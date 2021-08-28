The Blitz will be updated regularly as we receive results.
Class B
• Braden Lammers caught two touchdown passes from Kolby Kring and Connor Hash scored twice — on a 50-yard interception return and 5-yard rush — as Shepherd opened its season with a 28-14 nonconference triumph over Glasgow. Lammers' 40-yard catch from Kring with 32 seconds to go in the second quarter brought the Mustangs within 8-6 at halftime and when the two connected for a 78-yarder with 5:04 to play in the third it was 14-8 and Shepherd wouldn't trail again. Hash's pick-6 put the Mustangs up by two scores. Kyler Hallock opened the scoring with a 25-yard run for Glasgow and Tatum Hansen closed it with a 60-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
8-Man
• Connor Nye rushed for three touchdowns and caught another, Riky Puckett ran in three touchdowns of his own and the Twin Bridges Falcons routed the Great Falls Central Mustangs 70-12. Nye finished with 170 yards on 15 carries and Puckett had 143 yards on 10 carries. E.J. Puckett made the most of his three carries, racking up 52 yards and a TD.
6-Man
• Hank Tuszynski and Will Sanguins scored two touchdowns apiece as Broadview-Lavina rolled to a 36-point halftime lead on the way to blanking longtime state power Wibaux 42-0. It's a familiar start for the Pirates, who outscored opponents 218-0 to start the season last year. Tuszynski and Sanguins each scored a rushing TD and also caught scoring passes from Kade Erickson.
• Jesse Strickland threw three touchdown passes, ran for two more and returned a kickoff 56 yards for a score to lead Bainville over North Star in a 53-45 shootout. Strickland hit Connor Wade for 20- and 46-yard scores, the latter giving the Bulldogs an eight-point margin with 8:50 to play. Strickland had a 1-yard score in the second quarter and rushed for another score from 7 yards out in the third. North Star got big days from Michael Berg, who ran for four TDs, and Rhett Wolery, who ran for three; both had 218 yards rushing. The teams combined for nearly 1,000 yards in total offense, with North Star amassing 500. Strickland rushed for 133 yards.
• Spencer Lehnerz .scored four touchdowns — two on passes, one on a kick return and one on a punt return — to help Power-Dutton-Brady bolt to a 40-8 first-quarter lead and cruise to a 56-22 romp over Noxon. The teams were tied 8-8 when Lehnerz raced 65 yards on his kick return. He followed with a 50-yard punt return and then caught a 25-yard scoring strike from Kellan Doheny, who had four TD tosses. Doheny and Lehnerz later hooked up for a 70-yard score. John Baringer caught Doheny's other two TD passes. Nathan Cano ran for one score and threw for another to Treven Monegan for Noxon.
• Kain Vincent and Axel Becker each scored three touchdowns as the new DGS-GRW co-op overpowered Jordan 50-25. A 65-yard yard by Becker evened the score at 6-6 in the first quarter, and he also scored on an 11-yard interception return and 18-yard pass from Brady Bantz, who had four scoring tosses. Vincent caught TD passes of 7, 62 yards and 37 yards from Bantz. Walker Colvin and Trayton Thomas each scored twice for the Mustangs.
