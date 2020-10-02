Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
Class AA
• Billings West quarterback Isaiah Claunch threw for 211 yards and a touchdown and Jaymn Medlock rushed for two scores as Billings West ran past Billings Senior 41-14. The Golden Bears jumped ahead 20-0 as Claunch found Taco Dowler for a 34-yard TD pass and Claunch ran one in from 3 yards out. Senior quarterback Junior Bergen threw for 137 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 11 yards and another score. Medlock finished with 113 rushing yards.
• Camden Sirmon ran for two third-quarter scores and threw a TD pass to Zac Crews on a double-pass as top-ranked Missoula Sentinel shrugged off a low-scoring first half to topple Missoula Big Sky 42-7. The Spartans led only 14-0 at intermission but Sirmon's two scores plus running TDs by Dayton Bay and Soren Syvrud put the game away. The Eagles' lone score was a 4-yard run in the third quarter by Colter Janacaro.
• Christian Hansen's 65-yard return of a blocked field goal for a touchdown reversed the game's momentum and catapulted Butte to its first win, 20-13 over Helena Capital. The Bulldogs trailed 13-0 and were looking at a possible 16-point deficit when Jake Olson blocked the kick. Bulldogs quarterback Blake Drakos threw TD passes to Ryan Neil for the other two scores.
• Kaden Huot passed for 297 and five touchdowns, Dexter Tedesco hauled in four receptions for 125 yards and No. 3 Helena improved to 4-0 with a 40-0 win at Kalispell Flathead. It's the second time this season Huot has matched the school record for TD passes and the third straight week he's accounted for all five Bengals scores. Raef Miller scored three TDs for Helena.
• Jordan Jones threw five touchdown passes -- four to Tucker Macbeth -- and Bozeman sprinted to a big early lead and coasted past Great Falls CMR 63-19. Jase Applebee caught Jones' other scoring toss and Elijah Eckles went 45 yards for a score on a fake punt.
Class A
• Libby quarterback Jay Beagle ran for touchdowns of 12, 79 and 6 yards as the Loggers broke a scoreless halftime tie to rout Butte Central 42-14 and improve to 5-1. Libby’s defense was just as potent, coming away with six turnovers in the second half, including a 40-yard interception return from David Patterson. Beagle also connected with Tucker Masters for a 15-yard score.
• Tel Arthur rushed for five touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, as Frenchtown outlasted Polson in a shootout 56-46. Frenchtown’s Wyatt Hayes threw two TD passes to Devin Shelton. Polson’s Jarrett Wilson threw five touchdowns passes and also ran for another. Wilson and Colton Graham hooked up for three TD passes.
• Trapper McAllister scored three touchdowns, and Girma Detweiler and Caleb Cheff each scored two as Ronan pasted winless Stevensville 48-12. Cheff had an 85-yard kickoff return for a score moments after Kellen Bradt put the Yellowjackets on the scoreboard with a 35-yard TD reception. Kellen Beller scored Stevensville's other TD, also on a pass.
• Three touchdown passes from Tyson Rostad were the difference as top-ranked Hamilton stayed perfect with a 35-7 throttling of Columbia Falls. Jaiden Klemundt did his part with a TD pass and reception for the Broncs (6-0). Klemundt’s toss on a halfback-option covered 64 yards to Gabe Key-Hirmann . Columbia Falls' only score came on a 1-yard pass from Mason Peters to Cade Morgan in the third quarter.
Class B
• In a showdown between ranked teams, fourth-ranked Florence came away with a 35-20 win at ninth-ranked Eureka. Blake Shoupe's TD reception with 10:41 left was the final nail. That came after a big TD reception by Cadence Waller early in the third period that gave Florence (5-1) a 28-20 lead. Caleb Utter had two short TD runs for Eureka. Florence took an early 13-0 lead.
• Loden Idler and Jesse Lee accounted for four first-half touchdowns to lead No. 3 Glasgow to a 54-6 victory over Colstrip. The Scotties improved to 6-0. Idler threw two touchdowns passes and finished with 220 yards of total offense.
8-Man
• Kade Pardee ran for two touchdowns and caught two more TDs, and Roman Sparks threw two for two scores and ran for another as third-ranked Thompson Falls kept pouring it on in a 51-6 rout of Plains. The Blue Hawks built a 45-0 lead by halftime and upped it to 51-0, giving them a 253-0 streak over five games before the Horsemen scored with 4:40 to play in the game. Plains' score was a 5-yard pass from Tristan Subatch to Tucker Foster.
• Orion Plakke caught three touchdown passes -- two from Bryan Mask -- and Mask ran for two more scores as Alberton-Superior built a 44-6 halftime lead and coasted to a 50-12 romp over Darby. Mask threw three TD passes overall and ran for 135 yards. All three of Plakke's catches for the game went for scores and accounted for 103 yards. Thomas Anderson had 10 tackles and two sacks, and Silas Acker added nien tackles and an interception for the Mountain Cats. Deric Parks accounted for the Tigers' two scores on runs of 2 and 4 yards.
• Brady Buxbaum ran for three touchdowns and had five two-point conversions, and Kanyon Taylor and Martin Manuel scored a TD apiece as seventh-ranked and defending state champion Fairview trounced No. 5 Westby-Grenora 40-8, handing the Thunder their first 8-Man defeat. The teams were tied 8-8 after one quarter and the Warriors were up 16-8 at halftime before pulling away.
• Kade Cutler and Preston Metesh each scored two touchdowns as No. 2 Drummond-Philipsburg cruised to a 50-0 whitewashing of Seeley-Swan. Cutler and Metesh both had 1-yard plunges to go with a 4-yard burst to open the scoring by Metesh and a 9-yard burst by Cutler.
6-Man
• Kade Strutz rushed for five touchdowns and passed for another in top-ranked Big Sandy’s 74-34 win at Sunburst. Strutz ran for 237 yards on 13 rushes and completed 4 of 6 passes for 36 yards. Teammate Parker Proulx rushed for 132 yards and three TDs on 11 carries and caught four passes for 75 yards and a score, and Kody Strutz completed 5 of 8 passes for 127 yards and a score. Kody also recorded a receiving TD. Sunburst’s Cade Hanson finished 16 of 27 for 210 yards, four TDs and an interception. Twelve of those completions went to Stanley Jarvis, who compiled 180 receiving yards and three TDs.
• Noxon motored past host Valley Christian 67-38 after racing to a 48-12 halftime lead. Cade Van Vleet scored three rushing touchdowns, returned an interception 25 yards for another and also registered a safety for Noxon. Josh Baldwin also scored three TDs for the Red Devils, one on a 55-yard run. Brennan Cox caught TD passes of 13 and 77 yards and Zac Streit had scoring receptions from Cox of 68 and 36 yards in the fourth quarter for the Eagles.
Volleyball
Class C
• Cassie Green led with eight kills and Sorren Reese had a big night with nine assists, nine digs, five aces and two blocks to power Alberton-Superior to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-9 sweep of St. Regis.
• Skylar Connelly fashioned eight kills, four digs and two blocks, and Erica Ramsey, Kinley Kovatch, Hannah Monroe and Kylie Christianens each put down four kills to lead Valier to a 25-9, 25-17, 25-12 sweep of Dutton-Brady. Christiaens had 12 assists, Kovatch 11 assts and Monroe four aces for the Panthers. Leslie Ostberg and MacKaela Pulver provided four kills for Dutton-Brady, and Pulver added six digs.
• Whitley Maher pounded 11 kills, Ryleigh Backman added six blocks and Gracee Lekvold contributed 17 digs in Scobey's 25-21, 25-13, 25-13 win over Culbertson. Kylee Anderson added five aces for the Spartans. Culbertson received seven kills apiece from Makenna Hauge and Kylie Potra, 21 digs and four aces from Justice McKinsey, and four aces from Anissa Bengochea.
• Makayla Harper had 10 of her teams 24 kills and added 11 digs as Park City overpowered Custer-Hysham 25-15, 25-14 25-16. Halle Larrsen provided support with 10 aces, 17 assists, four digs and a kill, and Jaden Boardman offered seven kills and two blocks, and Kendyll Story also had a strong night with 17 digs, six aces and three kills for the Panthers. Samantha Leligdowicz had three kills and nine assists, McKenzie Morrison contributed nine blocks, and Tyanna Buller had 12 digs for the Rebels.
• Hadynn Adkins had nine assists and nine digs, and Devin Fromdahl and Hannah Toavs had two kills apiece in Nashua's 25-8, 25-10, 25-10 loss to unbeaten Plentywood.
• Callie Kaiser had seven kills and six digs, Lexie Stockett added six aces, four assists and two kills, and Kara Dale provided three kills and two blocks in Twin Bridges' 25-18, 20-25, 25-11, 25-18 loss to Ennis.
