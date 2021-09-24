Will be updated as we receive results.
Class AA
• No. 2 Billings West 48, Belgrade 3: Isaiah Claunch threw three touchdown passes — two to Caden Dowler — and ran for two more as the Golden Bears (4-1) surrendered the first three points before roaring back with 41 in the first half in a rout of the Panthers. Claunch's run covered 2 and 3 yards and his connections with Dowler went for 66 and 36. He also hit Riley Bergeson for a score. Nick Gawarkiewicz's 34-yard field goal opened the scoring for Belgrade (0-5).
• No. 4 Kalispell Glacier 21, Helena Capital 7: Jake Rendina ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter to snap a 7-all halftime tie as the Wolfpack (4-1) fended off the Bruins (3-2). Rendina's first score covered 11 yards and he followed up with a 9-yarder that concluded the scoring. Glacier scored first on a 59-yard pass from Gage Sliter to Connor Sullivan in the first quarter, but Capital knotted the game on a run from Tuff Adams.
• No. 3 Butte 24, Missoula Big Sky 0: Jace Stenson threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Jonas Sherman and 65 to Dylan Snyder, and Casey Kautzman put the icing on the win with a 45-yard fourth-quarter field goal as the Bulldogs (4-1) shut down the Eagles (1-4). Kenley Leary's 1-yard run completed the scoring for Butte.
• Great Falls 27, Bozeman Gallatin 22: Rafe Longin took a kickoff back for a touchdown and also scored on an 8-yard run as the Bison (1-4) earned their first victory of the season by holding off a fourth-quarter Raptors (2-3) rally. Reed Harris scored from 8 yards out in the first quarter and Ryan Krahe had a 9-yard TD run as Great Falls built a 27-7 lead after three quarters. Gallatin made it interesting on when Garrett Dahlke and Michael Armstrong caught back-to-back touchdown passes. Dahlke also had a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter.
• No. 1 Missoula Sentinel 27, No. 5 Helena 6: Adam Jones ran for three touchdowns, Zac Crews threw a touchdown pass and ran for another, and the defending state champion Spartans (4-0) flexed their muscle in a dominant win over the Bengals (3-2). After Crews hit Drew Klumph on a 61-yard scoring strike to tie it 6-6 in the second quarter and then scored on a 29-yard run for a 13-6 halftime lead, Jones scored from 26, 5 and 5 yards to put away the game. Sentinel held Helena to two first-quarter field goals by Coil Porter from 25 and 30 yards.
Class A
• Miles City 40, Havre 0: Dalton Polesky passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third, all in the first half, as the Cowboys (3-1) trounced the Blue Ponies (2-3) on the road. Polesky's rush was from 3 yards out and he also found Jackson Whicker and Aidan Cline, the latter from 35 yards. Shane Rickett and Ben Glasscock also scored for Miles City.
• Dillon 27, Frenchtown 21: Kee Christiansen tossed two touchdown passes and ran for the game-winner from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter as the Beavers slipped past the Broncs. Dillon trailed 21-19 when Christiansen scored and then hit Connor Curnow on the two-point conversion. Kale Konen scored twice for the Beavers, first on a 3-yard run and then on a 42-yard-connection with Christiansen, who also found Jon Kirkley for 24 yards to open the game's scoring. Eli Quinn threw two TD passes for Frenchtown, to Devin Shelton for 26 yards and Connor Michaud for 6.
• No. 2 Laurel 42, Hardin 0: Beau Dantic scored on runs of 20 and 1 yards, Kyson Moran tossed two TD passes, and the Locomotives used stifling defense to blank the Bulldogs. Moran hit Konnor Gregerson from 31 yards and Dalton Boehler from 6. Laurel has pitched three shutouts in four outings, allowing only the 21 points scored by Lewistown last week.
• No. 5 Polson 49, Libby 14: Jarrett Wilson had another huge night with 354 yards passing and six touchdowns as the high-flying Pirates (5-0) dumped the Loggers (2-3). Wilson was 16-for-21 passing and connected three times with Colton Graham, the longest covering 46 yards. Also catching touchdown passes were Alex Muzquiz, Trent Dwelle and Xavier Fisher, who caught five balls for 115 yards. In four on-field counting games, Wilson has completed 104 of 139 passes for 1,636 yards and 25 TDs. Polson's first game was a forfeit by Butte Central, and the Pirates' replacement win over the Kalispell Glacier JV doesn't count on the team's record.
• Butte Central 44, Corvallis 0: Luke Garrison threw two TD passes and ran for another, and Kyle Holter caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a score as the Maroons (2-3) gave coach Don Peoples his 200th career win by routing the Blue Devils (0-5). Ethan Andersch booted a field goal to close the scoring for Butte Central.
Class B
• No. 6 Eureka 33, No. 10 Missoula Loyola 8: Caleb Utter ran for two touchdowns and hit Danny Dunn with a 30-yard scoring strike as the Lions (4-1) spoiled the Rams' (3-2) arrival in the rankings. Remington Little scored twice for Eureka on rushes of 3 and 8 yards. Utter hit paydirt from 2 and 10 yards. Loyola, which committed six turnovers, scored in the fourth quarter on a 37-yard run by Talen Reynolds. The Lions led 14-0 at halftime and built the margin to three touchdowns entering the final quarter.
• No. 5 Bigfork 54, Whitehall 6: Levi Taylor hit paydirt on two rushing touchdowns and the Vikings (4-1) spread the scoring wealth in overwhelming the Trojans. Taylor scored from 44 and 5 yards. Patrick Wallen ran for a 4-yard score and threw a 4-yard TD pass to Izak Epperly. Bigfork led 33-6 at halftime. Whitehall's score came on a 6-yard first-quarter pass from Miles Hoerauf to Kace Wagner.
• No. 1 Florence-Carlton 44, Anaconda 3: Pat Duchien threw for two touchdowns and ran for one, and Tristan Pyette scored twice on rushing touchdowns as the Falcons (4-0) kept rolling by pounding the Copperheads (0-5). Pyette's runs were from 5 and 24 yards, and gave Florence-Carlton a 15-0 lead on the way to 30 first-quarter points. Duchien hit Blake Shoupe from 20 yards out and Drew Wagner from 4. Anaconda avoided a shutout when Tommy Sawyer booted a 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
• Glasgow 36, Cut Bank 6: Kyler Hallock rushed for 139 yards and Morgan Fast had 131 yards receiving as the Scotties won big over the Wolves. Hallock scored on a 24-yard run to get Glasgow going early. Fast hauled in three scoring passes, covering 48, 62 and 17 yards, from quarterback Mason Donaldson. Hayden Hedges contributed 103 yards rushing yards for the victors and scored on a 5-yard run. Donaldson finished with 163 yards passing. The Scotties led 20-0 after three quarters.
• Red Lodge 14, Baker 8: Owen Reynolds crashed into the end zone from 1 yard out in the third quarter to give the Rams their first lead and they held on to down the Spartans. Chase Cook brought Red Lodge within a point in the second quarter with a 4-yard run. Donnie Steen's 16-yard run and a two-point conversion by Quinn Griffith gave Baker an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.
8-Man
• No. 3 Joliet 42, Twin Bridges 6: Hayden Ward ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more, and Rye Brastrup ran for two scores as the J-Hawks (4-0) coasted past the Falcons. Ward found Camden McQuillan from 60 yards and Seth Bailey from 28. Brastrup's runs covered 66 and 26 yards. Nate Konen's 9-yard scoring catch from August Witham accounted for Twin Bridges' points.
• No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg 56, Victor 6: Avery Metesh caught a 37-yard scoring pass from Andrew Tallon and returned an interception 50 yards for a score as the defending state champs built a 42-6 halftime lead and cruised past the Pirates. Tallon also ran for a 7-yard score for the Titans, who also received two TDs from Chase Goldade covering 5 and 9 yards. Carson Varner's 5-yard run in the second quarter provided Victor with its points.
6-Man
• No. 9 Shields Valley 38, No. 8 DGS-GRW 14: Dylan Flatt caught four touchdown passes from Kaden Acosta and Daniel Hogenson ran for the other two scores as the Rebels (3-1) rebounded from their loss to top-ranked Froid-Lake by thumping the Bearcats (4-1) in a battle of ranked teams. Flatt's scoring receptions went for 3, 45, 30 and 65 yards. Hogensen opened the scoring with a 20-yard run and added a rush of 32 yards. Axel Becker's 75-yard kick return for a TD put DGS-GRW up 8-6 after one quarter and Jacob Pollari chipped in with a 1-yard TD in the second quarter. Shields Valley led 31-14 at halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.