gaige Bushman and Preston Swenson on passes from Juliun Bushman. Camryn Mears capped off the Mustangs’ effort in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard run into the end zone.
• Florence-Carlton 48, Eureka 15: The third-ranked Falcons bounced back from last week's loss to Jefferson, scoring 48 points in the first half. Pat Duchien tossed 5 touchdowns and went 14 of 17 for 275 yards. Tyler Abbott had 5 receptions for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns and Colten Rice scored two touchdowns on the ground.
8-Man
• Drummond-Philipsburg 34, Ennis 18: The Titans claimed sole posession of the top of the 8-man South Central division by defeating Ennis in a meeting of two previously undefeated teams. Tyler Burden led the Titans with a five touchdown, 457-yard rushing performance as they improved to 5-0. The Mustangs were led by Clintin Buyan's two touchdown passes to Nicholas Johnson and a third to Cole Kramer.
This will be updated as scores are reported to the portal at 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.