Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
Class AA
• Camden Sirmon scored three first-half touchdowns as top-ranked Missoula Sentinel rolled past No. 3 Helena 48-0. Helena quarterback Kaden Huot was injured and left the game in the second quarter with the Bengals trailing 21-0. He did not return and was replaced by Dexter Tedseco. Sirmon also threw a 27-yard scoring strike to TJ Rausch, who also caught a 15-yard TD pass from Dayton Bay.
• Caden Dowler returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown to help highlight No. 2 Billings West's 49-7 triumph at Belgrade. Dowler also scored a TD on a 21-yard run. His brother, Taco Dowler, was on the receiving end of touchdown passes covering 40 and 8 yards from Isaiah Claunch. The Bears (6-0) also received rushing TDs from Michael DeLeon, Jaymn Medlock and Logan James. Belgrade's lone score came on an 11-yard pass from Austin Spangler to Ta'Veus Randle in the fourth quarter.
• Blake Drakos accounted for four touchdowns, Christian Vetter had a receiving and a rushing score as Butte used a fast start to bolt past Missoula Big Sky 51-33 and secure a postseason berth. Casey Kautman kicked a 43-yard field goal for the Bulldogs. Colter Janacaro ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 158 yards and two more TDs for Big Sky.
• Jake Rendina scored four touchdowns and ran for 173 yards to fuel Kalisipell Glacier's 35-14 crosstown win over Kalispell Glacier. Rendina, who has 23 TDs on the season, caught a 34-yard scoring toss from JT Allen in the second quarter and had runs of 20 and 1 yards in the second half. Allen also threw a scoring pass to Casey Pfeiffer for the Wolfpack. Alec Thomas had a 1-yard scoring run for Flathead and Kaden Henshaw had the other, from 2 yards.
Class A
• Derek Damjanovich ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception 17 yards for another as No. 3 Billings Central stunned second-ranked and defending state champion 42-0 in Lockwood. Damjanovich opened the scoring with a 21-yard scoring jaunt and scored both of the Rams' TDs in the second quarter to lead 28-0 at halftime. Marcus Wittman added two fourth-quarter TD passes for Central, 9 yards to Junior Brackenridge and 81 to Regan LaFontaine. Montana Griz commit Camden Capser, who scored two goals in a Rams soccer playoff earlier in the day, was 6-for-6 on extra points.
• Ben Tack rushed 19 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyson Rostad threw two TD passes to Jaiden Klemundt to lead top-ranked and unbeaten (8-0) Hamilton past Libby 35-14. Rostad completed scoring tosses of 44 yards in the first quarter and 21 yards in the second for the Broncs, who led 28-14 at intermission. Tack had scoring runs of 40, 7 and 6 yards. Ryder Davis accounted for both of the Loggers' scores, the first on a 30-yard pass from Jay Beagle and then an 18-yard run.
• Wyatt Hayes' fourth TD pass of the game, to Tel Arthur with 3:00 to play, rallied Frenchtown past Columbia Falls 28-21. Isaiah Roth ran for all three of Columbia Falls' touchdowns to give the Wildcats a 21-13 lead entering the fourth quarter. Roth's scores were from 1, 5 and 52 yards, the latter in the second quarter for a 21-7 lead. Frenchtown's two touchdowns in the first half were tosses from Hayes to Brandon Finley, the first a 79-yarder and the past from 17 to bring the Broncs within eight points. Hayes also found Devon Shelton from 27 yards out in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 21-21.
• Eli Aby hurled three second-quarter touchdown passes to Jack Waddell and had five for the game to guide No. 5 Laurel past Lewistown 48-10 after a slow start. The Locomotives trailed 10-7 entering the second quarter after a 31-yard field goal by the Golden Eagles' Landon Farrar. Waddell then hauled in scoring tosses from 9, 25 and 79 yards for a 27-10 lead. Aby then hit Colter Bales on a 9-yard pass and found Konner Gregerson from 4 yards out in the third quarter to close the Locomotives' scoring. Luke Clinton's 34-yard pass from Chance Fields.
Class B
• Gunnar Smith ran for 193 yards and three touchdowns, and Caleb Utter passed for a score and ran for another as No. 9 Eureka built a 27-point halftime lead and clobbered Conrad 43-10. Smith scored two TDs in the first quarter, from 35 and 53 yards out, and had an 85-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. Utter's 10-yard run made it 21-0 in the second quarter. Conrad scored its 10 points in the fourth quarter.
• Pat Duchien tossed five touchdown passes and ran for Florence-Carlton's sixth as the Falcons throttled Class A Corvallis 42-0 in a rare inter-class matchup between the two Bitterroot Valley teams. Duchien opened the scoring with an 18-yard run in the first quarter and then threw the first of two TD passes to Luke Maki, a 65-yarder. Florence-Carlton led 28-0 after one quarter. Cadence Waller, Levi Posey and Blake Shoupe also caught scoring strikes. It's the first meeting between the two neighbors in 24 years.
• Cormac Benn ran for 204 yards and four touchdowns and caught a fifth score to lead No. 4 Bigfork to a 46-6 romp over Anaconda. Been ran for three TDs in the third quarter — from 4, 10 and 59 yards out — and had a 76-yarder in the fourth for the Vikings, who rushed for 352 yards. He caught a 35-yarder from Patrick Wallen also in the final quarter. Levi Taylor added 143 rushing yards on eight carries for Bigfork, which led only 10-6 at halftime before pulling away. Corey Galle had 108 yards rushing and Teagan Robins added 87 yards on the ground and the Copperheads' only score.
• Gavin Mills ran 78 yards for the first score and caught an 85-yard scoring strike from Guidry Giles as No. 7 Fairfield won a 14-6 slugfest with No. 2 Malta in a battle for first place in the Northern B. The Eagles scored first on a safety and Mills then made it 8-0 with his run in the second quarter. Fairfield led 14-0 when Rex Williamson scored from 1 yard out for the game's final points.
• Jesse Lee ran for two touchdowns and Loden Idler ran for one and threw for another as sixth-ranked Glasgow scored all of its points in the first half and thumped Wolf Point 48-0. Lee scored the game's first two TDs, on 10- and 15-yard runs. Kyler Hallock also scored two touchdowns on the ground for the Scotties. Austin Wilson's 61-yard run put Wolf Point on the board.
• After falling behind by a touchdown, top-ranked Manhattan scored 29 consecutive points and fended off No. 5 Townsend to secure the top spot in the Southern B. Caden Holgate ran for two scores and passed for two — to Corban Johnson and Tate Bowler — for the Tigers. Trey Hoveland's two scoring tosses to Gavin Vandenacre accounted for Townsend's two TDs. The Bulldogs also had a safety.
8-Man
• Michael Leach rushed for 123 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown as Simms blanked visiting Cascade 36-0. Teammate Stephen Links passed for 49 yards, rushed for 68 and accounted for two TDs. He scored on a 15-yard run and threw a scoring pass covering 17 yards to Josey Hinderager. Jacob Remah and Timer Thomas also had rushing TDs for the winners. Simms rushed for 229 yards.
• Despite playing without Montana State commit Kade Cutler, No. 2 Drummond-Philipsburg got a season-high three rushing touchdowns from Preston Metesh and overcame Darby 36-6. Metesh's runs were from 5, 5 and 2 yards as the Titans built a 22-0 lead by halftime. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Tallon, standing in for Cutler, threw a 68-yard TD pass to Ethan Parke and also ran for a 39-yard TD. Cutler was sitting out for undisclosed reasons; Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) has outscored its opponents 402-26. A 23-yard pass from Preston Smith to Brandon Leavens accounted for Darby's lone score.
• Garrett Zindars ran for three touchdowns and caught a fourth, and Jacob Gauthier threw four scoring strikes to propel No. 9 Park City past Sheridan 54-13. The Panthers led 44-0 at halftime with the help of 9- and 5-yard runs by Zindars, who also caught a 49-yard TD pass from Gauthier. Colby Coleman caught two of Gauthier's scoring strikes, from 23 and 41 yards. Kole Hill threw two touchdown passes for Sheridan, a 17-yarder to Kaiden Batzler and 28-yarder to Hartson Van Houten.
Volleyball
Class AA
• Paige Bartsch led with 12 kills, three blocks and four aces, and twin sister Dani Bartsch added 11 kills, four aces and three blocks as top-ranked and defending state champion Helena Capital matched the Class AA record for consecutive wins by sweeping Kalispell Flathead 25-12, 26-24, 25-16. Former Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Audrey Hofer provided 24 assists for the Bruins, who improved to 10-0 for the season. Billings Senior won 65 consecutive matches from 2006-09; the overall state record of 101 is owned by Class B Huntley Project (2019-20), which also has a 99-match streak (2003-05). Capital, which last lost in 2018 to arch-rival Helena, has matched the fifth longest run in state history. Livingston won 77 from 1988-91 and Troy fashioned 74 in a row in 1993-94. The Bruins can break the Class AA record at home Tuesday against Missoula Sentinel.
• Liz Heuiser had 11 kills, Lauren Heuiser added seven kills and three blocks, and Kim Feller contributed 16 assists as No. 3 Helena regrouped from its tough loss to its arch-rivals a day earlier to down Kalispell Flathead 25-19, 25-12, 25-7. Katelyn Onespot-Danforth added 14 assists for the Bengals. Sayanna Sterck had five kills, Sienna Sterck added 14 digs and Alliyan Sterns provided two blocks for Flathead.
• Rylin Eddins led with 17 kills and Addie Swanson helped with 33 assists as Bozeman Gallatin outlasted Great Falls 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11 in a makeup of a match originally scheduled for Sept. 19. Kendal Burcham led Great Falls with 16 kills and five blocks, Mackenzie Thurston added 19 assists, Alison Harris five blocks and Ashtyn Swingley 25 digs and four aces for the Bison.
Class B
• Makenna Bushman had 13 kills, six digs, four aces and a block in Joliet's 25-20, 26-24, 25-21 loss at Bridger. Skyler Wright had five kills, eight digs and two blocks, and Merrin Schwend added 18 assists, five digs and two aces for the J-Hawks. No statistics were reported for Bridger.
Class C
• McKenzie Morrison led with eight kills and three blocks, Brooklyn Ragland came up big with six kills, 10 assists and nine digs, and Tavee Duncan contributed five aces for Custer-Hysham in a 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Fromberg.
• Makenna Hauge had 13 kills, four blocks and 15 digs, and Kylie Potra provided 13 kills and two blocks in Culbertson's 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 26-24 loss to Richey-Lambert. Koree Marchwick had a big night for the Cowgirls with 17 assists, 15 digs, three aces and two kills, and Mckinsey Justice contributed seven kills, 17 digs, three blocks and four aces. No statistics were reported for Richey-Lambert.
Soccer
Class AA boys
• Alex Levchenko's goal in the 85th minute was the decider as Missoula Sentinel rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat second-seeded Billings Senior 3-2 in a quarterfinal matchup. Two goals by Trey Draayer gave the Broncs a 2-0 lead in the second half, but a penalty kick by Tait Kuchenbrod followed by a score in the 76th minute by Jayden Chong on a cross from Levchenko tied it.
• Andrew Barckholtz scored twice, Will Kaiser had five assists and Joshua Angell, Nolan Robbins and Carter Evans also tallied goals as top-seed Bozeman earned a 5-2 quarterfinal triumph over Helena.
Class AA girls
• Freshman Avery Kraft booted the decisive penalty kick as top-seed Helena survived a challenge by Bozeman Gallatin in a first-round playoff match. Both teams went 5-for-5 in the first round of PKs and made their first three in the second round before Kraft settled it go give the Bengals a 9-8 edge in the shootout. Gallatin took a 1-0 but freshman Logan Todorovich knotted the score at 1-all before both teams went scoreless in the two overtimes. Madison Anderson gave the Raptors an early 1-0 lead.
• After 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime, Ashley Young's penalty kick in a shootout gave Missoula Hellgate a 2-1 win over top-seeded Billings West to move into the semifinals. The shootout was 3-3 when Young buried her goal off the hands of West keeper Kendell Ellis. West opened the scoring with a goal by Satory Taylor and Hellgate answered 11 mintues later by a score by Lucia Ann Baker.
Class A boys
• Future Montana football kicker Camden Capser scored twice in the first half and Matheus Penha assisted on all three Billings Central goals as the Rams toppled Bigfork 3-1 in a playoff opener. Sam Dull scored the other goal for Central, which led 1-0 at intermission. Ben Pilskalns scored Bigfork's only goal on a penalty kick to knot the score 1-1 in the second half.
Cross Country
• Teigan Medicine Bull (17:30.17) of Hardin was the boys winner by six seconds and the Bulldogs took four of the top seven places en route to dominating the Eastern A Divisional Fall Classic at Pine Meadows Golf Course in Lewistown. Ben Archer of the host Golden Eagles was second (17:36.07) and Andrew Durgan of Livingston third (17:38.78). Hardin was low with 28 points, easily ahead of Lewistown (69), Livingston (77) and Laurel (91). On the girls side, Laurel was dominating -- taking the top four spots -- in cruising to the team title with 20 points, far below Hardin's 49 and Miles City's 78. Andria Mourich was first (20:24.24), Carly Cook second (21:02.24), Grace Timm third (21:04.17) and Ruby Smith fourth for the Locomotives (21:05.55). Dierra Takes Enemy of Hardin was fifth (21:10.47).
• Eureka's Gavin Bates (17:35.12) and Chaidh Lochridge (17:35.19) went a neck-and-neck 1-2 to help the Lions win the Darby Invitational boys race going way. Thomas Nuila (17:43.58) of St. Ignatius was third, eight seconds behind the leaders, and Aidan Thompson (17:57.07) of Deer Lodge came in fourth. Eureka had 28 points, well ahead of runner-up St. Ignatius with 63 and Bigfork at 74. For the girls, Seeley-Swan's Sariah Maughan (21:04.53) was first and sister Emily Maughan second (21:32.23), but Eureka was the dominant team, led by third-place Taylor Lancaster (22:17.91). Cedar Hunt (22:31.91) of St. Ignatius was fourth. Eureka had 30 team points, well ahead of St. Ignatius (51) and Deer Lodge (61).
