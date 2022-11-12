Class A

Lewistown 49, Polson 32: Jett Boyce rushed for two touchdowns, Gage Norslein threw a 70-yard scoring pass to Royce Robinson and rushed for two more scores, and Cody Jenness rushed for a touchdown as the 11-0 Golden Eagles rolled on to the Class A championship. Tyler Wenderoth and Owen McElwee caught touchdown passes for the Pirates, and Jarrett Wilson passed for 399 yards.

Billings Central 42, Hamilton 6: Kade Boyd ran for three touchdowns, and Clay Oven, Adam Balkenbush and Xavier Brackinridge hit paydirt as Central's ground game paved the way. The 10-1 Rams will face Lewistown for the championship next week. Tyson Bauder threw a 94-yard touchdown pass to Eli Taylor for Hamilton. 

Class B

Missoula Loyola 14, Bigfork 6: After sneaking into the postseason with a 4-5 record, the Rams will play Florence-Carlton for the Class B champsionship. Aiden Round hit Malik Lyttle for a 17-yard touchdown pass, and a Jake Jamieson interception set up a Talen Reynolds touchdown run for Missoula. Reynolds also had a forced fumble that stopped a Bigfork drive on the Loyola 2-yard line with 2:45 left in the game.

Florence-Carlton 40, Jefferson 23: Pat Duchien threw a pair of touchdown passes to William Wagner, one of them a 40-yard play, and Brodie Hinsdale and Duchien rushed for scores as the defending Class B champion Falcons returned to the title game. Isaac Bates added a touchdown catch for Florence. Jake Oxarart returned a kickoff for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Johnny Armstrong for Jefferson.

8-Man

• St. Ignatius 54, Fairview 48: The Bulldogs scored six touchdowns before Fairview got on the board, but the Warriors came all the way back make it a one-score game, 54-48, with under two minutes to play on a Jeff Tjelde touchdown pass to Hunter Sharbono. But Mission kept possession until 15 seconds remained to clinch the victory. Isaac Umphrey had a 69-yard kick return for a touchdown, rushed for two more scores and caught a pair of touchdown passes from Kellen McClure for St. Ignatius.

• Belt 38, Culbertson 0: Ethan Triplett scored on touchdown runs of 64 and 75 yards, Bridger Vogl tossed a pair of touchdown passes, and Reese Paulson scored on a pick-six for Belt. The Huskies will be seeking their first state title since 1994 next week at St. Ignatius. Belt has outscored its opponents 150-0 in the first three rounds of the playoffs, including last week's 48-0 shutout of defending 8-man champs Drummond.

 

6-Man 

• Big Sandy 40, Bridger 8: Braydon Cline threw a pair of touchdown passes to Cooper Taylor and a third to Wylee Snapp, and Rusty Gasvoda rushed for a pair of scores for the unbeaten Pioneers, who will play Broadview-Lavina in next week's championship game. 

• Broadview-Lavina 35, Froid-Lake 34: The Pirates advanced to their first-ever title game, outlasting the Redhawks in a thriller. Kade Erickson's touchdown pass to Connor Glennie with 34 seconds left gave the Pirates the victory. Erickson threw a pair of touchdowns to William Sanguins; Jace Jansen and Hank Tuszynski also caught touchdowns. Austen Hobbs scored four touchdowns for the Redhawks, two of them on kick returns.   

 

Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.

