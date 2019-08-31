Football
8-Man
• Nick Widhalm threw four touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead Power-Dutton-Brady to a season-opening 52-0 romp over Valier. Ben Lehnerz and Jackson Widhalm caught two TDs each for the Titans. Power-Dutton-Brady also scored a safety on defense.
• Shane Girres ran for touchdowns of 8, 6 and 7 yards and Jackson Malsam opened the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown as Great Falls Central toppled Twin Bridges 28-14. Girres' final TD put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Bryce Nye had two TDs for Twin Bridges, the second on a pass from Trystan Harmon.
• Troy Matt ran for three touchdowns and St. Ignatius bolted to a 36-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-0 trouncing of Victor. Matt scored the game's first two TDs, from 45 and 11 yards out, then added a 13-yard run in the second quarter. All of Mission's TDs were from at least 11 yards out.
• Tanner Parsons and Logan Leck each scored two TDs and Shelby held off a fourth-quarter charge from Joliet for a 41-35 win. The Coyotes led 35-14 after three quarters thanks in great part to Parsons, who had the game's first two scores. Leck's 6-yard run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.
• Carson McGuinness threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, Grant Cotton had a TD reception and a kickoff return for a score, and Jacob Kelly had two more TDs as Centerville opened with a 44-20 victory over Chester-Joplin-Inverness. Kelly's run of 18 yards and a pass reception of 6 gave the Miners a 16-0 lead at halftime. Cotton returned a kickoff 60 yards for a TD in the second half and then caught a 43-yard scoring pass.
• Carson Baker ran for two scores and passed for two more to lead Park City to a 56-24 thumping of Chinook. Baker opened the scoring with a 55-yard run and added an 11-yard run to put the Panthers up 18-0. Tucker Johnstone and Colton Knutson added two TDs apiece for Park City. Toby Niederegger scored all three TDs for Chinook, two on pass receptions.
• Thompson Falls held off Choteau in a wild one 44-40 as Trey Fisher ran for two touchdowns and threw another. Roman Sparks caught a score and ran for another, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter. Kyler Crabtree scored four touchdowns for Choteau.
6-Man
• Isaac Johnson scored the game's first two touchdowns, on a 93-yard pass and a 99-yard interception return, as Froid-Lake took a quick 14-point lead and coasted past North Star 32-14. Ayden Hobbs threw three TD passes for Froid-Lake, the other two to Connor Huft and Colt Miller. Jaden Sargent's 14-yard run was North Star's only score. Hayden Ward accounted for three touchdowns for Joliet, two on passes to Caleb Bailey.
• Wyatt Davis scored four touchdowns, and Tel Lunde ran for three and threw for two as Wibaux opened defense of its first 6-Man state championshpi with a 61-6 trouncing of Bridger. Davis scored rushing TDs from 23 and 24 yards and caught scoring strikes of 16 and 27 yards from Lunde, who ran for scores from 48, 5 and 24 yards. The Longhorns, who have won seven state titles overall, graduated three of their top four players from a year ago.
• Valley Christian began the season under first-year head coach Jim Cissell with a 48-24 victory over Reed Point-Rapelje. Tyler Gann ran for three touchdowns and caught another from Eyan Becker. Roman Becker also scored two touchdowns, a 79-yard run and a 14-yard pass from Asher Beaudine. Beaudine took a kickoff back for a score. Freshman Zack Streit had 10 tackles in his first varsity game, including two sacks, and also grabbed an interception.
Volleyball
Class A
• Olivia Moten-Schell led with 13 kills and six digs, and Carlyn Whitney added five kills to lift Billings Central over Havre 25-22, 25-21 for the championship of the Laurel Tip-Off. Maria Stewart had 24 of the Rams' 25 assists and Grace Zeier had 11 digs.
• A day after losing to Corvallis in two sets, Columbia Falls downed the Blue Devils in three to win the Southwest vs. Northwest Tip-Off Tournament at the Butte Civic Center. The scores between the two Class A titans were 25-23, 24-26, 15-14. Libby downed Butte Central 24-17, 22-25, 15-9 in a battle of second-place teams, Dillon nipped Polson 23-15, 25-17, 15-14 in the third-place match, Stevensville routed Ronan 25-15, 25-22 for fourth, Frenchtown tripped Whitefish 20-25, 25-20, 15-14 for fifth and Hamilton routed Browning 25-9, 25-15 in the sixth-place matchup.
Class B
• The Huntley Project JV defeated Roberts 20-25, 25-16, 15-9 to win the Broadview-Lavina Volleyball Invitational. In the consolation match, the Laurel JV triumphed over the Joliet JV 25-17, 25-13. En route to the title match, Huntley Project downed Joliet 25-12, 25-23 and Roberts beat Laurel 25-15, 25-17.
• Erika Davis had 21 kills and six blocks total for the day and Manhattan toppled Jefferson 25-21 in the final match to win its second quad tournament since the program began in 2012, according to the Belgrade News. The Tigers also downed the Belgrade JVs 25-11 to move into the title match in Manhattan.
Soccer
Boys
Class AA
• Defending champion Missoula Hellgate battled to a 2-2 draw with visiting Kalispell Glacier in the season opener for both squads. Glacier's second goal was an own goal off the head of a Knight defender in the 78th minute. Dane Becker and Reggie Duce scored for Hellgate.
• Aidan Morgan scored twice and Will Naughton and Isaac Naughton added goals to help Billings Skyview to a 4-2 nonconference win over Great Falls CMR. The Rustlers led 2-1 at the half, but the Falcons rallied to make a winner of Russell Dornisch in his coaching debut for Skyview.
• Will Kaiser scored twice and had an assist, and an own goal in the second half put Bozeman ahead for good in a 6-3 win over Billings Senior. The Broncs had rallied from a 2-0 hole to tie it with two goals by Trey Draayer, but seven minutes later the own goal put the Hawks on top and Kaiser scored off an assist from Sam Byerly for a two-goal cushion.
Class A
• Hamilton topped Columbia Falls 5-3 thanks to three goals from Clay Kellar. Kellar also added an assist as Hamilton led 4-1 by halftime. Kyle Guisinger and Owen Lint each scored a goal for the Broncs. Jason Albin netted two goals for Columbia Falls.
• Missoula Loyola tied with Livingston 2-2 thanks to two second-half goals from Mediah Morin.
Girls
Class AA
• Missoula Big Sky and Helena Capital played to a 3-3 tie. Whitney Morrison scored a pair of goals and added an assist for Big Sky. Hannah Santamaria added another goal and assist as well.
• Missoula Hellgate and Kalispell Glacier battled to a 1-1 tie at Rattlesnake fields in Missoula. Kennedy Wells scored on an assist from Gabriella Beaton in the 16th minute but Glacier answered eight minutes later. "We played really well coming out of the gate, then they turned the tide a little bit," Hellgate coach Ian Marshall said. "Second half both teams played well. Early season, new lineup for us, it was a good battle by both teams."
• Defending champion Billings Skyview scored three first-half goals in a 3-1 nonconference win over Great Falls CMR. Ashton Kelsey, Halle Labert and Isabel Schauber all scored for the Falcons. Emily Funseth converted a penalty kick for the Rustlers’ lone goal.
Class A
• Morgan Ferestad scored three goals and assisted on another, and Abby Derbyshire tallied twice as Billings Central piled up seven first-half goals and drubbed Frenchtown 12-0. Zoie Althoff and Mya Hansen both scored once and assisted twice for the Rams.
• Mya Maack scored twice and assisted on a third goal, and Sammi Spitzer and Maeson Cotter each tallied twice to lead Laurel to a 10-0 whitewashing of Stevensville.
Cross Country
• Katie Gleason of Corvallis won on the girls side with a time of 21:31, over a minute faster than teammate Lilli Day who took second in the Corvallis Invite. The Corvallis girls had the top four placers. James Normandeau of Ronan won the boys race. No team scores were recorded.
