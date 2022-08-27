Class B
• Missoula Loyola 49, Conrad 14: The Cowboys jumped out to an early 8-6 lead before the Rams got into gear and pulled away in their home opener in Missoula. They were led by Talen Reynolds' 285 yards rushing on 13 carries and six touchdowns. Quarterback Aiden Round tossed two touchdowns, one to 35-yard pass Declan Harrington and one 21-yard pass to Malik Lyttle. Round finished 5 for 7 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
6-Man
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 59, Wibaux 12: Adam Grammar and Nate Nelson each ran for two touchdowns, Braden Mattson threw a 35-yard touchdown to Blake Harmon, and Cooper Streit had a six-yard scoring run as the Hawks rolled past the Longhorns.
• Froid-Lake 49, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 48: The Redhawks scored 20 points in the third quarter, then withstood a 22-point fourth quarter by the Rebels to win their season opener. Mason Dethman had a 62-yard pick-six, threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score.
• Power-Dutton-Brady 34, West Yellowstone 13: The Titans, who were state 6-man runners-up in 2021, earned a win against the Wolverines in a game that first was delayed due to lightning and then called after just the first half due to weather in West Yellowstone.
Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.