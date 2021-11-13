Will be updated as we receive results.
Class A
• Laurel 28, Polson 14: Kyson Moran threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Locomotives (10-0) shut down the high-powered Pirates (10-1) at Laurel. Moran connected with Beau Dantic on a 74-yarder and Dalton Boehler from 10 yards out as the defending state champions took a 21-7 lead. Moran then ran from 4 yards away for a three-touchdown margin. Jarrett Wilson tossed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Colton Graham and ran for a 2-yarder to account for Polson's scores. Laurel will try for its second consecutive title by hosting Hamilton next Saturday.
• Hamilton 28, Lewistown 7: Tyson Rostad threw for three touchdowns and ran for the fourth as the Broncs (10-0) moved into the title game at Laurel by intercepting six passes and pulling away from the Golden Eagles (8-2) in the second half. Rostad's 11-yard run in the first quarter accounted for the game's only first-half points. But Hamilton took control when he hit Liam O'Connell from 45 yards out and Eli Taylor on a 23-yarder. Chance Fields' 1-yard run in the third quarter brought Lewistown within two scores but Rostad answered by hitting Tim Zohner for the clinching 6-yard scoring toss. Tyler Bauder had two interceptions and Rostad added one for the Broncs.
Class B
• Bigfork 7, Eureka 3: George Bucklin scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter and the Vikings (9-2) made it stand up for a rugged win over the Lions (9-3) for their first berth in the title game since 2010. Danny Dunn's 23-yard field goal gave Eureka a 3-0 that stood until the fourth quarter. Bucklin rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries. Caleb Utter had 83 yards on 18 carries to lead the Lions. The Vikings travel to the Bitterroot to play Florence-Carlton for the championship.
• Florence-Carlton 51, Jefferson 7: Blake Shoupe scored three touchdowns — two on passes from Patrick Duchien — and Tristan Pyette ran for two more scores as the Falcons (11-0) continued their dominating ways by trouncing the Panthers (7-4). Duchien threw TD passes of 5 and 32 yards to Shoupe, and added a 10-yarder to Luke Maki. Jefferson's only points came on a 25-yard fumble return by Zack Zody. Florence-Carlton will play host to Bigfork for the title.
8-Man
• Drummond-Philipsburg 38, Fort Benton 22: Avery Metesh broke free for touchdown runs of 33 and 52 yards, and Andrew Tallon put the game away with two more TD rambles as the defending state champion Titans (10-0) recovered from an early two-score hole to rout the Longhorns (8-2) in Fort Benton. Colter Ball's runs of 3 and 10 yards gave Fort Benton a 14-0 first-quarter lead but Flint Creek responded with four consecutive scores. Chase Goldade started the rally with a 2-yard run and Tyler Burden scored from a yard out to make it 14-12. Metesh then broke off his scores for a two-TD lead. Cade Ball's 10-yard pass to Brock Hanford closed the deficit to 24-22 before Tallon's runs of 9 and 22 yards finished it.
• Thompson Falls 41, Park City 16: The Blue Hawks (12-0) shrugged off a slow start to pull away in the second half in a rout of the Panthers (9-2) at Thompson Falls and earn a shot at division rival Drummond-Philipsburg for the state title. The teams were tied 8-8 after one quarter and Thompson Falls led 15-8 at halftime.
6-Man
• Power-Dutton-Brady 21, Shields Valley 12: Kellan Doheny threw two touchdown passes and the Titans (11-1) held off the Rebels (8-2) to earn the right to host the state championship game against Froid-Lake in Dutton. Doheny's connections went to John Baringer and Spencer Lehnerz. Also scoring for Power-Dutton-Brady was Jacob Feldmann on a 1-yard run. The Titans led 7-6 after Kaden Acosta found Dylan Flatt for a touchdown in the second quarter, for Shields Valley.
• Froid-Lake 24, Big Sandy 20: Mason Dethman threw touchdowns to three different receivers as the defending state champion RedHawks (12-0) built a 24-8 lead and held on to defeat the Pioneers (8-4) in one of the two tightest games of the day. Dethman connected with Jovonne Nesbit from 11 yards out, Ashdyn Hobbs from 27 and Quinn Abar from 31. Brent Stentoft scored Froid-Lake's other TD on a 1-yard run. Big Sandy kept it interesting behind three TD passes by Braydon Cline: Two to Lane Demontiney (28 and 3 yards) and one to Kody Strutz (7). Froid-Lake travels to Power-Dutton-Brady in search of its second straight crown.
