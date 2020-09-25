Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
Class AA
• Top-ranked Missoula Sentinel boosted its record to 3-0 with a 52-7 blowout win at Butte. The Spartans scored on their first four possessions. Camden Sirmon hit Haiden Crews for a 43-yard TD pass to open the scoring. Charlie Kirgan's 1-yard dive helped make the score 14-0. A double pass resulted in a TD reception for TJ Rausch. Kirgan and Dayton Bay later scored on short run plays to make the score 35-0 at halftime. Camdin Dirnberger's 36-yard field goal started the second-half scoring for Sentinel. Kirgan later scored on a 46-yard pass and Sirmon scored on a 37-yard run.
• Tiegan Cozzie ran for two 2-yard touchdowns in the first quarter and Matt Burton tossed two touchdown passes to lift Helena Capital over winless Kalispell Flathead 41-0. Carson DesRosier and Tom Carter scored on short runs, and Quinn Belcher and Tyler Kovick caught TD passes from Burton, the latter from 42 yards out for the Bruins (1-2).
• Dylan Goodell threw for one touchdown and rushed for another as Billings Skyview snapped a 22-game losing streak with a 20-0 victory over Great Falls CMR. Reigan Picicci also rushed for a short touchdown for the Falcons, who won for the first time in nearly three years. Skyview's most recent victory came on Oct. 19, 2017, against Butte High.
• Jake Rendina scored four touchdowns -- three in the third quarter -- and fifth-ranked Kalispell Glacier overcame an early touchdown deficit to topple Missoula Big Sky 36-18. Big Sky capitalized on a Wolfpack fumble in taking a 6-0 lead on a Colter Janacaro 3-yard run, but Rendina scored on a 9-yard run as the hosts built an 8-6 halftime lead and then broke it open with his three third-quarter scores. Wyatt Thomason added a 13-yard TD scamper in the fourth frame for Glacier. Big Sky scored two late TDs — one on a Tre Reed 19-yard pass from Janacaro and one on a Janacaro 5-yard run.
• Marcus Evans returned an interception for a score and also rumbled in from 2 yards out in the first quarter as No. 3 Helena (3-0) trampled Missoula Hellgate 55-14. Kaden Huot followed by tossing two touchdown passes to Chase McGurran. Jake Sweatland had a 70-yard touchdown run late in the game for Hellgate, which had four turnovers.
• Montana State commit Neil Daily caught an 89-yard touchdown pass, which was just one highlight for Billings West in a 70-0 blowout victory over Bozeman Gallatin. Jaymn Medlock scored two touchdowns for the Golden Bears, including a 20-yarder to make the score 28-0. West led 42-0 at halftime. Medlock also returned two interceptions for TDs in the third quarter, one of which went for 95 yards.
Class A
• Tyson Rostad ran for a touchdown and tossed another to Jaiden Clemundt as top-ranked Hamilton allowed the first touchdown and then scored the next three for a 21-6 win in a showdown over Frenchtown. Liam O'Connell salted the game away for the Broncs with a 20-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter. Frenchtown opened the scoring with a 26-yard scoring strike from Wyatt Hayes to Devin Shelton.
• Quarterback Marcus Wittman accounted for four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — as Billings Central knocked off archrival Laurel 28-14 at the Laurel Sports Complex. Junior Brackenridge and Regan LaFontaine caught TDs from Wittman, and Derek Damjanovich also scored on a 4-yard run. Jaxon Wittmayer and James Ochs each scored rushing touchdowns for the Locomotives.
• Keaton Potter ran in a 6-yard TD to get things going for Lewistown in the second quarter and the Golden Eagles went on to shut out Havre 21-0. Teammates Seth Norslien and Luke Clinton connected in the third for another TD to make it 14-0 and Norslien rushed from 3 yards out in the fourth.
Class B
• Cormac Benn scored four touchdowns and No. 8 Bigfork rolled all over Missoula Loyola 42-0. Benn, a Loyola transfer, scored on a 1-yard plunge and a 2-yard dive in the first quarter, added a TD run from 6 yards away for a 19-0 halftime lead, and late in the third quarter made it 27-0 with a 35-yard TD scamper. Bigfork then added a defensive touchdown when Wyatt Herd intercepted a pass and struck paydirt.
• Thompson Falls improved to 5-0 by blitzing Arlee for a 52-0 win. Roman Sparks scored on two run plays before Lucas Andersen struck paydirt on a 70-yard pass from Sparks. Kade Pardee added two TD runs and Trae Thilmony one.
• Jesse Lee rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Glasgow improved to 5-0 with a 64-8 triumph over visiting Harlem. The Scotties rushed for 162 yards, with Loden Idler, Kyler Hallock, Dalton Sand, Nik Burke and Tatum Hansen also scoring rushing TDs. Glasgow led 40-0 after one quarter and 56-0 at halftime. Idler passed for 57 yards and also had a 24-yard rushing TD. Glasgow's Mayson Phipps returned a fumble 37 yards for a score and also recorded a sack for a safety.
• Trey Hoveland threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to lead No. 9 Townsend past Jefferson 35-14 in the annual Elkhorn showdown. Hoveland opened the scoring with a TD pass to Dawson Sweat and then ran from 8-yard run for a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Hoveland also hit Gavin Vandenacre for 71 yards and gave the Bulldogs a 28-7 lead with an 8-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
• Cash Salsbery and Rex Williamson ran for two touchdowns apiece and Jeramiah Benson returned a punt 53 yards for a score to power No. 5 Malta past Shepherd 35-14. Salbery's runs were from 1 yard out and Williamson scored from 3 and 34 yards. Shawn Garcia-Spindel threw two TD passes for the Mustangs, a 9-yarder to Chase Schacht and an 8-yarder to Colter Zink.
8-Man
• Rye Brastrup had a field day with five touchdowns and No. 5 Joliet improved to 4-0 by scoring 38 points in the first quarter and overpowering Twin Bridges 62-12. Brastrup opened the game with a 70-yard kickoff return and also had scoring runs of 54, 10, 36 and 61 yards. Quarterback Tyson Cook tossed three touchdown passes for the J-Hawks, who have outscored their opposition 222-46.
• Gavin Regalado scored six touchdowns, and Tristan Subatch threw for one and ran for another as Plains overpowered Victor 64-20. The Horsemen led 42-12 at halftime.
• Sam Davis threw five touchdown passes -- two each to Caden West and Alex Novark -- and White Sulphur Springs cruised past Noxon 33-18. Davis connected with West from 45 and 10 yards, and with Novark from 55 and 13. Davis also hit Andrew Davis from 47 yards. Derreck Christensen, Josh Baldwin and Cade VanVleet scored the Red Devils' TDs.
• Canyon Sargent scored one touchdown on a run and another on a pass as St. Ignatius spoiled Darby's homecoming with a 34-14 win in the rain.
6-Man
• Aiden Acosta completed 22 of 24 passes for 359 yards and six touchdowns as No. 3 White Sulphur Springs kept rolling with a 50-30 win over No. 6 Broadview-Lavina in a battle of unbeatens. Dylan Flatt caught five passes for 133 yards and four TDs, and Aiden Jenkins hauled in 11 catches for 226 yards and three scores for the Hornets (5-0).
Volleyball
Class A
• Bailey Nowicki had eight kills, three blocks and two aces, and Taylor Lee contributed seven kills for Miles City in a 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory over Havre. Carmella Prete had 17 digs and six assists, and Ryleigh Simonsen provided three aces for the Cowgirls.
Class C
• Alexis Moline put down five kills, Kayli Haynie chipped in with five aces and Leah Beery had six assists in Circle's breezy 25-5, 25-7, 25-8 sweep of Plevna.
• Josie Thomas led with 11 kills, four aces and six digs, and Ellie Reinertson had an all-round big night with six kills, five digs, three aces and a block to carry Gardiner in its 25-6, 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Lima. Chase Cunningham did her part for the Bruins with 28 assists, six digs, four aces, three kills and a block.
• Draya Wacker hammered 22 kills and had five aces, Finn Riksman helped with 12 kills, eight aces, six digs and two blocks, and Melstone outlasted Roy-Winifred 25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22. Koye Rindal had a big night as well with six kills, 23 assists and eight digs. Trinity Edwards led the Outlaws with 11 kills, five aces and two blocks, Megan Bergum contributed 17 assists and Cadence Tillman had 32 digs.
• Olivia Isakson was tops with 11 kills and three blocks, and CarolAnn Herring added four kills and three aces for Augusta in a 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 sweep of Sunburst. Macyn Mahlum had eight assists and five digs for the Elk, who also received seven assists and four digs from Rylee Shatz. Sunburst was led by Laura Meyer with four kills and nine digs, and Tara Robins with 13 digs and two aces. Jeena Alborano had four aces.
• Liv Wangerin's 11 kills, six digs and five aces led the way in Plentywood's 25-11, 25-5, 25-12 romp over Bainville. Ashtyn Curtiss had 22 assists and five aces, and Shayla Fawcett contributed five aces for the Wildcats. Bainville received three kills and three blocks from Brecklyn Pippenger.
• Makayla Harper led a balanced Park City attack with eight kills, five aces and five digs in a 25-9, 25-10, 25-13 sweep of Grass Range-Winnett. Kendyll Story added six kills, four digs and three aces, Jaden Boardman contributed five kills and Isabelle Adams chipped in with four kills, six aces and two assists for the Panthers. Shelby Schweers did the most damage for Grass Range-Winnett with three kills, five digs, two aces and a block.
• Koree Marchwick of Culbertson had four aces and 14 kills to help beat Scobey 25-18, 27-25, 25-19. Cowgirls teammate Kylie Portra chipped in 13 kills and two blacks. Scobey’s Ryleigh Backman had a strong presence at the net with eight kills and five blocks.
• Brooklyn Ragland had 13 digs and six aces, and Tyanna Buller added 17 digs in Custer-Hysham's 25-6, 24-26, 25-19, 25-15 win over Terry. Samantha Leligdowicz and Tavee Duncan had six aces apiece for the Rebels. Olivia Chaska and Kiera Chaska had eight digs apiece for Terry, and Rachel Ehinger added seven digs and two aces.
• Kaitlyn McColly led with 12 kills and five digs, Kia Wasson added seven kills, and Zandora Longtree provided eight digs and seven aces to lift Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale over Westby-Grenora 25-21, 25-13, 26-24. Jaycee Erickson had 15 assists and Danika Soper 12 for the Mavericks. Elizabeth Field had 12 digs and 11 assists, and Brynn Folvag and Ashden Christian added four kills apiece for the Thunder.
Golf
Eastern AA divisional
• Justus Verge of Bozeman Gallatin won the boys meet and Bozeman's Sami Yates took first for the girls at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings. Verge shot a 69 for an overall score of 136 to win by seven strokes over Great Falls CMR's Eli Groshelle. Yates shot a 74 to end up with 149 and win by four strokes over teammate Cooper Knarr. Verge's effort led Gallatin to the team title by 30 strokes over Billings Senior and 76 over Billings West. Bozeman took the girls tournament by 29 strokes over West and 35 over Senior.
Western AA divisional
• Ezra Epperly of Kalispell Flathead was the boys winner and Kodie Hoagland of Butte was girls medalist after the two-day event at Fairmont Hot Springs. Epperly had a two-day score of 149, two shots better than Missoula Sentinel freshman Kade McDonough. The boys title, however, went to Kalispell Glacier, which had all five golfers shoot in the 70s to finish ahead of Missoula Sentinel. On the girls side, Hoagland finished two strokes ahead of teammate Ella Prigge as Buette won the team title by 64 shots over Helena Capital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.