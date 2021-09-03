Will be updated as we receive results.
Class AA
• Top-ranked Missoula Sentinel posted a 34-14 win at Bozeman as Zac Crews struck paydirt early on an 11-yard run. Sentinel (2-0) scored again later in the quarter on a Crews 17-yard pass to Joseph Weida. Bozeman (0-2) cut its deficit to 14-7 before Kellen Curtiss scored on a 1-yard burst for Sentinel late in the first half. Bozeman answered with a score and the halftime tally was 21-14. Crews scored on a 53-yard run up the middle early in the fourth quarter and the Spartans (2-0) cruised from there.
• Chase McGurran broke a fourth-quarter tie with a 4-yard pass from Kaden Huot with 11:56 to play, and then Huot sealed the deal with a 4-yard run at 5:54 to lead No. 3 Helena past No. 5 Billings Senior 28-14. Jacob Miller scored both of Senior's TDs on a 2-yard run just before halftime and a 9-yarder in the third quarter to tie it at 14-14. Huot tossed three TD passes, the other two to Carson Anderson (11 yards) and Cade Holland (6 yards).
• Caleb Hren threw for three scores — two to Louis Sanders — and ran for another, and Isaac Ayers added two more scores as Missoula Big Sky steamrolled Billings Skyview 42-7. Hren's tosses to Sanders covered 23 and 41 yards in the second quarter to put the Eagles up 21-0. Ayers caught a 62-yard pass from Hren two minutes before halftime and then returned an interception with 13 ticks on the clock before intermission for a 35-0 margin.
• Taco Dowler caught a 43-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring in the second quarter and sealed it with a 45-yard interception return for a score with 5:49 to play to lead No. 2 Billings West over Helena Capital 28-0. Michael DeLeon added the third TD on a 28-yard run with 6:08 to play in the game for West (1-1). Spencer Berger kicked two field goals for the Golden Bears, the first from 26 yards out providing a 10-0 lead midway through the third quarter. Capital fell to 1-1.
• Gavin Vetter's rushing touchdown in the third quarter snapped a 7-all tie and Casey Kautzman gave Butte breathing room with a field goal in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs downed Great Falls 17-7. Kenley Leary tossed a TD pass to Cole Worley for Butte's (1-1) first score. Reed Harris' scoring pass to Keegan Chenowith accounted for the Bison's (0-2) lone score.
• Connor Dick threw five touchdown passes — three to Ian Finch and two to Leo Filardi — to help Missoula Hellgate overwhelm Belgrade 42-20. Dick's passes to Finch went for 17, 8 and 13 yards. Filardi's covered 54 and 34. Filardi also kicked all six extra points. Austin Spangler tossed two fourth-quarter TD passes for the Panthers, from 1 yard out to Wyatt Orrell and 37 to Aidan Kulbeck. Gage Ruddick's 5-yard run put Belgrade on the board in the second quarter.
• Braden Mikkelson threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to Rylan Schlepp, as Bozeman Gallatin improved to 2-0 with a 49-7 trouncing of Kalispell Flathead (0-2). Mikkelson and Schlepp connected from 44, 29 and 3 yards. Brody Thornsberry caught a 67-yard TD pass from Jackson Walker for the Braves' only points in the fourth quarter.
Class A
• Tyson Rostad ran for four touchdowns and No. 1 Hamilton (2-0) had no trouble with Dillon, which fell to 0-2.
• Kade Boyd ran 10 yards for a touchdown with 2:51 to play and No. 4 Billings Central held off No. 3 Miles City 17-9 after the Cowboys pulled within a point with 8:01 by scoring nine points in four seconds. Hudson Blackwell's 30-yard field goal with 8:05 to play for Miles City made it 10-0, and then the Cowboys got the ball back when Central failed to cover the kick at the 2-yard line. Dalton Tvedt scored from 2 yards out but the two-point conversation was unsuccessful, leaving the score 10-9. Clay Oven's 14-yard run in the first quarter followed by a 23-yard field goal by Jack Debourg gave the Rams a 10-0 lead entering the final eight minutes.
• Eyston Lakkala ran for three touchdowns and Butte Central opened its season on the field with a 37-0 blanking of Browning. The Maroons, who forfeited their first game last week due to unspecified student-athlete violations of school and team policy, led 23-0 at halftime. Konner Pochervina and Luke Garrison also scored for Central.
Class B
• Dawson Sweat totaled three touchdowns and Townsend rolled over Anaconda 43-0 in the Bulldogs' season opener. All three of Sweat’s scores came in the first half as Townsend opened up a 40-point spread. Sweat’s 71-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter pushed the Bulldogs’ advantage to 27-0 after a two-point conversion and helped him total more than 200 all-purpose yards in the opening half. Trey Hoveland had two touchdowns through the air and added a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter. A 19-yard touchdown toss to Jesus Garcia opened the scoring for Townsend.
• Braden Morris passed for three touchdowns, Joey Visser hauled in two scores and Jefferson routed Whitehall 35-14. Visser caught two passes for 55 yards and Jake Genger caught three balls for 29 yards and a TD. Dylan Root rushed 11 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. Morris was 9-for-18 passing for 123 yards. Wade Rykel made 11 tackles including a sack.
• Connor Giesecke had a hand in five touchdowns as Big Timber won at home over Colstrip 42-0. He rushed for 49 yards and three scores and also passed for 114 yards and two more TDs. Big Timber led 28-0 at halftime. Sage Nation contributed 98 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Sheepherders. Gage McGillvray, Kristopher Page and Kyler Mehus had TD catches for Big Timber. Giesecke scored on runs of 7, 6 and 26 yards. Big Timber outgained Colstrip 312 yards to 52.
• Jacob Buchignani's 95-yard kick return to open the second half was the only score of the game as No. 10 Three Forks (2-0) surpassed its victory total of the previous two seasons by blanking Red Lodge 6-0.
8-Man
• Colter Ball rushed for 139 yards and scored three touchdowns as No. 2-ranked Fort Benton (2-0) won at home over Cascade 52-8. The Longhorns rushed for 378 yards. Ball carried 13 times and averaged 10.7 yards per rushing attempt. His scoring runs covered 5, 6 and 47 yards.
• Preston Smith ran for four touchdowns and passed for a fifth in Darby's 59-6 rout of Arlee. Nolan Lenny also had a big game for the Tigers with 82 rushing yards, a TD, more than 100 return yards and two interceptions. Sawyer Townsend did his part with 108 yards, a TD and two interceptions. Tanner Davis also scored for Darby.
6-Man
• No. 3 Hot Springs (2-0) posted a 33-19 home win over No. 10 Big Sandy as Kyle Lawson scored five touchdowns. He caught a 34-yard TD pass from Jack McAllister for the first TD. He ran 20 yards for the second score. Lawson caught a 15-yard pass from McAllister for his third score. He later caught a 51-yard TD pass from McAllister and added a 1-yard TD burst. Hot Springs led 14-12 at halftime before pulling away with three straight scores.
• Kellan Doheny threw four TD passes and returned an interception 42 yards for a score as No. 4 Power-Dutton-Brady bolted to a 36-0 halftime lead en route to a 44-10 thumping of Sunburst. Also having a big game for the Titans was John Baringer, who caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Doheny and returned an interception 58 yards for a score just before the halftime gun. Gavin Sealey and Tyler Ellsworth caught the other two TD passes.
• Carter Derks returned the opening kick 70 yards for a score, threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap over Noxon 52-27. Rhett Patnode caught one TD pass and ran for a second for the Titans. Cade VanVleet and Gage Hendrick each scored twice for the Red Devils. Noxon led 19-14 in the second quarter but Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap scored four consecutive TDs.
