Class A
• Hamilton 34, Whitefish 20: The Broncs collected their 21st straight victory to reach their sixth straight Class A semifinal. Tyson Bauder rushed for three touchdowns and 146 yards, and Andrew Frederick had a scoring run for Hamilton. Fynn Ridgeway passed for 173 yards and scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs.
• Lewistown 14, Columbia Falls 6: Jeff Boyce rushed for a score, and Gage Norslein found Royce Robinson for a 12-yard touchdown pass as the Golden Eagles advanced. Cody Schweikert scored on an 8-yard quarterback keeper for the Wildcats. Lewistown will host the Polson Pirates in next week's semifinals.
• Billings Central 24, Dillon 21: Clay Oven's one-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds left capped a 16-play drive and propelled the Rams to victory. Oven ran for two scores on the day and Adam Balkenbush had another for Billings Central; Jack DeBourg added a 27-yard field goal. Kee Christiansen threw touchdown passes of 72 and 63 yards to Caden Hansen and Eli Nourse for the Beavers.
• Polson 14, Laurel 7: Jarrett Wilson intercepted a Laurel pass with 1:07 left, setting the Pirates up on the Locomotives' 28 yard line; with 29 seconds remaining, Wilson scored on a 6-yard run to lift the Pirates to victory. Wilson also scored the Pirates' first touchdown of the game. Gus Robertus scored Laurel's lone touchdown in the first quarter. The Pirates will visit Lewistown for the semifinal round.
Class B
• Florence-Carlton 28, Huntley Project 6: Pat Duchien threw touchdown passes to Brodie Hinsdale and Drew Wagner as the Falcons built a 21-6 first-half lead, and their defense stymied the Red Devils in the second half. Jake Cook rushed for a touchdown for Huntley. The Falcons will face the Jefferson Panthers in next week's semifinal.
• Missoula Loyola 14, Shepherd 7: Talen Reynolds rushed for a 14-yard touchdown that was set up by a blocked punt, and found the end zone again in the third quarter to keep the Rams' playoff run alive. Connor Hash rushed for a score for the Mustangs. Loyola will visit Bigfork in the semifinals next week.
• Bigfork 52, Glasgow 12 : Joseph Farrier rushed for 155 yards and five touchdowns, Tristen Herd threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Thorness, and Manny Baldi recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Vikings' win. Bryce Gilliard led Bigfork receivers with 45 yards. Bigfork will play Missoula Loyola in next week's semifinal round.
• Jefferson 48, Malta 14: Luke Oxarart rushed for a pair of touchdowns, including a 30-yard run, and Dylan Root ran for three scores and kicked a pair of field goals for the Panthers. Michael Emter returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Stockton Oxarart tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Kyle Darrington for Malta. Jefferson will play at Florence in next week's semifinal.
8-Man
• St. Ignatius 36, Ennis 20: Trailing 27-8 at the start of the second half, the Bulldogs scored 28 unanswered points for a comeback victory. Isaac Umphrey and Kellen McClure rushed for two touchdowns each, and Canyon Sargent had a scoring run. The Bulldogs will host Fairview in the semifinals next week.
• Fairview 50, Joliet 12: The Warriors scored on each of their first three drives and led 26-6 at halftime. They will take on the undefeated St. Ignatius Bulldogs in next week's semifinals. The J-Hawks ended their season 8-2.
• Belt 48, Drummond-Philipsburg 0: In a meeting of two top-ranked and unbeaten 8-Man teams, the Belt Huskies dominated the Titans on their home turf. The Titans reached the 8-Man title game in each of the previous two seasons. The Huskies will host Culbertson in the semifinals.
6-Man
• Big Sandy 25, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 20: Braydon Cline scored on touchdown runs of 15 and 47 yards, and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Lance Rutledge for the Pioneers. Trailing 19-0 at halftime, the Rebels rallied behind a pair of Layne Duncan touchdown passes and a scoring run from Bryce Grebe, but came up short. The Pioneers will play Bridger in next week's semifinals.
• Froid-Lake 44, Valier 8: The Redhawks scored 25 second-quarter points and held the Panthers scoreless until the fourth quarter. Mason Dethman rushed for two touchdowns, including a 65-yard burst, and threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Max Engelke. Austen Hobbs had a pair of touchdown runs, as did Nate Stentoft.
• Bridger 36, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 26: The Scouts' third quarter proved to be the difference as they won their second-consecutive road trip through the 6-Man playoffs. The Hawks, who upset the west's one seed in the first round, finished their season at 6-3. Meanwhile, Bridger (9-2) will get a third road trip when it travels north again next week to face Big Sandy in the semifinals.
Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
