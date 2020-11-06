Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
Class AA
• For the second season in a row, Missoula Sentinel is headed to the state semifinals. Shaking off a mistake-filled first half, the Spartans topped Great Falls 42-14. Donovan Smith and Soren Syvrud each scored two rushing TDs for top-ranked Sentinel. Zac Crews caught a TD pass as well. Levi Torgerson's 75-yard run gave the Bison a 7-0 lead on the second play of the game, snapping a three-game shutout streak for the Spartans. Sentinel is seeking its first state title since 1972. Sentinel will host the winner of Saturday's game against Kalispell Glacier and Billings Senior.
• Taco Dowler caught touchdown passes of 11, 69, 58 and 97 yards, and quarterback Isaiah Claunch was 17-for-22 passing for 460 yards and seven touchdowns as No. 2 Billings West overwhelmed Helena Capital 49-7 to move into the semifinals. Neil Daily also caught two touchdown passes and Caden Dowler one for West. Eric Cockhill's 24-yard pass to Tom Carter accounted for the only points for Capital, which finishes 4-5. West will play Bozeman in Billings in the semifinals.
• Logan Pailthorpe returned a kickoff for a touchdown, Kenneth Eiden IV's 1-yard run gave Bozeman the lead for good in the third quarter and the defending state champion Hawks got an interception from Brady Lang with 1:44 to play to fend of Helena 35-28 in a quarterfinal game. Bozeman scored 21 consecutive points for a 35-14 lead after Jordan Jones' 39-yard scoring toss to Tucker Macbeth with 9:40 to play. The Bengals moved within a score on a 20-yard pass from Kaden Huot to Ethan Maxness with 3:47 remaining and got the ball back with 3:56 to play. Helena was on the 29-yard line when Lang sealed the deal. Huot threw three TD passes for the Bengals. For the Hawks, who travel to Billings West for the semifinals, Pailthorpe scored a second TD on a pass from Jones.
Volleyball
Western A
• Columbia Falls secured a berth into the state tournament and advanced to the divisional championship by beating Whitefish25-10, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22. Mady Hoerner had a double-double of 20 kills and 18 digs to go with one block. Senior Hannah Schweikert accumulated 45 assists slotted in a team-high four aces. Dillen Hoerner added 13 kills to her team-best 20 digs. Jazzy Marino tabbed four of the team's five blocks to go with two aces.
• Demi Smith put together 10 kills and seven blocks, Rylee Belcourt led with 11 kills. Izzy Cahall had 36 assists and Cassidy Bagnell offered 20 digs and two aces as Frenchtown downed Butte Central 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 16-14. Ella Moodry put together 18 kills, Avery Kelly had 14 kills and four blocks, and Maci Reopelle tallied 50 assists, 16 digs and three aces for the Broncs. For Butte Central, Ella Moodry had 18 kills and Avery Kelly added 14 kills and four blocks. Maci Reopelle had 50 of the Maroons' 54 assists and 16 digs, Amira Bolton added 21 digs, and Sophia Burton contributed 16 digs and three aces.
• Polson is heading back to the state tournament for the second season in a row after ending an eight-year drought last season. The Pirates beat Ronan 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-21 as Berkley Ellis and Hallie Moss combined to run the offense with 18 and 17 assists, Maggie Todd led the attack with 21 kills in addition to Kobbey Smith's 11, and Ara Mercer held down the defense with 47 of the team's 114 digs.
• Corvallis bounced back from its upset loss to Ronan by sweeping Hamilton 25-15, 25-20, 25-16. Madeline Gilder put together 16 digs, 14 kills and three aces. Brooklyn Powell ran the offense with 29 assists, and Jenna Jordan collected two of the team's three blocks. Hamilton's Layne Kearns had 12 digs, five kills and one block, all team highs.
Northern B
• Ellie Lee and Emma Gunderson combined for 25 kills as Choteau defeated Fairfield 25-11, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15 to move into Saturday's championship match in Conrad. Lee led the way with 13 kills and nine blocks. Gunderson racked up 12 kills, 12 digs and three blocks. Ada Biler contributed 14 digs and Soren Cummings 12. Fairfield received six blocks and 16 assists from Kyler Bake. Cheyenne Maddix wound up with 11 kills and Madison Rosenbaum finished with 21 digs.
• Shelby eliminated Malta 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10. Shelby's Maddison Underdal compiled 15 kills and seven blocks. Glasgow's Abrianna Nielson was credited with 15 kills and three aces. Teammate Rachelle Glaser had a double-double of 29 assists and 12 digs.
Southern B
• Addie Casterline pounded 19 kills and added four digs and two blocks, Abby Baer helped with 13 kills, 40 assists, six digs and two blocks, and Baily Egan provided eight kills, 21 digs and 15 assists to help Colstrip stave off Jefferson 18-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21 in an elimination match. Ashtynn Egan had a big afternoon as well for the Colts with 11 kills and 28 digs.
• Dakota Edmisten landed 20 kills and had 22 digs, Rachel VanBlaricom added 16 kills and three aces, and Sam Zody provided 13 assists and 22 digs as Jefferson rebounded from a first-day loss to topple Forsyth 23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 15-9. Maddie Leiva contributed 19 assists for the Panthers. Lindsey Hein led Forsyth with 30 kills and five aces for Forsyth, and Austin Brewer added 28 digs and Makenna Chandler 21 digs.
• Trinity Wilson, Kennedy Vogl and Becca Payne each notched seven kills, and Alleigh Burdick chipped in with 15 digs and two aces to fuel Townsend past Whitehall 25-141, 25-22, 25-16. Emily Bird helped with 25 assists and two aces for the Bulldogs.
Western B
• Kasidy Yeoman led Florence with 12 kills and 13 assists, Jaidyn Larson provided 12 kills and three blocks, and Kolbi Wood chipped in with 29 digs to lift Florence past Bigfork 19-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13. Jayden Hendrickson added 13 assists for the Falcons.
• Rhianna Hawkins led Eureka with 13 kills, Kamber Brown ran the offense to the tune of 25 assists, and Katie Schmidt led the defensive effort with 15 digs for Eureka in a 16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 loser-out win over Missoula Loyola.
• Eureka opened the the day by topping St. Ignatius in a loser-out match 25-19, 25-17, 25-20. Katie Schmidt had a double-double of 11 kills and 13 digs, both team highs. Alyssa Utter matched her with 13 digs. Kamber Brown ran the offense with 21 assists and put down three aces, both team bests. Rhianna Hawkins collected two of the Lions' four blocks.
Eastern C
• Liv Wangerin had a big day with 25 kills and three aces, Ashtyn Curstiss did her part with 29 assists, nine digs and four aces, and Donn Longan chipped in with nine kills and three aces to lead Plentywood to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of Circle and a berth in the championship Saturday. Ryann Moline led Circle with nine kills, Sierra Nagle added nine assists, and Grace Gackle provided three blocks apiece.
• Jadyn Gackle's 16 kills led the way, and Teigan Taylor helped with 36 assists and four aces as Fairview rallied past Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in the fourth-place match 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13. For Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, Kaitlyn McColly had 18 kills, Kia Wasson 14 kllls and 29 digs, Danika Soper 20 assists and three aces, and Jaycee Erickson 18 assists and three aces.
• Kia Wasson pounded 16 kills and added 18 digs and five aces, and Kaitlyn McColly contributed 14 kills, 11 digs, five aces and a block as Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale remained alive with a 25-15, 25-19, 16-25, 22-25, 15-13 marathon win over Froid-Lake. Jaycee Erickson helped with 18 assists and Danika Soper added 13 more assists for the Mavericks.
• Jaydn Gackle led with 20 kills and 32 digs, and Morgan Slade added 12 kills to help Fairview rally from two sets down to defeat Richey-Lambert 20-15, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-9. Megan Asbeck added three blocks and 25 digs for the Warriors. Rhiannon Reichel led Richey-Lambert with 12 kills, ShaeLyn Williams had 18 digs and three aces, Isabelle Fatzinger had 31 assists and Laurel Sponheim added 15 digs.
Southern C
• Emily Adkins was all over the floor with 17 kills, six digs, four aces, four assists and three blocks as Bridger stayed perfect with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 victory over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap. Baleigh Skarupa had a big night as well with two kills, 19 assists, seven digs and a block, and Jenna Kallevig pitched in with six kills, 12 digs and three assists for the Scouts.
• Draya Wacker pounded 12 kills and had seven digs and four aces, Finn Riksman notched seven kills, two blocks and four digs, and Kayla Kombol achieved two kills, 16 assists and 12 digs as Melstone advanced with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 sweep of Custer-Hysham. Kelsey Thurston also had a strong night with six kills, five blocks and two digs.
• Finn Riksman led with 21 kills and 11 digs, and Draya Wacker did her part with 17 kills, 16 digs and five aces to lead Melstone past Roberts 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23. Kelsey Thurston also had 10 kills, Kayla Kombol chipped in with eight kills, 20 assists and 10 digs, and Koye Rindal had six kills, 31 assists and 15 digs for the Broncs.
Northern C
• Abby Clark provided 12 kills and three aces to help spark host Fort Benton to a 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 victory over Chinook in the championship match. Jasmine Wilson also spurred the winning cause with her 12 digs, and Maci Molinaro notched 16 assists. Chinook's Delaney Kellam had 14 kills and six blocks. Jayden Miller added 18 digs.
• Lilly Woodhouse had 10 kills and three aces, Taylee Sawyer came up big with nine kills, 12 assists and two blocks, and Nina Okes provided 20 assists in Simms' 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of Augusta. Kodiann Lynn added five digs and four aces for the Tigers. Olivia Isakson led Augusta with three kills, thee blocks, three digs and two assists.
• Raily Gliko notched 12 kills and 16 digs, Sabrina Wing was a force with 11 kills and 10 blocks, and Lindsey Paulson also had a big day with 11 kills, two blocks and five digs to propel Belt past Geraldine-Highwood 21-25, 32-30, 25-19, 25-18 in a loser-out match. Maddie Osterman helped the Huskies with 41 assists and 10 digs.
