Football
Class A quarterfinals
• Eli Aby threw four touchdown passes and Ethan Renner ran for three more as the No. 4 Laurel Locomotives blanked No. 5 Libby 50-0 in the quarterfinals. Aby threw for 195 yards with scoring strikes to Keagan Campbell, Danner Purkett, Jaxon Wittmayer and Renner. Renner rushed for 80 yards and Cameron Younger tacked on 77. Laurel (8-1) travels to No. 2 Dillon (9-1) for a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday.
• Erik Westman ran for touchdowns from 5 and 2 yards out, and quarterback Justus Peterson threw for 195 yards and a score as Dillon piled on a 41-point first half en route to a 47-7 trouncing of Havre. Peterson connected with Cole Truman from 20 yards out in the second quarter for the Beavers, who saw six different players reach the end zone. Dillon led 47-0 when Reese Bulkley got Havre on the board with a 33-yard scoring pass from Mason Dionne in the fourth quarter. The Beavers play host to Laurel on Friday.
• Landon Duce ran for two touchdowns and Carson Rostad threw for one and ran two others as Hamilton (9-1) held off defending state champion Billings Central 34-17 by pulling away in the second half after leading by three points at the break. Rostad tossed a 19-yard pass to his brother Tyson Rostad in the first quarter for a 13-7 lead. Billings Central took its last lead 14-13 on a 2-yard run by Marcus Wittman in the second quarter before Duce answered from 28 yards. Camden Capser kicked a 42-yard field goal for the Rams. Carson Rostad ran from 2 yards out and Duce from 3 to finish the scoring. Rostad ran for 129 yards and Duce added 115. The Broncs play at Miles City at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Top-ranked Miles City moved on to the state semifinals with a 40-3 home win over Frenchtown. Junior Carson Hunter threw for three touchdowns, one to Jack Cline (8 yards) and two to senior Jess Bellows (20 and 38 yards). Damian Leidtholdt and Aidan Barrows both rushed for short TDs, and Jayden Venable returned an interception 64 yards to put the Cowboys up 28-3 at halftime. Frenchtown (8-3) scored its only points on a 30-yard field goal from Cade Baker. Miles City (9-0) will host No. 3 Hamilton (9-1) this coming Saturday.
Class B quarterfinals
• Rizon Berndt returned a touchdown 67 yards for a score and followed with a 15-yard scoring run to give Red Lodge 35 first-half points and the Rams cruised to a 35-6 rout of Malta, earning a semifinal berth for the first time in 24 years. Austin Heimer opened the scoring with a 4-yard run and then tossed a 49-yard strike to Jay Jetmore for a 14-0 lead. Finnegan Davis added an exclamation mark with a 60-yard scoring jaunt for Red Lodge (10-0). Malta (8-2) averted a shutout with a 16-yard scoring run by Rex Williams in the third quarter. Red Lodge travels to Eureka for a semifinal game Saturday.
• Eureka jumped to a 34-8 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 69-30 win over Columbus. Hank Dunn was 15-for-20 passing for 274 yards and five touchdowns for the Lions (10-0). Chet McCully rushed 13 times for 286 yards and two scores. The Lions gained 628 yards to 298 for Columbus. Austin Sartori had three catches for 91 yards and AJ Pacella added four catches for 91 yards. The Lions will host Red Lodge in a semi.
• Manhattan's defense stood tall and the Tigers (10-0) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2010 with a 26-7 win over Missoula Loyola, their second victory against the Rams this fall. Lane Veltkamp threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Hotvedt and ran for another from 1-yard out for Manhattan. Garrit Weeda put the Tigers up three scores with a 18-yard sprint before Nick Mitzel's 39-yard pass to Basil Coutinho put Loyola on the board. The Tigers will play at Fairfield in the semis.
• Unbeaten and defending state champion Fairfield (10-0) rolled to a 35-14 halftime lead and cruised past Florence 55-20. The Eagles will host Manhattan in the semis Saturday.
8-Man quarterfinals
• Cody Asbeck ran for four touchdowns and Alex Schriver threw for two and ran for another to catapult Fairview (9-0) to a 66-6 trouncing of Thompson Falls. Asbeck's 55-yarder started the scoring in the first quarter and he also ran for TDs from 4, 7 and 6 yards out. Schriver rushed from a yard away and connected with Jesse Selting from 18 yards and Hunter Sharbono from 25. Alex Vogelsang accounted for Thompson Falls' only points with a 45-yard kick return in the third quarter. Fairview will meet Fort Benton in the semifinals.
• Trey Green scored three touchdowns and Bryan Mask threw for three more to Isaiah Kovalsky as Alberton-Superior (10-0) won a 46-34 slugfest with Belt. Green scored from 4, 5 amd 47 yards away, the final serving as the dagger as Clark For scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter after trailing 34-32. Mask connected Kovalsky from 23, 13 and finally from 24 yardsto put A-S ahead 38-34 in the fourth. Kaimen Evans' 9-yard toss to TJ Hennes were the only points of the third quarter and put the Huskies on top by two. Hunter Vogl threw two scoring strikes, from 10 yards to Evans and 66 to Aiden McDaniel. Evans also had a 38-yard scoring run. Alberton-Superior will square off with Great Falls Central at home in the semifinals.
• Jace Thompson scored four touchdowns, including three on passes from Garrett Diekhans, and Fort Benton (10-0) held off a wild fourth-quarter rally from Park City to hold on for a 33-30 victory. A 37-yard Diekhans-to-Thompson connection gave the Longhorns a 33-8 halftime lead, but they would be their final points. Carson Baker scored from a yard out and then hit Garrett Zimdars from 12 yards and Tucker Johnstone from 20 to make it a three-point affair. Zimdars also scored the Panthers' only first-half points, on a 40-yard run in the first quarter for an 8-7 lead. Thompson had 75 yards rushing, 110 receiving and 9.5 tackles for Fort Benton, which plays at Fairview on Saturday.
• Shane Girres ran for three touchdowns and threw for two, and Jackson Malsam ran for two scores as Great Falls Central (8-2) used a big fourth quarter to down defending state champion Drummond-Philipsburg 49-34. Malsam's 39-yard scoring scamper broke a 34-34 tie in the fourth quarter and Girres ran from 10 yards out to seal it. Girres also had scoring runs of 28 and 19 yards in the second half. He threw a 20-yard strike to Logan Warren in the second quarter and a 24-yarder to Malsam after that. Kade Cutler was involved in all five Flint Creek TDs, rushing from 1, 19 and 2 yards and connecting with Ethan Parke from 10 and Daniel Brabender from 15. Central travels to Alberton-Superior on Saturday.
6-Man quarterfinals
• Edward Murnion scored six touchdowns -- three on passes from cousin Keenan Murnion -- and Keena added two more scoring passes to go along with a rushing TD as second-ranked and defending state runnerup Jordan pummeled Bridger 65-0. The Murnions connected from 6, 76 and 39 yards. Edward also had scoring scampers of 29, 30 and 41 yards. Ryan Reynolds also caught a 15-yard TD pass and Ethan Todd took an interception back 39 yarsd for the Mustangs. Jordan (10-1) will get a chance to avenge its only loss of the season when it plays host to Big Sandy in a semifinal Saturday.
• Ridge Sargent scored five touchdowns to lead Westby-Grenora (8-3) past Hot Springs. Sargent scored on runs of 65, 29 and 18 yards. He added a kickoff return for a 54-yard score and caught a 46-yard pass from Darian Holecek. Brandon Knudsen threw scoring passes of 4 yards to Lincoln Slonaker and 17 yards to Kyle Lawson for Hot Springs (10-1). Westby-Grenora will play at Wibaux in a semifinal Saturday.
• Big Sandy’s Kade Strutz had five touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards in a 60-6 blowout Roy-Winifred. Strutz for for TDs from 7, 23, 24, 7 and 32 yards as the Pioneers (10-0) built a 45-0 halftime lead. Kody Strutz threw a TD pass and ran for another for Big Sandy. Bobo Adorni had Roy-Winifred’s lone touchdown on a 13-yard run in the third quarter. Big Sandy travels to Jordan on Saturday; the Pioneers won 44-28 over the Mustangs on Aug. 30 to open the season in Big Sandy.
• Tel Lunde rushed 15 times for 131 yards and also threw for two touchdowns as defending state champion Wibaux (9-1) overcame Shields Valley 41-19 after a slow start. The Longhorns trailed 7-0 after one quarter and were only up 27-19 after three. Lunde, Gavin Nelson and Wyatt Davis also ran for a TD apiece, and Davis caught a scoring strike. Emmett Gill scored two TDs for Shields Valley, on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and a 72-yard kick return in the third. Wibaux plays host to Westby-Grenora in a semifinal Saturday.
Volleyball
Divisional playoffs
Eastern A
• Olivia Moten-Schell had 18 kills and five aces, and Maria Stewart added 34 assists and 10 digs to fuel Billings Central past Glendive 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20 to win yet another divisional championship. Izzy Stewart led with 15 digs and Christina Schafer had three of the Rams' four blocks. Karsen Murphy was an all-round standout for Glendive with six kills, 20 assists, 12 digs and four blocks. Brittany Kaufman led the Red Devils with 10 kills.
• Karsen Murphy's 24 kills, 24 assists, 15 digs and three aces powered Glendive past Hardin 25-16, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17 to move into the final against Billings Central. Meadow Torres led the Red Devils with 17 kills and 25 digs. Alyssa Pretty Weasel led Hardin with 12 kills and 2.5 blocks. Nicole Green had 10 kills and an ace, and Natalie Edgar added five kills and 24 assists.
• Alyssa Pretty Weasel had 13 kills and Nicole Green added 11 kills, 14 digs and three aces as Hardin extended its run with a 15-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15 win over Havre. Natalie Edgar led with 31 assists and added two aces for the Bulldogs. Cassidy Acor had 12 kills and Jessa Chvlicek had nine for Havre.
Western A
• Corvallis ran away with the divisional crown by sweeping Columbia Falls 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 behind 12 kills from Hannah Hutchinson and 28 assists, 11 digs and two aces by Hannah Martin. Jenna Jordan contributed nine digs and two blocks for the Blue Devils. Dillen Hoerner had five kills and 15 digs, and Mady Hoerner added five kills and an ace for C-Falls.
• Dillen Hoerner had 18 kills and a block, and Mady Hoerner added 11 kills and 13 digs as Columbia Falls earned a berth in the title match by toppling Butte Central 25-17, 13-25, 25-15, 25-19. Kamber Brown chipped in with 40 assists and 13 digs for the Wildkats. Cassidy Strizic topped the Maroons with 11 kills, five digs, three aces and a block. Maci Reopelle had seven kills, 17 assists, 24 digs and two aces. Despite the loss, Butte Central qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
Class B
Southern B
• Huntley Project kept its unbeaten season intact and added yet another divisional title to its trophy case with a 25-22, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Joliet. Josie Hasler had 15 kills, Addy Hultgren had 44 assists and Alana Graves provided four blocks for the Red Devils. Makenna Bushman had 11 kills for Joliet, which also received 16 assists and two aces from Shayla Webber and 12 digs and two blocks from Skyler Wright.
• Makenna Bushman's 13 kills and 1.5 blocks led the way as Joliet earned another crack at Huntley Project for the championship with a 25-21, 25-10, 23-25, 25-16 victory over Townsend. Shayla Webber led the J-Hawks in assists and digs. Taylor Noyes' 22 assists, four aces and a block kept the Bulldogs in it, and Becca Payne led with eight kills.
Northern B
• Choteau defeated Glasgow, 25-23, 25-9, 25-13, for the championship. Glasgow had downed Shelby earlier in the day in the third-place match for the right to take on the Bulldogs.
Western B
• Sarah Hopcroft pounded 17 kills and added 12 digs, and Emma Stensrud had seven blocks and an ace to lead Florence to the divisional crown with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 sweep of Anaconda. Logan Stetzner led the Copperheads in kills, assists and digs.
• Logan Stetzner led in assists and blocks, Bri Puyear was tops in kills, and Melia Harris had the most digs as Anaconda advanced to the title match by sweeping Thompson Falls 25-10, 25-20, 25-19. Scarlette Schwindt sparked Thompson Falls with seven kills and 12 digs.
Class C
Eastern C
• Liv Wangerin came up big with 18 kills, 12 digs, four aces and two blocks for Plentywood in a dominating 25-17, 25-7, 27-25 sweep over Westby-Grenora to win the divisional championship. Megan Marriage aided the cause with 10 assists and four aces, and Donn Longan added 13 kills and four aces. For the Thunder, Jenna Rust had 10 kills, three blocks and an ace.
• Jenna Rust starred again with 25 kills and seven blocks, and Brynn Folvag contributed 18 digs and three aces as Westby-Grenora rolled over Fairview 25-23, 25-17, 25-14 to earn a slot in the championship match. Elizabeth Field had all 36 Thunder assists. Jadyn Gackle led Fairview with 15 kills and 15 digs, Macy Seadeek added eight kills, 17 digs and four blocks, and Montana Zevenbergen did her part with 17 digs and eight blocks.
Southern C
• Emily Adkins had a big day with 32 of Bridger's 50 kills and five aces, and Jenna Kallevig provided 27 digs and two blocks as the Scouts outlasted Roy-Winifred 27-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23 for the divisional championship. Dyauni Boyce led the Outlaws with 15 kills and three blocks, Cassie Smith had 38 of the team's 40 assists, and Isabelle Heggem walled off four blocks.
• Dyauni Boyce popped 14 kills and had 23 digs, and Cassie Smith had all 37 Roy-Winifred assists as Roy-Winifred advanced to a meeting with Bridger with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-10 sweep of Roberts. Mackinzie Pitts had nine and 4.5 blocks, and Emma DeVries added 12 digs and an ace.
Northern C
• Mackenzie Clark led Fort Benton with 17 kills and six blocks, and Abby Clark chipped in with seven blocks as the Longhorns outlasted Belt 25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14 in a second championship match for the divisional crown. Nicole Axtman added 10 kills and McKenna Hanford 24 assists for Fort Benton. Kyelie Marquis pounded 18 kills and had four blocks and four aces for Belt. Abby Gliko had 14 kills, and Kolby Pimperton contributed 36 assists and 23 digs for the Huskies.
• Kyelie Marquis had 15 kills 13 digs and three aces, and Abby Gliko added 10 kills adn two blocks as Belt earned a second crack at unbeaten Fort Benton with a 25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14 win in the first championship match. Kolby Pimperton had 30 assists and 13 digs for the Huskies. Macjenzie Clark had 12 kills and 123 digs, and Abby Clark added six blocks and three aces for Fort Benton.
• Belt blanked Simms 25-17, 25-18, 25-10 to move into the title match against Fort Benton. Belt's Abby Gliko had 12 kills, two aces and a block, and treammate Kolby Pimperton chipped in 11 digs, two aces and a match-high 27 assists. Janessa Willekes had six kills, five digs and five aces to pace Simms.
• Simms defeated North Star Knights 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13 to advance to a meeting with Belt for the title behind Jenessa Willekes’s 19 kills and two blocks, and Kiera Kriedman’s 12 digs and three aces. Jade Wendland had 13 kills, 11 digs and four aces for the Knights.
• Simms stayed alive with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Augusta behind 37 kills, four blocks and eight aces. Augusta had 29 kills and five aces. No individual statistics were provided.
• North Star dominated Chinook 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 25-10 in an early match behind Kenidee Worley’s four aces and 24 assists. Teammate Jade Wendland contributed 14 kills and four blocks. Chinook’s Delany Kellum had a standout game of 11 kills and two blocks.
Western C
• Elian Kuperus had 18 kills and 3.5 blocks, and Kiersten Van Kirk also had 18 kills as Manhattan Christian cruised past Charlo 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19 to win the championship. Taylor DeVries provided 41 assists, Maddie Liudahl 30 digs and Hope Kenney four aces for the Eagles. Charlo earned its shot at MC by downing Gardiner in four sets earlier in the day.
