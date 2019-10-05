Football
8-Man
• Shane Girres rushed for 117 yards and accounted for five touchdowns as No. 7 Great Falls Central rolled up 38 first-quarter points and routed Rocky Boy 60-20. Girres, who scored on all four of his rushes, ran for 35 and 10 yards, tossed a 2-yard pass to Nick Scott and then raced 45 yards for a TD to give the Mustangs a 30-0 lead. He also scored from 27 yards away in the second quarter and compiled 117 yards total on the ground.
• Seeley-Swan boosted its record to 4-2 with a 52-0 win at Victor. Dakota Wood scored three touchdowns for the Blackhawks, including two on 10-yard runs and one on a 65-yard pass from Owen Mercado, who tossed two TD passes. Victor fell to 0-6.
6-Man
• Big Sandy, ranked No. 2 behind Wibaux, used four rushing touchdowns by Kade Strutz in beating Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 53-6. Strutz, who rushed for 193 yards on just seven carries, scored on runs of 52, 70, 15 and 41 yards for the Pioneers. He also caught two passes for 29 yards, including a 20-yard scoring pass from Parker Proulx. Big Sandy (6-0) led 47-0 by halftime. The Pioneers' Kody Strutz returned a pass interception for a TD and also rushed 35 yards for another score. Big Sandy rushed for 317 yards.
• Elijah Byrd had 285 yards and six touchdowns rushing, returned one of his two interceptions 55 yards for a score, recovered a fumble in the end zone for his eighth TD and recorded 15 tackles for Gardiner in a 69-30 drubbing of Valley Christian. Evan Guengerich chipped in with three receptions for 82 yards and two TDs, and also had a 61-yard interception return for a score and a caused fumble for the Bruins.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford beat conference foe and 10th-ranked Geraldine-Highwood 19-6 for its third straight victory. The Bearcats (3-3, 1-1) built a 19-0 lead through three quarters thanks to a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Taylor to Brodie Goodhart, a 35-yard TD run from Taylor and a 12-yard TD pass from Ace Becker to Zach Solomon. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Rivals (3-2, 1-1).
Volleyball
Class AA
• Top-ranked Helena Capital rolled to a four-set win over Kalispell Flathead to remain unbeaten 25-8, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15 as Dani Bartsch had 16 kills and Sarah Ashley added 12. Audrey Hofer contributed 40 assists and five blocks, and Paige Bartsch led both teams with six blocks. Ashley also finished with a match-high seven aces.
• Helena knocked off Kalispell Glacier 25-15, 25-22 and 25-12 as Elizabeth Heuiser had 17 kills and five aces, both team highs. Emily Feller pitched in with 28 assists and nine digs, while Brooke Ark also added 12 digs and a team-high three aces.
Class A
• Hardin was outhit, but Rilee Green and Kailee Roan combined for 39 of the Bulldogs’ 93 digs in a 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 win over Livingston. LeFaye Russell had nine kills for the Bulldogs, who finished with 35 to Livingston’s 44. Shanie Johnson and Skylar Higgs had nine kills to lead the Rangers, who received 23 digs from Brylea Beye. Green had 21 digs and Roan 18 for Hardin.
• Kaiah Moore had 23 digs and three aces, and Lilli Ridgeway knocked down 11 kills for Whitefish in a 25-20, 27-25, 26-24 sweep of Hamilton. Katelyn Dickemore led Hamilton with five kills, seven assists, 13 digs and four aces for the Broncs.
• Maci Reopelle led with 19 digs and eight kills, and Cassidy Strizic also had eight kills in leading Butte Central over Stevensville 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22. Maddalena Margini topped Stevi with 17 kills and five blocks, and Maddi Weber contributed 40 of the Yellowjackets' 41 assists.
• Polson outlasted Ronan in a five-set marathon 25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 25-19, 19-17 as Misty Tenas had 14 kills for the Pirates.
Class B
• Addy Hultgren had two aces, 35 assists, eight digs, and Emily Poole had 13 kills to beat Forsyth, 25-9, 25-11, 25-14, to improve to 6-0 in conference play. Alyson Payer led Forsyth with 16 assists, two blocks and seven digs.
• Aubrey Allison topped Shepherd with nine kills and 16 assists in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-14 sweep of Columbus. Brenna Roune was the big gun for the Cougars with two kills, 12 digs, a block and two aces.
• Kenna Pitcher was the star with 11 kills, nine digs and four aces as Fairfield won a marathon match over Conrad 25-22, 27-25, 25-27, 25-27, 15-10. Cheyenne Maddox added 14 assists and two blocks for Fairfield.
• Deer Lodge won at Arlee 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 as Nia McClanahan had nine kills. Emily Fiddler collected 24 digs for the Scarlets.
• Sydney Brander buried 14 kills and added 15 digs in leading St. Ignatius to a home win over Missouila Loyola, 25-19, 27-25, 11-25, 25-18. Laney Denning had 10 kills for Loyola.
Class C
• Gracie Tooke led with 10 kills, Hannah LaBree added 14 assists and Heather LaBree pitched in with 12 digs to power Ekalaka to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-21 sweep of Jordan. Heather LaBree had five of Ekalaka's 15 aces. Lindsay Lawrence's seven kills and 20 digs topped the Mustangs.
• North Star won the 14th annual North Star Knights Showcase for the third consecutive year by defeating Power 25-21, 25-13 in the championship bracket in Rudyard. North Star downed Chester-Joplin-Inverness 25-12, 25-23 and Power toppled Big Sandy 25-20, 25-23 in the semifinals. The Knights went 4-0 in the tourney.
• Draya Wacker had 11 kills, 20 digs and the team's only block in Melstone's marathon 17-25, 25-22, 28-30, 25-13, 15-9 loss to Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap. No statistics were available for H-M-JG.
• Darby earned a convincing home win over Hot Springs 25-12, 25-11, 25-21. Libby Schlapman had three kills and two blocks for the Tigers. Katelyn Christensen had 11 kills for the Savage Heat.
• Emma Stevenson had nine digs and six aces, and Sariah Maughn added six assists and four aces for Seeley-Swan in a 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 sweep at St. Regis. Ashley Wilson had four aces and three blocks for St. Regis.
• Kimberly Bear's 19 kills paved the way and Bentley Bertolino added 35 assists as Roberts outlasted Reed Point-Rapelje 25-14, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18. Emma DeVries had nine digs for the Rockets. Carlee Blodgett's 19 kills and four blocks paced the Renegades.
• It was a big night for Alyssas for Terry, which got 10 kills, 21 digs and five blocks from Alyssa McCulley and 14 of the team's 15 assists from Alyssa Chaska in a 25-18, 25-14, 18-25, 25-18 victory over Broadus. Oliveah Schaffer had 14 kills and a block for Broadus, which also received 13 digs and 13 aces from Jadyn Traub.
• Makayla Harper had six kills, six digs and a block, and Kendyll Story added 12 aces and four kills as Park City swept past Belfry 25-11, 25-7, 25-13. Whitney Herden had seven digs, three kills, two assists and two aces for the Bats.
Soccer
Boys
Class AA
• Travis Robertson started the scoring, Josh Wilcox made it a two-goal game and Helena downed Missoula Big Sky 3-0 on Give Cancer the Boot Day.
• Chris Meza scored two goals and added an assist, and Ryan Quinn and Aidan Adamek each had a goal and assist for Helena Capital in a 6-1 romp over Missoula Sentinel on Give Cancer the Boot Day.
• A second-half goal by Jackson Coles on an assist from Carter Evans was all Bozeman needed for a 1-0 Eastern AA triumph over Billings Senior.
• Ethan Hann scored two goals, including the tie-breaker in the 68th minute, as Great Falls spoiled Senior Day for Belgrade, 3-1. Corbyn Smyth scored the Bison's third goal. Alessandro Pio scored the equalizer for Belgrade midway through the second half.
• Zane Elliott had a goal and an assist as Kalispell Glacier whitewashed Butte 4-0. The Wolfpack outshot the Bulldogs 20-1.
Class A
• Ethan Meccage's first-half goal proved to be the difference as Laurel clinched the first Eastern A regular-season title in program history with a 1-0 win over Billings Central at the Laurel Sports Complex. Meccage's game winner came at 26:56, a bouncing shot to the lower right corner.
• Hamilton whipped Missoula Loyola 7-2 as Clay Kellar scored two goals. Danny Kaleva scored for the Rams.
• Frenchtown defeated Stevensville 2-0 behind goals by Jeff Jacobs and Braydon Simpson.
Girls
Class AA
• Macie McElhenny scored three goals in the first 14 minutes and Great Falls coasted to a 3-1 win over Belgrade. The Panthers' lone goal came late by Dalani Brayton.
• Madison Becker scored the first three goals and assisted on the fourth, and Alma Patrick added a goal and an assist as Kalispell Glacier coasted past Butte 5-0. Emily Cleveland assisted on Becker's second and third goals.
Class A
• Billings Central gained a measure of revenge with a 2-0 win to even the regular season series with Laurel. Both teams are tied for first in the Eastern A, with the Rams holding the edge with the tie-breaker. Zoie Althoff scored both goals for Central. She scored on a penalty kick at 6:03 in the match and added an insurance goal at 18:33.
• Missoula Loyola moved to 5-2 with a 5-3 home victory over Hamilton as Lani Walker scored three goals and assisted on another for the Breakers. Giselle Huffman also had an assist and goal for Loyola. Rylee Wiediger scored two goals for the Broncs.
• Stevensville blanked Frenchtown 4-0 as Kelsey Zahn scored two goals and Olivia Peretto and Evynne Alexander each scored one.
Cross Country
• Owen Smith of Billings Senior and Kylie Hartnett of Helena were the individual winners at the Butte Invite. Smith's winning time was 15 minutes and 50.1 seconds, 10 seconds ahead of Great Falls CMR's Connor O'Hara. Bozeman easily won the boys team title with 38 points, 53 better than Senior. On the girls side, Hartnett led from start to finish and had a personal-best 17:38.5 in winning by 20 seconds over Bozeman's Terra Trom. The powerful Hawks nevertheless won the team crown with 31 points, well ahead of Helena (73) and Kalispell Flathead (81).
