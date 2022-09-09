Class AA
• Helena Capital 51, Kalispell Flathead 14: The second-ranked Bruins scored 42 first-half points in a blowout win to remain undefeated. Dylan Graham and Tom Carter ran for two touchdowns apiece, Hayden Opitz and Lance Baumgart each added a rushing touchdown, and Gage Fawthrop returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. Nate Skonord and Brody Thornsberry connected on 2 third-quarter touchdowns for Flathead.
• Billings Senior 30, Billings Skyview 0: Peyton Oakley tossed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third score as the Broncs earned their first victory of the season. Bam Breckenridge had a 14-yard touchdown run for Senior.
• Helena 41, Butte 35: Cade Holland ran for three first-half touchdowns, Manu Melo caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Carter Kraft, and Ryan Frisinger had a 30-yard pick-six for the Bengals (2-1). Jace Stenson tossed four touchdown passes for the Bulldogs (1-2).
Thursday
• Billings West 16, Bozeman Gallatin 15: Drew McDowell threw a 21-yard touchdown strike to Daniel Teerink and Jacob Kauwe kicked field goals of 40, 31 and 38 yards to give the Golden Bears their first win of the season. Trailing 16-9 in the fourth quarter, Garrett Dahlke found Quinn Clark for a 45-yard touchdown pass to pull the Raptors within one, but the two-point conversion attempt failed. The loss was Bozeman Gallatin's first of the season.
• Kalispell Glacier 55, Missoula Big Sky 14: Gage Sliter threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, Kobe Dorcheus broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown run, and Kaid Buls hauled in two touchdown passes as the Wolfpack ran their record to 3-0. Drew Martins tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the Eagles (1-1).
Class A
Class B
• Malta 20, Red Lodge 0: Stockton Oxarart passed for 170 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as the Broncos moved to 2-1 with a shutout of Red Lodge. Camryn Mears rushed for 118 yards and Kyle Darrington caught 3 passes for 90 yards.
This will be updated as scores are reported to the portal at 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
