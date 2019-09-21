Football
8-Man
• Shane Girres rushed for five touchdowns and ran for another to help highlight No. 4 Great Falls Central's 41-20 win over Choteau. GFCC is now 4-0. Girres scored on runs of 41, 32, 59, 8 and 6 yards. He also tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Cayle Schraner. The Mustangs rolled up 353 yards, 299 on the ground. Choteau's Kolby Kovatch caught two scoring passes from Johnny Rappold.
• Troy earned its first victory in nearly four years by toppling winless Victor 42-18. Terren Winebark threw four touchdown passes for Troy, three of which found Ricki Fisher while the fourth went to Ricky Starks. Jace Fisher added a rushing score and Kolton Lewis took a kickoff back for a touchdown as well. Carson Varner ran for two scores for Victor and Cameron Moore added a touchdown for the Pirates as well. Though the Trojans technically earned a victory with a Hot Springs forfeit two years ago, they hadn't won on the field since Oct. 19, 2015, against Thompson Falls.
6-Man
• Dylan Taylor scored seven touchdowns and passed for another in Denton-Geyer-Stanford’s 66-33 home win over Gardiner. Taylor rushed for six scores — on runs of 3, 9, 50, 4, 35 and 38 yards — and he caught a 44-yard touchdown pass. He completed a 32-yard TD pass to Brodie Goodhart. Gardiner’s Elijah Byrd scored on runs of 1 and 12 yards, and he completed a 38-yard TD pass to Colter Long.
• No. 7 Power-Dutton-Brady edged past Noxon 46-36. PDB jumped to a 27-0 lead by halftime thanks to two touchdown passes from Nick Widhalm and a rushing score as well. Widhalm finished with five touchdowns. Noxon came alive in the second half as Josh Baldwin scored the team's first two touchdowns. Rylan Weltz ran for another score and caught two touchdown passes from Brody Hill as well.
• Quarterback Tel Lunde passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as top-ranked Wibaux downed No. 4 Richey-Lambert 45-0. Lunde completed 9 of 14 passes for 124 yards. His scoring strikes went to Colten Miske (27 and 4 yards) and Gavin Nelson (15 yards). Lunde also rushed four times for 73 yards, scoring on jaunts of 48 and 25 yards. Nelson rushed for 97 yards, including a 23-yard TD run. Wyatt Davis gained 67 yards on the ground, including a 44-yard scoring dash. Wibaux led 26-0 by halftime. Lunde was also in on 12 tackles, and Miske came away with two interceptions and 1 fumble recovery.
• Sloan McPherson rushed for touchdowns from 3, 68 and 78 yards and threw a fourth as Savage ran past Froid-Lake 38-6. Isaac Johnson's 29-yard reception from Ayden Hobbs provided Froid-Lake's only score.
Volleyball
Class AA
• Shauna Stene had 10 kills and Megan Benton had eight kills and four blocks in Billings West’s 25-6, 25-21, 25-19 win over Belgrade. Kaia Schreder also had four blocks. West had 13 aces, led by Mariah Kettering’s seven. The Bears, who began the week No. 2 in the Class AA coaches’ poll, also received 14 digs from Kaitlyn Grossman and 24 assists from Taylor Graham. Hazel Eaton led Belgrade with nine kills.
• Allie Olson had 28 kills and Anna Broquist added 11 to help Great Falls CMR defeat Billings Skyview 25-10, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20 in an Eastern AA match. Lauren Lindseth had 27 digs and Olson added four blocks and eight aces. In two wins over the weekend, Olson had 50 kills. Adina Taylor and Bella Bryan had five kills each to lead Skyview.
• Maddy Davis provided seven kills and Sarah Ashley led with eight digs and three blocks for Helena Capital in a 25-12, 25-7, 25-17 sweep of Missoula Big Sky in Western AA play. Allix Lockerd and Beth Hicks each had four kills for the Eagles.
• Sasha Hathaway knocked down 13 kills, Peyton Wimmer had six blocks and Molly O'Connor four aces as Bozeman outlasted Missoula Sentinel 19-25, 25-15, 25-13, 15-25, 15-6. Alexis Umland had eight kills and six blocks, and Paige Sawyer contributed 20 assists and two aces for Sentinel.
• Bailey King had nine kills and three blocks and Billings Senior served 17 aces to come back from a first-set loss and defeat Great Falls 20-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 in Eastern AA volleyball. The Broncs also had 10 blocks. Olivia LaBeau finished with 11 digs, four blocks and four aces, and Hailie George had 15 digs. Emma Hanson had 10 assists and five aces, both team-highs. Taylor Vandermars and Kaitlyn Gilbert had 10 kills each for the Bison.
Class A
• Alyssa Pretty Weasel put down 13 kills and Nicole Green had 12 digs and nine aces to help Hardin topple Class B St. Labre 25-16, 25-19, 31-29. Natalie Edgar had 27 assists for the Bulldogs. Madison Bighorn led St. Labre with 11 kills and five blocks, and Priscilla Flat Mouth added five aces. “St. Labre did a great job and played us tough,” Hardin coach Tiffany Lynch said. “Some of our younger players got some valuable varsity experience and fought hard and eventually came up with the win.”
• Jessa Chvilicek registered 14 kills, five aces and three of her team's six blocks as Havre swept past Sidney 25-17, 25-14, 25-15. Ashlynn Kessel's 13 kills paced Sidney.
• Stevensville defeated Dillon in four sets in a Southwest A matchup, 20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-20. Aliyah Anderson had nine kills and four aces for Stevi and Maddie Weber added 32 assists.
• Shania Johnson pounded 16 kills and added three aces, and Rainna Floyd had seven kills and three blocks as Livingston took care of Class B Jefferson 25-13, 25-18, 21-25, 25-12. Terran Speake had 33 of the Rangers' 35 assists.
Class B
• Maggie Graves led with 15 kills and added 23 digs as Eureka won a marathon match against Thompson Falls, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-9. Rhianna Hawkins also had a big day with 12 kills and two aces. Jody Detlaff led Thompson Falls with 18 kills and seven blocks.
• Glasgow handled Poplar 25-14, 25-21, 25-4 as Riley Noser led with nine kills and four blocks. Rachelle Glaser finished with 18 assists and Keely Fossum had five aces and five digs.
• Huntley Project did not drop a set, winning the Huntley Project Coaches Classic. The unbeaten Red Devils swept Joliet 25-18, 25-13 in the championship match. Emily Poole had a double-double of 12 kills and 11 digs, and Alana Graves had nine kills. Addy Hultgren finished with 20 assists and Macee Murphy had 15 digs. Josie Hasler and Greta Peterson had two aces apiece. Makenna Bushman paced Joliet with nine kills and nine digs.
• Cayli Chapman accumulated 39 assists and six aces in leading Manhattan to a 27-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22 triumph over Townsend. Oliviah Westervelt contributed 14 kills and two blocks in the victory. Amy Grevias added 14 digs. Peyton Vogl had 15 kills and six blocks for Townsend.
• Sam Burke led with 11 assists and five aces, and Aryana Black had 10 kills as Cut Bank swept Rocky Boy 25-19, 25-23, 25-11. Jaynah Gopher had 13 of Rocky Boy's 15 assists and two of five aces.
Class C
• Kia Wasson had 15 kills and Jaycee Erickson 16 digs as Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale outlasted Savage 25-20, 22-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-12. Danika Soper had seven of the team’s 14 aces. Reghan Prevost had 18 digs and 15 assists for Savage, which also received eight kills and four blocks from Hayley Conradsen. Savage had 21 kills, led by seven from Taryn Hagler.
• Sophie Kreider and Ava Kreider had six kills each as Jordan swept Terry 25-19, 25-20, 25-21. Ava Kreider also had 12 blocks. Alyssa McCulley led Terry with six kills and two blocks.
• Grass Range-Winnett defeated Jordan 25-13, 25-20, 25-23 with the help of seven kills and nine assists from Tia Stahl and 24 digs from Hannah Matovich. Cassidy Dutton had 18 assists for GR-W. Lindsay Lawrence led Jordan with four kills.
• Kyelie Marquis had 14 kills and Abby Gliko 12 as Belt defeated Class B Fairfield 25-16, 25-18, 25-19. Kolby Pimperton had 26 assists and tied with Shelby Paulson with a team-high four blocks. Adelle Meissner led the Huskies, the defending state champions, with 10 digs. Kenna Pitcher had five kills for Fairfield.
• Donn Longan finished with 15 kills and Liv Wangerin added nine kills and four aces to help Plentywood top Richey-Lambert 25-18, 25-23, 25-18. Ashtyn Curtiss had 15 assists and nine digs.
• Kylee Cook paced Scobey with 12 kills and five aces, and Gracee Lekvold pitched in with 14 of her team's 19 assists as the Spartans swept past Bainville 25-13, 25-17, 25-12. Kiylee Kellis had six kills and 18 digs for Bainville.
• Karli Lane had 16 kills and 10 digs, and Mesa Butler added nine kills and 10 digs to lift Harlowton over Denton-Geyser-Stanford 26-24, 25-23, 25-21. Adie Woodhall had eight assists and three aces for D-G-S.
• Hannah Bradshaw had a big night with five kills, nine digs and six aces for Drummond in a 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Twin Bridges. Deana Parke added four assists, four aces and a block for the Trojans. Fran Pollorena had all five of the Falcons' assists and three digs.
• Hot Springs slipped past Charlo 8-15, 16-14, 16-14 as Katelyn Christensen had five kills and McKennzie Cannon added three blocks. The Savage Heat also swept Plains 15-4, 15-14 behind Christensen's three kills, and had a clean sweep of their day with a 15-3, 15-2 trouncing of Arlee as Cannon had five kills and two more blocks.
• Valley Christian swept past Helena Christian in Missoula 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 as Kiela Rumph and Lexi Baer each had seven kills.
• Hannah Yochum had seven aces, seven digs and four assists, and Mckenzie Morrison added three killes, three digs, five blocks and three aces for Custer-Hysham in a 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of Fromberg. Siera Guffey had four kills and Shyler Guenther five aces for Fromberg.
Soccer
Boys
Class AA
• Josh Lambourne scored a goal in each half, helping Billings West to a 4-0 win over Belgrade in an Eastern AA match. Joel Townsend and Cade Hathaway also put in goals, and Riley Krueger-Harding assisted on Lambourne’s first goal for the Golden Bears (1-1-2). Dustin Gray and Dillon Haff combined in goal to keep the clean sheet.
• Jay Nedrow scored a first-half goal and it stood up as Billings Skyview defeated Great Falls CMR 1-0 in Eastern AA soccer. Jasen Denowh was in goal and kept the clean sheet for the Falcons, who swept the Great Fall schools over the weekend to improve to 3-1-1 in the Eastern AA.
• Dane Becker scored a first-half goal and Marcus Anderson and Beckett Arthur tacked on two more three minutes apart in the second as Missoula Hellgate dominated Helena Capital 3-0 in a showdown of two Western AA powers.
• Zach Springer scored four goals and added three assists as Bozeman pounded on Great Falls early en route to a 9-0 Eastern AA romp. Nolan Robbins and Taka Irizarry each scored and had assists for the Hawks.
• Garrett Wells had a hat trick and Caven Wade chipped in with two more goals to lead Helena to a 6-0 Western AA trouncing of Butte.
Class A
• Camden Capser scored four goals and Sam Dull put in two in Billings Central’s 6-1 win over Bigfork. The Vikings pulled within 2-1 on a Ben Pilskalns PK, but the Rams countered with four straight goals the rest of the way. Felipe Gnecco and Julian Krznaric had two assists each for the Rams.
• Ricky Temporal scored twice on penalty kicks and Matt Mosby and Ethan Meccage also tacked on second-half goals as Laurel rallied for a 4-1 win over Columbia Falls. The Wildcats had taken a 1-0 lead on a goal by Simon Magg, assisted by Jason Albin.
• Sam Menicke and Casey Schneider each had a goal and an assist to lead Whitefish to an easy 5-1 victory against Corvallis. The Blue Devils' only score was provided by Gavin Hagt.
Girls
Class AA
• Jillian Hust scored twice as Billings West topped Belgrade 3-1. A goal by Avery Kimmel gave West a 2-0 lead before Sarah Marshall, on an assist from Delani Brayton, got the Panthers within one. But Hust scored her second for a two-goal cushion again and that where things stood. Sophie Sievertsen and Maddie Munguia had assists for West (2-2-0 Eastern AA). Belgrade fell to 2-3-1.
• Billings Skyview scored three times in the second half to break open a scoreless game and defeat Great Falls CMR 3-1. Jordan Roe, Isabel Schauber and Madisen Carter scored to help the Falcons improve to 4-0-2 in the Eastern AA. Julia Mader assisted on Carter’s goal. Hayley Cochran scored in the 77th minute for CMR to avoid the shutout. The Falcons are 5-0-2 overall and have a 22-match unbeaten streak dating to last season.
• Rachel Plaster scored twice and Helena coasted to a 7-0 win over Butte as Sammi Plaster, Linnea Onuscho, Lucy Odegard, Regan Maronick and Bailey Hathaway also scored.
• Missoula Hellgate knocked off Helena Capital 3-1. Melissa Moreni scored the lone goal for the Bruins
Class A
• Morgan Ferestad scored four times and Gabby Stock scored twice to help Billings Central defeat Bigfork 10-0. Zoie Atlhoff scored a goal and had two assists and Evelyn Nelson also scored for the Rams, who received two own goals as well.
• Josie Widenauer scored both goals to help Columbia Falls sneak past Laurel 2-1. It was the first loss of the season for the Locomotives, who also allowed their first goals of the season. Sydney Mann and Madeline Robison had assists for the Wildkats, who bounced back from their first loss Friday at Billings Central.
Golf
• Hamilton's boys and the Corvallis girls were victors at the Hamilton Invite. Tristan Hanson, Bryce Reed and Tanner Hanson took first through third place to lead Hamilton to the team win. Tristan Hanson shot a 69 while Reed and Tanner Hanson each shot a 75 to technically tie for second. Frenchtown's boys were second followed by Whitefish in third. On the girls side, sophomore Macee Greenwood continues to dominate, shooting a 71 to win by 15 strokes. Corvallis edged Whitefish 364 to 368 to win the tournament while Polson finished third. Ella Shaw of Whitefish and Ellie Thiel of Polson rounded out the top three.
Cross Country
• The Bozeman boys and girls each finished seventh and the Missoula Hellgate boys finished ninth out of 29 teams in the elite division of the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational in Boise, Idaho. Hellgate senior Ian Curtis finished 24th in the 230-runner field with a 15 minutes, 54.20 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Ignatius Fitzgerald finished 60th in 16:23.70 and Miles Colescott 67th in 16:26. Lukas Horejsi was 78th in 16:32.20. Bozeman's Griffin May was 26th in a personal-best 15:55.5. On the girls side,Hellgate finished 13th out of 23 teams. Junior Sage Brooks was fifth in 18:02.90. Junior Abby Kendrick was 12th in 18:18.80. Bozeman's Natalie McCormick was 31st in 18:56.7, followed by teammates Lucia McCormick (36th), Grace Gilbreth (37th) and Riley Moore (38th).
