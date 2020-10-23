Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
Class AA
• Christian Vetter scored five touchdowns in a blizzard to become the sixth player in Butte history to achieve the feat as the Bulldogs toppled Missoula Hellgate 35-16. Vetter's first two scores came from 58 and 51 yards out. Per ButteSports.com, he joins Zach Bunney (2012) Jim Freshmenh (1914), Heath McCloskey (2005), Dallas Cook (2013), Jim Bertoglio (1923) and John Herzog (1954) in achieving the feat. The Bulldogs (4-3) finish fourth in the Western AA and will face No. 5 Helena Capital in the playoffs next week regardless of how the Bruins fare against crosstown rival Helena on Friday night.
Class A
• Frenchtown earned the No. 3 playoff seed in the Western A with a 14-6 home win over Libby. Tel Arthur scored in the first quarter to give the Broncs a 6-0 lead. Arthur then scored on a short dive right before halftime on a play set up by Devin Shelton's 34-yard gain on a Wyatt Hayes pass. Arthur added the two-point conversion and the hosts led 14-0 at halftime. Dawson Young scored on a 1-yard dive for the Loggers in the third quarter. Then they got a break when Frenchtown fumbled the ball away. But the Broncs held on for the big win in snowy conditions.
• No. 4 Laurel clinched the Eastern A’s second seed with a 21-0 win at No. 5 Miles City. A 3-yard touchdown run from James Ochs accounted for the only points of the first three quarters. Laurel (5-1) made it 14-0 early in the fourth on a 30-yard pass from Eli Aby to Beau Dantic, and Ochs capped the scoring on a 5-yard run with 3:18 to go. Miles City (5-2), which suffered its first loss at Billings Central last week, has been outscored 63-0 in its last two games. The Locomotives lost twice to the Cowboys last season, including 35-7 in the State A title game.
Class B
• Eureka posted a 28-0 home win over Bigfork as Gunnar Smith scored on a 14-yard run and Caleb Utter added a 2-yard scamper as the Lions built a 14-0 halftime lead. Smith added a 13-yard TD run in the third quarter and Tucker Smith had a 3-yard TD run in the final stanza. Gunnar Smith finished with 159 yards rushing on 17 carries.
8-Man
• Charley Crawford ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Arlee rallied from a 12-point first-quarter deficit to topple Darby 30-12. Crawford tossed a 14-yard pass to Noah Carlson. The Warriors scored 14 second-quarter points for a two-point lead at halftime and added 16 points in the fourth quarter. Colt Crawford also scored for Arlee, on a 1-yard run.
• Tristan Subatch scored the game's only points on a run in the fourth quarter to give Plains a 6-0 victory over Seeley-Swan.
6-Man playoffs
• Big Sandy’s Kade Strutz rushed for 279 yards and six touchdowns as the Pioneers ran past Wibaux 57-6 in the first round of the playoffs. Strutz scored three of his TDs in the second quarter — including a 75-yarder — as Big Sandy took a 32-0 lead into halftime. Jonathan Harris scored the only touchdown for Wibaux, a 50-yard pass from Colten Miske in the third quarter. Kody Strutz passed for two TDs and Braydon Cline caught one for the Pioneers.
• Kaden Acosta was 16-for-22 passing for 282 yards and four touchdowns — two apiece to Aiden Jenkins and Dylan Flatt — to lead unbeaten Shields Valley past Richey-Lambert in a first-round matchup in Wilsall. Acosta also had 10 tackles and an interception. Jenkins, who had 19 tackles and an interception, caught six tosses for 171 yards, and Flatt had seven for 92. The Rebels led 21-0 at halftime.
• Sam Davis tossed seven touchdown passes -- three to Caden West and three to Alex Novark -- and Andrew Davis ran for two scores as White Sulphur Springs trounced Sunburst 78-21. The Hornets actually trailed 14-12 at one point but blew open the game in the second quarter to lead 58-14 at intermission. Stanley Jarvis scored twice for the Refiners, one on a kick return. Sam Davis completed 12 of 15 passes for 340 yards. Novark, who shared the team lead with nine tackles and provided a rushing TD, had five catches for 123 yards, and West had four grabs for 145 yards.
Volleyball
Class C
• Abby Clark pounded 10 kills and had three aces, Aspen Giese added nine kills, and Maci Molinario had an all-round night with 14 assists, three aces, two kills and two digs to lead Fort Benton to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of North Star. Cloe Kalanick added three kills and three assists for the Longhorns.
• Draya Wacker's nine kills led the way, Kelsey Thurston added seven kills and Kayla Kombol provided 12 assists and two kills in Melstone's 25-10, 25-9, 25-9 sweep of Grass Range-Winnett. Finn Riksman also had a big day for Melstone with five kills, 19 aces and two digs.
• Alexis Moline popped eight kills, Sierra Nagle had 11 assists and two aces, and Kayli Haynie chipped in with eight digs and two aces in Circle's 25-18, 25-12, 25-13 thumping of Wibaux. Haven Taylor added three blocks for the Wildcats.
Cross Country
Class A boys: It was a day for Colters at Rebecca Farm as Hamilton's Colter Purcell finished first in 16:17.52 and teammate Colter Kirkland was second in 16:40.26 to lead the Broncs to a runaway state championship with 35 points. Ronan's Brant Heiner was third (16:46.80) and Bryson Rogers was fourth (16:47.76) to help Hardin finish second, 19 points behind the Broncs. Tanner Nead of Hamilton (16:48.01) rounded out the top five. Columbia Falls was third, four points ahead of Corvallis and another 16 below Ronan.
Class A girls: Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton was the individual medalist in 19:02.30 but Laurel had the Nos. 2, 6, 11, 13 and 18 finishes to take the team crown with 50 points. Andira Mourich paced the Locomotives in 19:53.15, followed by Carly Cook in sixth (20:02.56), Grace Timm in 11th (20:28.52), Lauren Taylor in 13th (20:30:21) and Ruby Smith in 18th (20:36.55). Hannah Sempf was third (20:00.84) and Lara Erickson fourth (20:01.94) to help Columbia Falls finish second with 70 points, 12 ahead of Hardin. The Bulldogs' Madison Harmer was seventh (20:12.31) and Dierra Takes Enemy ninth (20:18.99). Corvallis' Olivia Buoy placed fourth (20:01.94).
Class B boys: Wolf Point's Zander Ackerman caught Thompson Falls' Justin Morgan just before the finish to win gold and Eureka dominated the overall event to win its second consecutive state title with 60 points, 21 ahead of Manhattan. Ackerman crossed in the snow in 17:16.85, less than a second ahead of Morgan (17:17.69). Eureka's Chaidh Lochridge was third (17:43.43) and he was backed in the Lions' pride by sixth-place Gavin Bates (18:02.69), 10th-place Isaac Reynolds (18:19.99) and 17th-place Ian Kumle (18:45.82). Deer Lodge's Aidan Thompson was fourth in 18:00.24 and Red Lodge's Brandon Emineth fifth (18:02.74). Three Forks was third as a team with 142, ahead of No. 4 Wolf Point (167).
Class B girls: In the tightest team race of the day, Townsend held off rival Manhattan by a single point despite the Tigers' Hallie Hemenway finishing first in 20:10.99. The Bulldogs, paced by Emma Stolte in third at 20:31.41, had 54 points and Manhattan 56. Bailey Taves was eighth (21:37.90) and Sarah Christensen ninth (21:38.77) for Townsend. Manhattan's next finisher was Madeline Severson in 11th (21:57.01). Natalie Wood of Big Timber was second (20:24.11), Kelsey Plymale of Columbus fourth (20:40.08) and Brayli Reimer of Red Lodge fifth (20:44.95) to lead the Rams to a third-place team finish, well ahead of fourth-place Huntley Project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.