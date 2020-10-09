Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
Class AA
• Jaymn Medlock rushed for three touchdowns, and Isaiah Claunch threw for three — two to Taco Dowler — as No. 2 Billings West topped 41 points for the fifth time in as many games in beating Great Falls 56-27. Great Falls QB Reed Harris rushed for three scores.
• Camden Sirmon had three total touchdowns in the first half, and fellow quarterback Dayton Bay had two scoring passes as top-ranked Missoula Sentinel downed Missoula Hellgate 64-0. Sentinel led 50-0 at halftime and had 367 yards of offense in the first half alone. The defense allowed just 19 yards in the first two quarters. Sentinel (5-0) is assured a spot in the Class AA playoffs for the second year in a row. Charlie Kirgan also had a receiving touchdown for the Spartans and racked up several sacks and an interception of Hellgate quarterback Dante Maiuri.
• Jacob Miller rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown and Junior Bergen scored two rushing touchdowns as No. 5 Billings Senior defeated Billings Skyview 31-6. Jacksen Burckley caught a touchdown pass from Bergen and also kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Broncs. Reigan Picicci scored Skyview’s touchdown on a 6-yard run in the third quarter that pulled the Falcons within 17-6.
• Christian Vetter rushed for 164 yards and a score and Butte stormed past winless Kalispell Flathead 42-13 to improve to 2-3, earn their second-straight victory and stay in the hunt for a playoff berth. Butte scored on the opening drive after tight end Jake Olson, a Montana commit, scooped up a fumble from Jake Vetter for a 3-yard score.
• Matt Burton was 13-of-19 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns to Tom Carter as Helena Capital pulled away late for a 28-12 win over Missoula Big Sky. The Eagles made it interesting when Cole Janacaro scored from 49 yards out to make it 14-12 in the third quarter. Janacaro ran 27 times for 99 yards and Big Sky's other score.
Class A
• Quarterback Marcus Wittman ran for three touchdowns as No. 3-ranked Billings Central won at Lewistown 41-15. The Rams (4-0) also received rushing TDs from Clay Oven and Brock Ping (2). Wittman scored on runs of 1, 1 and 24 yards. Ping had scoring runs of 58 and 16 yards. The Rams, who led 28-0 after three quarters, rushed for 287 yards. Lewistown received rushing TDs from Seth Norslien and Chance Fields during the fourth quarter.
• Egan Lester rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns as Butte Central overcame a few second-half stumbles to win at Livingston 33-14. Drew Badovinac tossed TD passes to Dougie Peoples and Joseph Schulster for the Maroons. Carter Bartz ran for a score and threw for another to Kaden McMinn to keep it close for the Rangers, who are playing a junior-varsity schedule this season and were playing their only varsity game. Butte Central coach Don Peoples Jr. said didn't make the trip because he was quarantining after exposure to COVID-19.
• Carson Hunter threw three touchdown passes and ran for the other three to power No. 2 Miles City past Sidney 41-28. Hunter connected twice with Jayden Venable, from 52 yards out to open the scoring and 88 yards later in the first half. Dalton Tveldt caught the third TD pass. Tate Wieferich had a 90-yard kick return for a score for the Eagles. Defending state champion Miles City is 16-0 over the past two seasons.
• Jace Fitzgerald ran for three touchdowns and threw an 80-yard scoring pass to Daxon Graham as fourth-ranked Dillon cruised past Libby 34-14. Fitzgerald's rushing TDs were from 2, 1 and 3 yards. Dawson Young's 83-yard kick return and 1-yard run accounted for both of the Loggers' scores.
• Tyson Rostad completed 18 of 22 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns -- three in the first quarter -- and Ben Tack ran for three more scores as No. 1 Hamilton stayed perfect with a 54-23 romp over surging Whitefish. Three of Rostad's scoring tosses went to Eli Taylor, from 34, 17 and 26 yards. Fynn Ridgeway ran for 224 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs, two to Jaxsen Schlauch.
• Wyatt Hayes passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns, and Tel Arthur ran for 126 yards and a score to lead Frenchtown past Ronan 34-14. The score was 14-14 entering the fourth quarter, but the Broncs took the lead for good on a 19-yard pass from Hayes to Devin Shelton. Peyton Hicks ran for 15 yards for a two-score lead and Hayes connected with Brandon Finley on a 56-yard TD for the final score.
Class B
• Cormac Benn rushed 38 times for 381 yards and five touchdowns as sixth-ranked Bigfork jumped up a class and won a shootout over Class A Polson 54-40. The Vikings had 664 rushing yards and zero passing. Benn had rushing TDs of 1, 9, 1, 5 and 47 yards. Levi Taylor also had two rushing TDs for Bigfork. The Vikings' unstoppable rushing attack was nearly matched by the passing of Polson's Jarrett Wilson, who was 41-for-56 for 438 yards and six touchdowns. Colton Graham and Boston Goode each caught two TD scores for the Pirates, and Graham had 14 catches for 160 yards.
• Ninth-ranked Eureka steamrolled to victory at Missoula Loyola 41-6. The Lions (4-2) jumped on the Rams (0-4) early, with Caleb Utter's 14-yard touchdown run helping the visitors build a 22-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Then right before halftime, Eureka tried a trick play, with halfback Gunnar Smith throwing a long touchdown pass to Joey Kindel. The score was 28-6 at the break after a pick-6 by Loyola. Smith added a 33-yard TD run with 7:07 left in the third frame and a 12-yard scamper with five minutes left in the fourth. Smith ran for 228 yards on 23 carries.
• In a battle of unbeatens, Rex Williamson scored four touchdowns as No. 5 Malta powered past No. 3 Glasgow 36-14. The Mustangs broke from a scoreless first-quarter tie to score 16 points in the second frame.
8-Man
• Bryan Mask threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as Alberton-Superior (Clark Fork) coasted past Arlee 50-14. Mask's 5-yard run in the third quarter came after he tossed scoring passes of 13 yards to Jake Calloway, 5 to Orion Plakke and 1 to Danner Haskins. Decker Milander tacked on scoring runs of 21 and 49 yards for the Mountain Cats (5-2). Colt Crawford's 41-yard scoring burst in the first quarter was a highlight for Arlee (2-4).
• Jacob Johnson carried eight times for 232 yards and four touchdowns and Ennis bolted to a 40-0 halftime lead en route to a 54-14 romp over Lone Peak. Johnson scored the Mustangs' first three TDs, from 50, 29 and 75 yards, for a 24-0 lead. Ian Swanson ran for a 4-yard score and then caught a 73-yard strike from Brand Ostler.
• Jace Thompson ran for 124 yards and two scores and No. 1 Fort Benton shrugged off a slow start to roll past Simms 38-18. The Longhorns led only 8-6 at halftime and it was 18-18 in the third quarter until Thompson's 19-yard TD score with 4:27 to go broke the tie. He followed with an 11-yarder to break it open. Stephen Links threw two TD passes and also ran for 108 yards for Simms.
• Kade Cutler ran for four touchdowns and tossed two more for second-ranked Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek), which pummeled Sheridan 74-0. Cutler's runs were from 3, 55, 2 and 30 yards out. He threw at 29-yard pass to Ethan Parke and a 3-yarder to Preston Metesh. Andrew Tallon also scored three TDs for Drummond-Philipsburg.
• Tucker Johnstone caught two touchdown passes in the final 2:47 and Park City rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to stun No. 4 and previously unbeaten Joliet 46-42. Trailing 42-34, the Panthers got within two points when he caught a 16-yard scoring strike from Jake Gauthier. The two-point conversion failed, but Park City got the ball back and Johnstone caught the game-winning 10-yard scoring toss from Gauther with 1:16 left. Gauthier also ran for a score from 30 yards out and threw two TD passes to Taetin Kindsfather, who also had a rushing TD. Rye Brastrup returned a kickoff 78 yards for a score and ran for two others for Joliet.
6-Man
• Kade Strutz rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns in leading No. 1 Big Sandy to a 46-29 triumph over visiting Power-Dutton-Brady. The 5-0 Pioneers also received 101 rushing yards and a touchdown from Parker Proulx. Strutz, who carried 21 times, scored on runs of 45, 27, 1 and 39 yards. The Pioneers gained 307 rushing yards. Big Sandy led 24-8 at halftime, then put the game away with 22 fourth-quarter points. Kody Strutz returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown. Nicholas Widhalm passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Power-Dutton-Brady.
• On Thursday, Jack McAllister completed 13 of 20 passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed 11 times for a team-best 118 yards to lead No. 2 Hot Springs over Noxon 48-28 in the Savage Heat's third game of the season. Kyle Lawson caught two of McAllister's scoring tosses and ran for three 1-yard scores as Hot Springs started fast, saw the Red Devils creep to within eight points, and then put the game away. Nathan Cano threw two TD passes for Noxon, which finished its regular season 2-2 and enters the playoffs as the West's No. 3 seed. Hot Springs has a quick turnaround for a first-place showdown Saturday against unbeaten and sixth-ranked White Sulphur Springs.
Volleyball
Class A
• Keeli Harris popped 17 kills and added 15 digs and three aces as Laurel toppled Hardin 25-27, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10. Kenya Fike helped with 11 kills and 15 digs, Bailey Graves provided eight kills and two blocks, and Sophia Timm added 37 assists, 15 digs and four aces for the Locomotives.
Class B
• Eureka posted a home win over St. Ignatius 25-19, 25-11, 25-14 as Rhianna Hawkins had 11 digs and seven blocks.
• Liddia Fontaine had a dominating night with 22 kills and 17 digs, and Isabelle Sager and Brookelyn Allen added seven kills apiece to lead Red Lodge over Big Timber 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 25-20. Zoe Avent did her part for the Rams with 17 digs. Alyssa Boshart topped the Herders with 13 kills and 13 digs, and Hailee Brandon provided 13 kills as well. Bailey Finn added 35 assists and four aces for Big Timber.
Class C
• Josie Thomas had 12 of Gardiner’s 32 kills and also added 10 digs and six service aces in a 25-11, 25-18, 25-12 sweep of Sheridan. Chase Cunningham had 19 assists and Ellie Reinertson added seven kills for Gardiner.
• Sabrina Wing pounded 12 kills and added six digs and two aces, Ella Pethel provided 69 digs, and Lyndsey Paulson chipped in with six kills, four aces and 12 digs to lead Belt past Sunburst 25-22, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16. Raily Gliko also did her part for the Huskies, with eight kills and eight digs. For the Refiners, Jeena Alborano had five kills, 11 digs, four aces and four blocks, and Tara Robins added three kills and 12 digs.
• Aleena Bacon had seven kills and 12 assists and teammates Dana Lerum and Daisy Lewis dialed in four aces a piece for Harrison-Willow Creek as the Wildcats swept 11-12C Conference foe West Yellowstone 25-11, 25-13, 25-4.
Soccer
Class AA boys
• Eli Mildren scored twice and Kalispell Glacier used a balanced attack to stop Butte 7-0. The Wolfpack scored five second-half goals.
Class AA girls
• Taylor Brisendine and Reese Leichtfuss scored two goals apiece and Kalispell Glacier cruised past Butte 6-0. Emily Cleveland and Madison Becker also scored for the Wolfpack.
