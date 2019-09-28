Football
8-Man
• Carson McGinness passed for 266 yards, rushed for 67 yards, ran for two touchdowns and threw for three to lead No. 6 Centerville over arch-rival Belt 34-30. McGinness scored the game's final three TDs, all in the fourth quarter, as the Miners rallied from a 30-14 deficit. His 5-yard toss to Bridger Cavill proved to be the game-winner. Kaimen Evans rushed for 71 yards, passed for 80 and scored three touchdowns to lead Belt. Evans' 46-yard scoring run had given the Huskies their 16-point lead early in the fourth.
6-Man
• Dylan Taylor rushed for six touchdowns and Zack Solomon added two more for Denton-Geyser-Stanford in a 62-12 romp over Box Elder. Elijah Byrd had three TDs for Gardiner. Taylor scored the game's first four TDs, running from 37, 41, 57 and 41 yards. He added a 25-yard run and a 65-yard kick return. Solomon's scores were from 1 and 35 yards out.
• Wyatt Davis scored three touchdowns and Tel Lunde ran for one and passed for another to power top-ranked Wibaux over Froid-Lake 56-0. Davis scored from 5, 4 and 16 yards out. Gavin Nelson also scored two TDs for the defending state champion Longhorns.
• Third-ranked Hot Springs steamrolled over Valley Christian in Alberton 47-13. Kyle Lawson scored two of the Savage Heat's first three touchdowns on passes from Brandon Knudsen and the duo connected one more time in the first half as their team built a 38-0 lead. Hot Springs moved to 5-0 and Valley Christian fell to 1-4. "We mixed it up well running and passing tonight and got everybody involved," Savage Heat coach Jim Lawson said. "We had a big second quarter and we had some good defensive stands that led to some good field position."
Volleyball
Class AA
• Kaitlin Grossman had 12 kills and three blocks as No. 4 Billings West defeated Great Falls 25-19, 25-22, 25-16. Megan Benton and Mariah Ketterling had 13 digs each to help the Golden Bears rebound from a 3-1 loss to No. 3 Great Falls CMR on Friday. Shauna Stene also had three blocks and Molly Nault had three aces. Taylor Graham contributed 29 assists.
• Missoula Big Sky picked a good time to post its first win of the season, sweeping past Missoula Sentinel 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. Jackie Robbins and Beth Hicks each collected 11 kills for the Eagles. Nikki Cathey racked up 19 digs. Paige Sawyer led Sentinel with 11 kills. "It was very exciting," Big Sky coach Mathew Pimentel said. "This will be a starting point for the rest of the season to progress and build confidence. We were down in the sets but we never gave up. We came back from deficits and just kept pushing on. We had to fight the whole afternoon."
• Billings Skyview compiled a 2-2 record in the gold bracket at the Dickinson (N.D.) Invitational. The Falcons defeated Trinity Christian 25-17, 25-21 and Grand Fork Central 25-13, 23-25, 15-6. Skyview lost to West Fargo 25-22, 25-10 and Billings Central 25-22, 25-11.
Class A
• Olivia Moten-Schell had 21 kills over the course of three matches to help Billings Central earn fifth place at the Dickinson (N.D.) Invitational. Our Redeemer’s (N.D.) defeated Central 25-18, 11-25, 15-10 in the first round before the Rams bounced back to defeat Billings Skyview 25-11, 25-11 and Linton (N.D.) 25-16, 25-22. Maria Stewart had 50 assists and five aces, Grace Zeier had 38 digs and five aces, and Cindy Gray finished with five blocks for the Rams (13-1), who are the two-time defending state champions.
• Mackenzie Proffitt led with 13 kills and four blocks, Kylee Quinn added 23 assists and Ember Rode had five aces to lead Libby to victory over Frenchtown 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23. Cassidy Bagnell had 17 digs and Izzy Cahall 13 assists for Frenchtown.
• Corvallis moved to 4-0 in conference play with a home sweep of Dillon, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18. Madeline Gilder collected 14 kills and Hannah Martin 30 assists for the Blue Devils.
• Stevensville used 11 kills and four aces from Aliyah Anderson in outlasting Hamilton, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10. Teammate Maddie Weber dished out 31 assists from the Yellowjackets (3-2).
Class B
• Defending state champion Huntley Project did not drop a set in winning the Dickinson (N.D.) Invitational. The unbeaten Red Devils swept West Fargo (N.D.) 25-20, 25-14 for the title. Emily Poole (13 kills, 10 digs) and Addy Hultgren (31 assists, 10 digs) each posted double-doubles for Huntley Project, which swept Dickinson in the semifinals and Linton (N.D.) in the first round. Alana Graves added 12 kills and 2.5 blocks in the title match, and Josey Hasler had eight kills and 12 digs. Macee Murphy also had 11 digs. The Red Devils also defeated Glendive and Heart River (N.D.) in pool play. “Our defense was really good,” Huntley Project coach Iona Stookey said. “We blocked better and executed our offense well. Addy (Hultgren) distributed the ball and we had a lot of arm swings. We were really in sync as a team.”
• Missoula Loyola stormed to a sweep of visiting Deer Lodge, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24. Sam Clevenger collected 17 kills and 15 digs for the Breakers. Molly McHugh added 17 assists and six aces. "We did a really good job covering, which is something we've been working on," Loyola coach Kelsey McFadden said. "We also did a great job serving and playing as a team."
• Florence steamrolled to a three-set home win over Anaconda, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14. Sarah Hopcroft had 10 kills and three aces for the Falcons. Teammate Kolbi Wood collected 10 digs.
• Thompson Falls boosted its record to 5-2 with a sweep of St. Ignatius, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17. Jody Detlaff had 12 kills and three blocks for the Bluehawks. Aziarain Umphrey collected 16 digs for the Bulldogs.
Class C
• Shelbie Jackson had 10 kills and nine assists as Cascade won a marathon showdown over Geraldine-Highwood 25-22, 11-25, 25-17, 22-15, 15-12. Emma Bye had eight kills and 15 assists for Geraldine-Highwood.
• Avery Burgess led the way with nine kills and two blocks for Noxon in a 25-7, 25-16, 25-16 sweep of St. Regis. Kentra Torti had both of the Red Devils' aces. Kylee Thompson had two kills and a block for St. Regis.
• Haylie Conradsen had 12 kills and 12 digs to carry Savage past Lustre Christian 25-15, 25-14, 29-27. Tiara Whitmus led Lustre with six kills, 20 digs and four aces.
• Shelby Struna put together a double-double of 15 assists and 15 digs as visiting Philipsburg rallied to take down Twin Bridges 15-25, 13-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-7. Teammates Asha Comings (nine kills) and Alexis Phillips (six aces) added to the highlights. Twin Bridges received six kills from Callie Kaiser and Avery George.
• Sage Kamps led with 21 assists and four digs, and Andrea LeManna had eight kills and 5 blocks to lead Lincoln over Victor 25-10, 25-11, 18-25, 25-17. Madi Barta 3 aces and 8 assists lead Victor.
• Josie Thomas had seven kills and 16 assists, Kyndra Long added seven kills and two blocks, and Lanie Powell contributed 19 digs and nine aces to lead Gardiner over White Sulphur Springs 25-9, 25-10, 25-20. Cabry Taylor had five kills and 10 digs for the Hornets.
• Whitney Kittelmann had 19 assists and six aces, and Gracie Tooke chipped in with 10 kills to lead Ekalaka to a four-game win over Broadus, 25-12, 25-18, 16-25, 25-14. Oliveah Schaffer had eight kills and 14 digs, and Jadyn Taub added eight kills for Broadus.
• Katelyn Christensen led with eight kills and five blocks, and McKennzie Cannon contributed four blocks and 12 aces to carry Hot Springs over Seeley-Swan 13-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14. Sariah Maughan led Seeley-Swan in assists (5), digs (9), blocks (4) and aces (3).
Soccer
Boys
Class AA
• Riley Krueger-Harding scored a Class AA boys-record five goals and Josh Lambourne scored a goal and had an assist in Billings West’s 7-4 win over Great Falls CMR. Owen Guthridge also scored for the Golden Bears, and Loren Rogge added an assist. Goal scorers for CMR were not available. According to the MHSA web site, Emmett Sample of Class A Corvallis holds the single-match record when he scored six goals in 2016 against Frenchtown. Billings Central’s Christian Zygmond is also credited with five goals in 2016 against Missoula Loyola. According to the MHSA, multiple AA players have scored three goals in a match.
• Isaac Naughton, Cooper Moore and Taylor Moore scored goals as Billings Skyview beat Belgrade 4-1. The Falcons also tallied on an own goal. Visiting Skyview led 1-0 at halftime. Cooper Moore's goal came on a penalty kick. Rylan Loper assisted on Taylor Moore's goal. Sean Smith scored for Belgrade, off an assist from EJ Dewell.
Class A
• Noah Berg scored on a corner kick from Chris Steinmasel with about six minutes left to lift Laurel to a 4-3 win over Billings Central. Ethan Meccage’s hat trick had given Laurel a 3-0 lead before two quick goals from Camden Capser and a successful PK by Sam Dull brought the Rams to a 3-3 tie. Jan Mollemeir and Dull had assists for the Rams (5-3-1 overall, 0-1-0 Eastern A). Austin Purcell had two assists for the Locomotives (8-2-0l, 2-0-0) and Jordan Renier added another.
Girls
Class AA
• Jordan Roe, Mila Allison and Isabel Schauber all scored second-half goals as Billings Skyview defeated Belgrade 3-0. Keeper Lainey Bosch kept her second consecutive clean sheet and fourth in five matches as the Falcons extended their unbeaten streak to 24. Halle Labert had two assists for the Falcons (7-0-2 overall, 6-0-2 Eastern AA) and Roe added one. Belgrade fell to 2-4-1 in the Eastern AA.
• Sophie Sievertsen and Maddie Munguia scored second-half goals to help Billings West rally from a goal deficit for a 2-1 victory over Great Falls CMR. Emma Lensing assisted on both goals for the Golden Bears. Kacey Christensen scored to give CMR a 1-0 lead.
Class A
• Morgan Maack and Mya Maack scored two goals each as Laurel defeated defending champion and previously undefeated Billings Central 5-3. Gracey Willis also scored for Laurel (9-1-0, 2-0-0-0 Eastern A), which received assists from Sierra Branstetter, Allison Shovar and Maeson Cotter. Both Maacks also had an assist. Zoie Atlhoff scored twice for Central (8-1-0, 0-1-0) and Morgan Ferestad also scored.
Cross Country
• At the St. Labre Invitational, the St. Labre boys and Colstrip girls came away with the team titles. St. Labre won with 27 points after Tegan Medicine Bull, Chance Alden and Gerrit Punt came away with a 1-2-3 finish. Colstrip edged Lodge Grass, 42-47, on the girls side, Hayle Burns of Colstrip was the individual winner. Kelsey Plymale of Columbus was second and Colstrip's Zoey Stroop was third.
