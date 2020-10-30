Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
Class AA
• Quarterback Reed Harris and running back Ryan Krahe rushed for a touchdown each, and the pair also connected on a touchdown pass in Great Falls’ 28-0 playoff win over Billings Skyview. Rafe Longin also ran for a score for the Bison, who advance to the second round and won their first playoff game in 12 years. Longin also had an interception and a fumble recovery, and Krahe also had a pick. Skyview finished the season 3-5.
• Matt Burton's 11-yard run with 1:34 to play lifted Helena Capital past Butte 14-7 in a playoff win at Naranche Stadium. The score was 0-0 at halftime and into the third quarter when Dylan Graham's short run put the Bruins ahead 7-0. Christian Vetter then scored from 11 yards out to knot the score at 7-7 with 9:33 to play. Burton's score came on third-and-goal. Butte had one last chance but turned the ball over on downs with 1:10 to go.
• Jake Rendina ran for four touchdowns and Kalispell Glacier rolled up 602 total yards in a 63-0 trouncing of Missoula Big Sky in a playoff game. Rendina scored from 2, 5, 12 and 45 yards. JT Allen's 53-yard scoring strike to Jake Turner opened the scoring for the Wolfpack (6-2), and Allen had another TD toss to Mason Naomi from 25 yards. Big Sky finished 2-6.
• Jordan Jones threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, Kenneth Eiden IV caught two TD passes, and Bozeman coasted to a 61-14 rout of Great Falls in a playoff opener. The Hawks led 34-0 after one quarter and 48-0 at intermission. Luke Fedyk also scored for Bozeman, which put up another TD on a blocked punt. Great Falls trailed 28-0 when it finally earned its first first down. The Bison finished 2-6.
Class A
• Eli Aby completed four touchdown passes, three to Jack Waddell, in No. 4 Laurel's 35-13 home win over No. 5 Frenchtown in a quarterfinal game. Frenchtown (7-3) opened the scoring midway through the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Hayes to Devin Shelton. Laurel (6-1) answered with five straight TDs: a 5-yard run from Beau Dantic, a 28-yard pass from Aby to Waddell, a 50-yard pass from Aby to Dantic on a hook-and-ladder and passes of five and 46 yards from Aby to Waddell. The score was 28-7 at halftime and 35-7 through three quarters. Frenchtown's Tel Arthur scored on a 3-yard run late in the fourth.
Volleyball
Class AA
• Olivia LaBeau finished with 10 kills, 18 digs and four blocks as Billings Senior won at home in a sweep over Bozeman 25-22, 25-21, 28-26. The Broncs also received 27 assists and four aces from Emma Hanson. Bozeman was paced by Kamryn Larson's 15 kills and Carissa Stratman's eight digs. Jordan Radick had two aces and two blocks.
• Brooke Berry and Haley Droogsma had 10 kills each to lead Billings Skyview to a 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 Eastern AA volleyball win over Bozeman Gallatin. Berry also had 11 blocks to help the Falcons make up a hitting deficit with the Raptors, who had 40 kills to Skyview’s 38. Talle Ketchum and Sydney Rude had 13 assists each. Makyah Albrecht had 11 kills, Addie Swanson had 33 assists and Molly O’Connor 13 digs to lead Gallatin.
Class A
• Ainsley Shipman hammered 16 kills and had 18 digs, three assists and two aces, and Evey Hansen was right behind with 15 kills, eight digs, four aces and two blocks in Dillon's marathon 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-4 victory over Hamilton. Sage Hansen added nine kills and nine digs, Jordyn Walker had eight kills and nine digs, and Madi Ruegsegger was all over the floor with 41 assists, 12 digs, seven kills and three aces for the Beavers. Magdelina Ringer led the Broncs with 15 kills and 21 digs, Katelyn Dickemore chipped in with 24 assists and Maddi Neal added 20 digs.
Class B
District 1B
• Madison Rosenbaum fashioned 11 kills, Kyler Bake contributed 11 kills, seven blocks and five aces, and Natalie Kolste offered 11 assists for Fairfield in a 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Shelby. For Shelby, Maddison Underdal led with 16 kills and 12 digs, Jaci Johannes added five kills, Vivi McDermott had 23 assists and two aces, and Jori Clary contributed 12 digs.
District 2B
• Glasgow swept Wolf Point 25-16, 25-12, 25-8 to repeat as district champs. Abrianna Nielson had 13 kills, three aces and three blocks and Rachelle Glaser had 24 assists to lead the Scotties.
• Justine Lamb led with 11 kills and four blocks, Erica Smith helped with 18 assists, Kylee Hunter had 27 digs and Sidney Meeks served five aces as Malta downed Poplar 19-25, 25-17, 25-9, 25-16 in the third-place match. Macey Stump had 10 kills and eight blocks, Jazz Gorder eight assists and Morgen Nordwick five aces for Poplar.
• Abrianna Nielsen pounded 12 kills, Rachelle Glaser provided 26 assists and five aces, and Blair Westby contributed 16 digs to carry Glasgow past Poplar 25-11, 25-16, 25-11. For the Indians, Keandra Martell had 10 kills, Jazz Gorder fashioned 10 digs and Morgen Nordwick added three blocks and two aces.
• Jewel Olson had a double-double with 12 kills and 12 blocks, Gracie Ferdina provided 52 assists, and Hailey Nelson helped with 20 digs as Wolf Point outlasted Malta 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-11 to move into the championship match against Glasgow.
District 3B
• Addie Casterline pounded 21 kills and added six blocks, three digs and two aces, Baily Egan provided seven kills, 27 digs and eight assists, and Colstrip earned the district title with a 25-14, 20-25, 25-18, 30-28 win over Forsyth. Sara O'Toole chipped in with eight kills and Ashtynn Egan had 21 digs for the Fillies. It was the only match of the round-robin tournament because Baker was forced to cancel its appearance. Both teams advance to divisionals and 3B won't have a third-place team there.
District 4B
• Makenna Bushman was the star with 12 kills, five blocks, 14 digs and four aces as Joliet regrouped from a five-set loss to sweep Huntley Project 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 in the second championship match to earn its third its third victory this season against the three-time defending state champions. Skyler Wright had nine kills and 18 digs for the J-Hawks, who snapped the Red Devils' 101-match winning streak early in the season and swept them Friday morning as well. Merrin Schwend added 26 assists and four aces for Joliet. Greta Peterson had 10 kills and two blocks, Macee Murphy added 28 assists, two blocks and 16 digs, and Josie Hasler contributed eight kills and 11 digs for Huntley Project.
• Greta Peterson came up big with 15 kills, Josie Hasler added 13 kills and 27 digs, and Josee Krum had 13 digs, four blocks and two aces as Huntley Project earned a second crack at Joliet in the championship round with a 21-25, 25-17, 25-9, 23-25, 15-11 win over Joliet a few hours after getting swept by the J-Hawks in the semifinal. Macee Murphy had 47 assists and 17 digs, and Natalie Lile chipped in with 18 digs for the Red Devils. Makenna Bushman led the J-Hawks with 15 kills and 28 digs, and she was backed by Kyelynn Coombe with 10 kills and four blocks, Merrin Schwend with 33 assists, and Skyler Wright with 32 digs and two aces.
• Hannah Kingham had 12 kills and three blocks, Blythe Sealey added 21 assists and Bella Klein assisted with 38 digs to lead Roundup to a 25-16, 15-25, 25-21, 25-19 win over Shepherd for third place. Aubrey Allison punched 21 kills and had 27 digs for Shepherd, which received 12 kills and 10 digs from Lyndsey Kale and 30 digs from Ramzie Smith.
• Makenna Bushman led with 14 kills and four blocks, Skyler Wright helped with six kills and 11 digs, and Kyelynn Coombe chipped in with nine aces and four blocks as Joliet defeated Huntley Project 27-25, 25-17, 25-16 in a semifinal. Merrind Schwend had 23 assists and three aces for the J-Hawks, who snapped Huntley Project's state-record 101-match winning streak at the beginning of the fall. Josie Hatler led the Red Devils with nine kills and 14 digs, and Josee Krum provided eight kills. Natalie Lile had 11 digs.
• Hannah Kingham was tops with 12 kills and three blocks, Bella Klein helped with 38 digs, and Blythe Sealey had 21 assists to power Roundup to a 25-16, 15-25, 25-21, 25-19 loser-out win over Shepherd. Tia Stahl contributed three aces for the Panthers. Aubrey Allison hammered 21 kills and had 27 digs, Lyndsey Kale chipped in with 12 kills and 10 digs, and Tenley Murdock provided 40 assists, 16 digs and three kills to fuel Shepherd.
District 5B
• Dakota Edmisten powered 29 kills and added 10 digs, Rachel VanBlaricom had a big night with 10 kills and 11 digs, and Grace Alexander added 39 digs as Jefferson swept arch-rival Townsend 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 in another Elkhorn showdown to remain undefeated on the season. Maddie Leiva added 22 assists and Emma McCauley five digs for the Panthers. For Townsend, Becca Payne notched 13 kills, 12 digs and two aces. Luci Horne had 18 digs and Havyn Vandenacre 13 digs.
District 7B
• Thompson Falls secured the championship with a win over Eureka, 25-16, 11-25, 25-21, 25-17. Scarlette Schwindt paced the Blue Hawks with 13 kills, 14 assists and eight digs. Teammate Jody Detlaff collected 10 kills, six blocks and two aces. Riley Wilson had a team-high 17 assists and three blocks. For Eureka, Reena Truman had eight kills and Kamber Brown 21 assists. Teammate Katie Schmidt added 15 digs and three blocks.
Class C
District 1C
• Liv Wangerin hammered 28 kills and had 13 digs, Donn Longan backed her with 16 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and three aces, and Ashtyn Curtiss provided 33 assists for Plentywood in a 25-18, 23-25, 25-8, 25-14 win over Fairview in a semifinal. Shayla Fawcett added four aces for the Wildcats. For Fairview, Tegan Taylor had 22 kills and Jadyn Gackle 24 digs.
District 2C
• Ava Kreider and Lindsay Lawrence each had 10 kills, Lacey Lawrence added 26 assists and Sophie Krieider had 19 digs and four blocks as Jordan toppled Circle 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 in a semifinal match. Jalyn Curtiss led Circle with 10 kills, Alexis Moline added seven blocks and Brooke Bartelson contributed 15 assists and two aces.
• Abi Krantz led the way with nine kills, Mia Mader added nine aces and Lauryn Billing provided six assists as Broadus stayed alive with a 25-10, 25-4, 25-10 victory over Plevna. Jaiden Dulin topped Plevna with four assists and Dacy Buerkle had four digs.
• Reggie Nelson had seven kills and two blocks, Shantel Bertelsen added 15 assists and nine aces, and Rylee Pederson leaned in for seven digs as Wibaux stayed alive with a 12-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 win over Terry. The Terriers received 10 kills and four digs from Olivia Chaska. Rachel Ehinger added seven assists.
• Abi Krantz drilled 10 kills and had a block, Zeason Schaffer added 18 assists and four blocks, and Aspen Krantz helped with nine kills as Broadus rolled past Ekalaka 26-24, 25-10, 25-20. Oliveah Schaffer had 15 digs and five aces for the Hawks. Kenzie Tooke and Ella Owen each had five kills for Ekalaka, which received 23 digs from Kari Kittelmann and 13 assists from Heidi LaBree.
District 4C
• Kenzie Pitts led with 11 kills, Bentley Bertolino provided 30 assists, Emma DeVries had 13 digs and Grayce Payovich added four blocks for Roberts in a 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 sweep of Park City. Isabelle Adams led the Panthers with five kills and two aces, followed by Kendyll Story with four kills and 15 digs, and Halle Larsen with 13 assists and 15 digs.
• Makayla Harper had six kills, 16 digs and four aces, and Isabelle Adams provided five kills, and Halle Larsen added 12 assists to lead Park City over Absarokee 25-11, 25-10, 25-11. Tandy Planichek topped the Huskies with three kills, five assists and an ace. Kailey Campbell added 17 digs.
• Kimberly Bear hammered 15 kills, Bentley Bertolino added 28 assists, and McKayla Pratt had 12 digs as Roberts swept past Fromberg 25-9, 25-9, 25-17 in a loser-out match. Kenzie Pitts had three aces for the Rockets.
• McKenzie Morrison was tops with 12 kills and four blocks, Brooklyn Ragland added six kills, 12 digs and five assists, and Tyanna Buller chipped in with five assists and three aces to lead Custer-Hysham to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 sweep over Reed Point-Rapelje. Hannah Yochum had 17 digs for the Rebels.
• Izzy Gurie compiled eight kills, five aces and three blocks, Tandy Planichek added 14 assists and five aces, and Kailey Campbell offered 28 digs for Absarokee in a 25-27, 25-22, 24-26, 25-8, 16-14 loss to Fromberg. Maggie McDowell had six kills for the Huskies. No statistics were reported for Fromberg.
District 5C
• Draya Wacker's 32 kills and 11 digs helped highlight Melstone's come-from-behind win over Roy-Winifred 18-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-17, 15-10 in the undefeated semifinal match played in Lavina. Teammate Finn Riksman chipped in with 21 kills, nine digs and two aces, and Koye Rindal compiled 30 assists, 13 digs, seven kills and five aces. Kayla Kombol also provided 34 assists and nine digs. Roy-Winifred's Trinity Edwards had 12 kills and Madeline Heggem finished with 43 digs and six blocks.
• Maddie DeVries had eight kills, Adie Woodhall 27 digs and seven assists, and Sydney Von Bergen 24 digs in Denton-Geyser-Stanford's 25-23, 25-12, 25-23 loss to Harlowton-Ryegate. No Stats were available for the Engineers.
District 6C
• Augusta won the title by beating Cascade 25-19, 25-19, 25-15. Belt defeated Simms 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 for consolation honors. The top four teams will move on to divisionals.
District 7C
• Abby Clark had eight kills, Aspen Giese added six kills, three aces and two digs, and Maci Molinario notched five kills, 18 assists and two digs to lead Fort Benton past Chester-Joplin-Inverness 25-5, 25-15, 25-12.
• Jade Wendland had eight kills and four blocks, Kenidee Wolery provided 17 assists and Laramie Peterson chipped in with 16 digs for North Star in a 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 loss to Chinook that started in Big Sandy and was finished in Fort Benton. No details were for Chinook.
District 12C
• Manhattan Christian swept past Shields Valley 25-17, 25-8, 25-12 in one semifinal. The Eagles will play Gardiner for the championship and Lone Peak will meet Shields Valley in the third-place game.
• Josie Thomas powered 25 kills, Ellie Reinertson added 10 kills, seven assists and three aces, and Chase Cunningham helped with 38 assists and two blocks to lift Gardiner to a 24-26, 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10 over Lone Peak in a semifinal. Veronika Macy had 19 digs and Leah Veress 15 digs for the Bruins.
