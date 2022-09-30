Class AA

• Helena Capital 41, Butte 0: Playing in steady rain, the top-ranked Bruins took a 21-0 first-quarter lead and cruised to their sixth straight victory. Tom Carter ripped off a 94-yard touchdown run in the first quarter; in all, he rushed for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Joey Michelotti. Joey Lauerman returned a fumble for a touchdown, and the Bruin defense stifled the Bulldogs, holding them to minus-one-yard rushing for the game.

• Helena 24, Kalispell Glacier 21: The second-ranked Bengals relied on the Carter Kraft - Manu Melo connection, then withstood a 14-point fourth quarter from the Wolfpack. Melo caught 3 touchdown passes from Kraft, including an 88-yard score in the first quarter. Colter Petre kicked a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter for Helena.

• Billings West 44, Billings Skyview 7: Drew McDowell threw 3 touchdown passes, including a pair caught by Kolten Wynia, and the fifth-ranked Golden Bears moved to 4-2. Malachi Claunch had a 54-yard touchdown run, Daniel Teerink scored on a 15-yard run, and Wynia returned an interception 43 yards for another score. 

• Bozeman Gallatin 20, Great Falls CMR 17: For the third week in a row, the Raptors came from behind to win. Trailing 17-13 entering the fourth quarter, Bryce Mikkelson broke several tackles on a 28-yard touchdown run to put Bozeman up 20-17. Garrett Dahlke threw a touchdown pass to Quinn Clark, and Evan Cherry had several big plays on defense for the Raptors, including an interception.

• Great Falls 49, Belgrade 7: Riley Collette tossed a pair of touchdown passes and Ryder English ran for two scores as the Bison snapped a 3-game losing streak.  Defensive end Wyatt DeVoss had two sacks, making him the all-time Great Falls High sack leader.

• Missoula Big Sky 20, Missoula Hellgate 19: In a crosstown nail-biter at Washington-Grizzly stadium, Big Sky's Jace Bykari intercepted a Connor Dick pass with 56 seconds left to seal the win for the Eagles. Drew Paxton opened the scoring for Big Sky on a 22-yard touchdown run, and Drew Martins kicked a pair of field goals and hit Mason Fulford for a 27-yard touchdown. Dick ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Parker Link for Hellgate. 

Thursday

Bozeman 38, Billings Senior 3: Jake Casagranda threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for two more as the Hawks (4-2) shut down Senior in Billings. Avery Allen caught two of Casagranda's scoring passes, including a 43-yard play, and Luke Smith had one TD catch. The Hawks defense limited the Broncs (2-4) to just 69 yards rushing and 56 passing yards. 

Class A

Polson 32, Columbia Falls 31: The fourth-ranked Pirates overcame a 17-point deficit to top the Wildcats in a thriller. With 5:34 left in the game, Jarrett Wilson's touchdown pass to Trent Wilson cut the Wildcat lead to 31-26. The Pirates recovered their onside kick, and on the ensuing play Wilson found Brock Henrickson for the game-winning touchdown.

Whitefish 43, Ronan 13: Fynn Ridgeway rushed for 2 touchdowns, including a 42-yarder, and threw touchdown passes to Clayton Godsey and Mason Kelch for the Bulldogs (5-1). Ty Schwaiger had a touchdown run in the Bulldog's 28-point second quarter.

Billings Central 38, Laurel 3: Cade Boyd ran for three scores and Clay Oven had a 64-yard touchdown run as the third-ranked Rams won their sixth straight game. Thomas Norman added a touchdown run and Jack DeBourg kicked a 32-yard field goal.  

Class B

Huntley Project 56, Shepherd 16: The Red Devils ground game was unstoppable. David Wohlfeil ran for three touchdowns and 86 yards, Wylee Lindeen ran for 119 yards and 2 scores, and Garrett Sholley had a touchdown and 58 yards.

Florence-Carlton 49, Thompson Falls 8: The third-ranked Falcons (5-1) got a stellar offensive performance from Pat Duchien to cruise past the winless Blue Hawks. Duchien threw for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for 111 yards and a score. Colten Rice led the Falcon defense with three sacks and 12 tackles, and Zach Dixon caught a touchdown pass.

• Red Lodge 55, Colstrip 0: Thomas Buchanan threw for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns, Landen Tomlin ran for 124 yards and a score, and the Rams picked up their second win of the season. Walker Boos caught 4 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Remington DeSarro tallied 11 tackles and a sack, and Karsen Roberts had 10 tackles.

8-Man

St. Ignatius 44, Charlo 0: The fifth-ranked Bulldogs ran their record to 6-0. Kellen McClure threw a 37-yard touchdown strike to Canyon Sargent in the second quarter, and ran for another score. Bryce Umphrey had a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Arlee 44, Plains 8: Jake Knoll rushed for 3 touchdowns and Kendall O'Neill tossed a touchdown pass for the Warriors (3-3). Charley Crawford hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Knoll.  Mason Elliott had a 54-yard touchdown run for Plains (0-5).

Park City 27, Broadus 22: Wyatt Story threw touchdown passes to Holden Stepper and Stockton Zimdars, and Story had a 20-yard touchdown run. Zimdars also returned a fumble 18 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

6-Man

Thursday

North Star 55, Sunburst 19: Xander Searles, Sebastian Mansfield, Chris Burkhartsmeyer and Riese Sattoriva all rushed for touchdowns, and Gavin Spicher tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the Knights (2-3). Travis Otto scored on a 52-yard punt return and Mansfield added a safety for North Star.

This will be updated as scores are reported to the portal at 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.

