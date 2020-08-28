Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
Class A
• Treyton Anderson returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown, linebacker Carson McGinley intercepted a pass and ran it back 12 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and Dillon opened its season with a 20-13 victory at Frenchtown. Anderson's TD gave the Beavers a 14-7 lead and McGinley's score sealed the deal with Dillon ahead by a point. Senior quarterback Jace Fitzgerald connected with Cole Truman for a 23-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring for the Beavers. Peyton Hicks scored on a 1-yard run for Frenchtown to make it 7-7 and Wyatt Hayes threw a 1-yard pass to Brandon Finley with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter to make it 14-13.
• Mace Marshall scored on a 35-yard pass from Bryce Mann and Seth Stoker rushed for a TD from 12 yards out as Corvallis built a 16-0 halftime lead and held on for a 19-7 win over Stevensville in a battle for the Bitterroot. The Blue Devils also had a safety and field goal. Stevi received a 1-yard TD run from Sahkaia Wehr in the third quarter to pull within 16-7.
Class B
• Bigfork delivered a big win in Jim Benn's debut as head coach, earning a 56-20 victory at Townsend. Cormac Benn ran for three of Bigfork's first five touchdowns, including a 17-yard scamper to open the scoring. Teammate Levi Taylor scored on a 54-yard interception return.
• Florence-Carlton opened with an impressive 42-0 home win over Cut Bank as sophomore quarterback Pat Duchien threw for three touchdowns — a 30-yard strike to Blake Shoupe, a 38-yard bomb to Levi Posey and a 10-yard pass to Luke Maki. Teammate Tristan Pyette scored on an 8-yard run and a 65-yard interception return.
• Drew Ginter ran for two touchdowns and caught two more scores from Caden Huntsinger as Conrad steamrolled Deer Lodge 46-8 in a season opener. Huntsinger threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth for the Cowboys, who built a 34-0 halftime lead. Hunter Steinbach's 15-yard scoring pass from Logan Nicholson accounted for the Wardens' score, which was immediately followed by a 76-yard kickoff return by Conrad's Carson Bitney. It was Bitney's second score of the game.
8-Man
• Aidan Jenkins ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns, Kade Lannen added two rushing TDs and Hunter Willis threw for two more scores as Shields Valley burst to a 37-point first quarter and opened its season with a 58-0 romp over Reed Point-Rapelje. James Collins caught three passes for 88 yards and two scores for the Rebels.
• Drummond-Philipsburg's season-opening game against Plains was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.
6-Man
• Kade Strutz rushed for 117 yards and four touchdowns as host Big Sandy defeated Valier 47-6. Strutz scored on runs of 17, 3, 34 and 33 yards. He also passed for a TD and returned an interception 56 yards for another score. Big Sandy led 29-0 at halftime.
Volleyball
Class B
• Josie Hasler had 10 kills, eight digs and four aces, and Macee Murphy added 18 assists, six kills, five digs, three aces and two blocks as three-time defending state champion Huntley Project won its 101st consecutive match by beating Bridger 25-23, 25-14, 25-16. Greta Peterson also had seven kills for the Red Devils.
• Playing at home, Addi Pestel came away with 14 digs and four aces as Three Forks toppled Harrison, 25-18, 25-19, 25-12. Teammates Hailee Wilson and Jasmyn Murphey chipped in with five kills apiece. Harrison was led by Dana Lerum, Lauren Lima and Rosie Chater, who posted three kills apiece.
• Lyndsey Kale was credited with nine kills and Abby Beddes hustled for 14 digs as Shepherd won at home over Big Timber 17-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-9. Teammate Tenley Murdock notched 20 assists and two blocks. Big Timber's Alyssa Boshart collected nine kills, two aces and two blocks. Jillian Whalin came up with 22 digs and Bailey Finn had 19 assists.
Class C
• Teah Conradsen had 10 kills and 12 digs to help lead Savage to a 23-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-13 win over Wibaux. Cambry Conradsen had eight aces.
• Circle served 21 aces to get past Plevna 25-5, 25-8, 25-6. Alexis Moline led the way with six aces, and Brooke Bartleson, Sierra Nagle and Ryann Moline all added three.
• Olivia Isakson amassed 13 kills, seven digs, four aces and three blocks in Augusta's 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15 triumph over Cascade. The Elks' CarolAnn Herring also came up big with four aces, four kills and eight digs. The Badgers were led by the 23 digs of Bailee Jones and the six kills of Caybree Ludvigson. Katie Skasick chalked up five aces.
• Kimberly Bear's 12 kills helped host Roberts sweep past Reed Point-Rapelje 25-10, 25-10, 25-7. Bentley Bertolino contributed 18 assists and teammate Emma DeVries added five digs. The visiting Renegades received 16 digs from Ciara Fagone.
• Belt defeated Sunburst 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 as Raily Gliko led with six aces, seven kills with seven digs, and teammate Maddie Osterman contributed three aces, nine kills and 23 assists. Jeena Alborano had an all-round game with three aces, five kills, five blocks and 15 digs for Sunburst. Teammate Laura Meyer chipped in 21 digs for the Refiners.
• Simms pounced on Conrad 3-1. Lilly Woodhouse led the Lady Tigers with 14 kills and teammate Kodiann Lynn contributed 30 digs and eight kills. Natalie Bartsch had three aces with 10 assists and Breauna Erickson had 13 digs to lead the Cowgirls.
Soccer
Class AA boys
• Highly touted Kalispell Glacier started its season with a 6-0 win over crosstown rival Kalispell Flathead. Sullivan Coggins and Braden Nitschelm each scored two goals for the Wolfpack. Zane Elliott had a goal and assist. Glacier will host defending State AA champion Missoula Hellgate on Saturday.
• Quin Pawireredjo’s goal in the 76th minute made the difference as Billings West edged Bozeman Gallatin 2-1. Logan Brown scored in the first half for West, and Kellan Moore assisted on Pawireredjo’s tie-breaking goal. Gallatin's goal was scored by John Shaler, assisted by Rowen Luehder.
Class AA girls
• Emma Lensing scored three times as Billings West opened its 2020 Class AA title defense with a 7-0 win over Bozeman Gallatin. Satory Taylor added two goals and an assist, and Sophie Sivertsen and Mary Speare also had goals. Sivertsen also had two assists and Avery Kimmel and Ela Bloyder contributed assists for the Golden Bears.
Class A girls
• Mya Maack scored three goals and Morgan Maack and Kadee Grammar added two goals each as defending champion Laurel opened its season with a 9-0 win over Frenchtown. Madison Peaton and Gracey Willis also scored goals for the Locomotives, and Morgan Maack, Willis, Joleen Jung and Allison Shovar had assists.
Golf
• Jake Henderson of Lewistown was medalist with a 76 to lead the Golden Eagles to the team title at the Miles City Golf Invite. Henderson finished four strokes ahead of Matthew Hansen of Sidney as Lewistown topped the Eagles by 32 strokes. On the girls side, Karsyn Swigart of Miles City was the runaway winner with an 86, 12 shots better than Karly Volk of Sidney. The Eagles nevertheless won the team title with a 405, 80 strokes better than the Cowgirls. Sarah Karanjai of Sidney was third at 99.
