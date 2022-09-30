Class AA
• Helena Capital 41, Butte 0: Playing in steady rain, the top-ranked Bruins took a 21-0 first-quarter lead and cruised to their sixth straight victory. Tom Carter ripped off a 94-yard touchdown run in the first quarter; in all, he rushed for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Joey Michelotti. Joey Lauerman returned a fumble for a touchdown, and the Bruin defense stifled the Bulldogs, holding them to minus-one-yard rushing for the game.
• Helena 24, Kalispell Glacier 21: The second-ranked Bengals relied on the Carter Kraft - Manu Melo connection, then withstood a 14-point fourth quarter from the Wolfpack. Melo caught 3 touchdown passes from Kraft, including an 88-yard score in the first quarter. Colter Petre kicked a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter for Helena.
• Billings West 44, Billings Skyview 7: Drew McDowell threw 3 touchdown passes, including a pair caught by Kolten Wynia, and the fifth-ranked Golden Bears moved to 4-2. Malachi Claunch had a 54-yard touchdown run, Daniel Teerink scored on a 15-yard run, and Wynia returned an interception 43 yards for another score.
• Bozeman Gallatin 20, Great Falls CMR 17: For the third week in a row, the Raptors came from behind to win. Trailing 17-13 entering the fourth quarter, Bryce Mikkelson broke several tackles on a 28-yard touchdown run to put Bozeman up 20-17. Garrett Dahlke threw a touchdown pass to Quinn Clark, and Evan Cherry had several big plays on defense for the Raptors, including an interception.
• Great Falls 49, Belgrade 7: Riley Collette tossed a pair of touchdown passes and Ryder English ran for two scores as the Bison snapped a 3-game losing streak. Defensive end Wyatt DeVoss had two sacks, making him the all-time Great Falls High sack leader.
• Missoula Big Sky 20, Missoula Hellgate 19: In a crosstown nail-biter at Washington-Grizzly stadium, Big Sky's Jace Bykari intercepted a Connor Dick pass with 56 seconds left to seal the win for the Eagles. Drew Paxton opened the scoring for Big Sky on a 22-yard touchdown run, and Drew Martins kicked a pair of field goals and hit Mason Fulford for a 27-yard touchdown. Dick ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Parker Link for Hellgate.
Thursday
• Bozeman 38, Billings Senior 3: Jake Casagranda threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for two more as the Hawks (4-2) shut down Senior in Billings. Avery Allen caught two of Casagranda's scoring passes, including a 43-yard play, and Luke Smith had one TD catch. The Hawks defense limited the Broncs (2-4) to just 69 yards rushing and 56 passing yards.
Class A
• Polson 32, Columbia Falls 31: The fourth-ranked Pirates overcame a 17-point deficit to top the Wildcats in a thriller. With 5:34 left in the game, Jarrett Wilson's touchdown pass to Trent Wilson cut the Wildcat lead to 31-26. The Pirates recovered their onside kick, and on the ensuing play Wilson found Brock Henrickson for the game-winning touchdown.
• Whitefish 43, Ronan 13: Fynn Ridgeway rushed for 2 touchdowns, including a 42-yarder, and threw touchdown passes to Clayton Godsey and Mason Kelch for the Bulldogs (5-1). Ty Schwaiger had a touchdown run in the Bulldog's 28-point second quarter.
• Billings Central 38, Laurel 3: Cade Boyd ran for three scores and Clay Oven had a 64-yard touchdown run as the third-ranked Rams won their sixth straight game. Thomas Norman added a touchdown run and Jack DeBourg kicked a 32-yard field goal.
Class B
• Huntley Project 56, Shepherd 16: The Red Devils ground game was unstoppable. David Wohlfeil ran for three touchdowns and 86 yards, Wylee Lindeen ran for 119 yards and 2 scores, and Garrett Sholley had a touchdown and 58 yards.
• Florence-Carlton 49, Thompson Falls 8: The third-ranked Falcons (5-1) got a stellar offensive performance from Pat Duchien to cruise past the winless Blue Hawks. Duchien threw for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for 111 yards and a score. Colten Rice led the Falcon defense with three sacks and 12 tackles, and Zach Dixon caught a touchdown pass.
• Red Lodge 55, Colstrip 0: Thomas Buchanan threw for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns, Landen Tomlin ran for 124 yards and a score, and the Rams picked up their second win of the season. Walker Boos caught 4 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Remington DeSarro tallied 11 tackles and a sack, and Karsen Roberts had 10 tackles.
8-Man
• St. Ignatius 44, Charlo 0: The fifth-ranked Bulldogs ran their record to 6-0. Kellen McClure threw a 37-yard touchdown strike to Canyon Sargent in the second quarter, and ran for another score. Bryce Umphrey had a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
• Arlee 44, Plains 8: Jake Knoll rushed for 3 touchdowns and Kendall O'Neill tossed a touchdown pass for the Warriors (3-3). Charley Crawford hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Knoll. Mason Elliott had a 54-yard touchdown run for Plains (0-5).
• Park City 27, Broadus 22: Wyatt Story threw touchdown passes to Holden Stepper and Stockton Zimdars, and Story had a 20-yard touchdown run. Zimdars also returned a fumble 18 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
6-Man
Thursday
• North Star 55, Sunburst 19: Xander Searles, Sebastian Mansfield, Chris Burkhartsmeyer and Riese Sattoriva all rushed for touchdowns, and Gavin Spicher tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the Knights (2-3). Travis Otto scored on a 52-yard punt return and Mansfield added a safety for North Star.
This will be updated as scores are reported to the portal at 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.