Will be updated as we receive results.
Class A
• Laurel 34, Frenchtown 17: Kyson Moran ran for a touchdown and threw for another, Kyle Desmet kicked the go-ahead field goal and the defending state champion Locomotives (9-0) blanked the Broncs (7-4) in the second half after a 17-all tie at intermission. Moran's 12-yard run accounted for host Laurel's first score and he hit Konnor Gregerson for a 17-yard score to clinch it in the fourth quarter. Desmet's 26-yard field goal tied it at 17-all and a 27-yarder provided a three-point lead early in the third quarter. Sully Belcourt's 15-yard TD reception from Eli Quinn brought Frenchtown back to 14-10 and the Broncs took a 17-14 lead on a 1-yard run by Noah Rausch.
• Hamilton 52, Miles City 13: Tim Zohner scored five touchdowns — four on the ground and the fifth on a pass from Tyson Rostad — as the Broncs (9-0) steamrolled to 46 first-half points and drubbed the Cowboys (5-5) in the Bitterroot. Zohner's scoring runs went for 69, 2, 11 and 2 yards, and the pass covered 36. Rostad also found Tyson Bauder on a 31-yard pass and scored on a 4-yard run as Hamilton racked up 511 total yards. Rostad was 12-for-13 passing for 246 yards and Zohner ran 13 times for 176 yards. Dalton Polesky had a 2-yard pass to Aidan Cline and a 6-yard run for Miles City's points.
• Polson 49, Billings Central 28: Jarrett Wilson's aerial circus continued with six touchdown passes — three to Colton Graham — and the Pirates (10-0) broke open a close game late to eliminate the defending runners-up Rams (7-3) in Polson. Wilson, who also had a 50-yard fumble return for a score, hooked up with Graham for scores of 40, 2 and 13 yards. Robert Perez caught two TD passes for 2 and 22 yards, and the sixth went to Xavier Fisher for 44. Billings Central pulled within 35-28 midway through the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Kade Boyd before Wilson found Fisher and then Graham to seal it. Wilson was 31-for-47 passing for 400 yards, and rushed for 92 yards on 20 carries. Graham caught 13 balls for 200 yards. Adam Balkenbush tossed touchdown passes of 34 and 20 yards to Preston Hubley, and a third of 22 yards to AJ Ulrichs. Boyd rushed for 208 yards on 25 totes.
• Lewistown 39, Sidney 28: Chance Fields threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth, and Gage Norslien and Luke Clinton scored twice each as the Golden Eagles (8-1) rolled to a 26-0 halftime lead and withstood a 28-point fourth-quarter onslaught to top the Eagles (5-5) in Lewistown. Fields connected with Clinton twice, from 25 and 11 yards, and hit Norslien for the other. His scoring run went for 16 yards as the Golden Eagles built a 32-0 lead. Zander Dean tossed three TD passes and ran for a fourth in the final quarter to make it interesting. Two of Dean's passes went to Grady Nelson, for 14 and 36 yards.
• Semifinals: Polson at Laurel, Lewistown at Hamilton.
Class B
• Bigfork 20, Townsend 15: George Runkin's 45-yard touchdown run with 11:39 to play gave the Vikings (8-2) the lead and they held on to surprise the Bulldogs (8-2), whose only defeat had been to top-ranked Florence-Carlton. Townsend led 15-7 at home after Trey Hoveland's second scoring pass to Gavin Vandenacre, a 6-yarder with 6:57 to play in the third quarter. Bigfork struck back quickly with a 55-yard scoring strike from Patrick Wallen to Nick Walker to make it a two-point game. Hoveland and Vandenacre also hooked up from 38 yards in the first half. Joseph Farrier's 36-yard run opened the scoring for Bigfork, which rushed for 259 yards behind 165 on 16 carries for Bucklin. Hoveland was 18-for-32 passing for 240 yards; six went to Vandenacre for 95 yards.
• Eureka 47, Big Timber 12: Caleb Utter ran for four touchdowns and passed for a fifth as the Lions (9-2) demolished the Herders (4-7) in Eureka. After Remington Little's 2-yard run gave Eureka a 6-0 first-quarter lead, Utter scored four consecutive TDs on runs of 1, 4, 15 and 2 yards. He also hit Sullivan Sartori on a 25-yard pass for a score. Utter ran 20 times for 124 yards. Connor Giesecke ran for a 4-yard score and tossed a TD pass to Kyler Mehus for Big Timber.
• Florence-Carlton 28, Columbus 8: Patrick Duchien threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Tristan Pyette ran for the other two scores as the Falcons (10-0) remained unbeaten by fending off the Cougars (7-2) at Florence. Duchien's 1-yard run opened the scoring in the first quarter and his 16-yard pass to Luke Maki in the third quarter gave Florence-Carlton a two-TD lead. Pyette's runs covered 1 and 20 yards. Columbus' only score came on a 15-yard pass from Caden Meier to Colby Martinez.
• Jefferson 42, Whitehall 0: Luke Oxarart scored on runs of 6 and 91 yards, and the Panthers (7-3) scored two defensive touchdowns and added a 21-yard blocked punt return by Jace Oxarart in whitewashing the Trojans (3-6) in Boulder. Jefferson led only 6-0 at halftime, but the blocked punt opened the floodgates. Luke Oxarart's 91-yard jaunt followed and then Dylan Root scored back-to-back touchdowns, the first on a 70-yard interception return and the next on a 4-yard run. Jake Genger fell on a fumble in the end zone for the Panthers' final score. Wade Rykal paced Jefferson's defense with 6.5 sacks.
• Semifinals: Bigfork at Eureka, Jefferson at Florence-Carlton.
8-Man
• Park City 32, Scobey 20: Wyatt Hamilton caught three touchdown passes from Jake Gauthier and ran for a fourth as the Panthers (9-1) outlasted the Spartans (7-2) on an emotional afternoon in Park City. Before the game, Park City paid tribute to teammate Jed Hoffman, who died Monday after collapsing at practice. Gauthier and Hamilton hooked up on back-to-back 37-yard TD passes after Scobey had twice taken two-point leads in the second quarter. Hamilton's 2-yard run in the third quarter gave the Panthers a two-score lead and the 27-yarder in the fourth quarter iced it. Boen Tande threw a 29-yard TD pass to Gage Hallock and ran for a 2-yard score for Scobey.
• Drummond-Philipsburg 32, Fairview 14: Tyler Burden ran for two touchdowns and caught a 63-yarder from Chase Goldade as the defending state champion Titans (9-0) won on the road against the Eagles (7-3). Burden's rushing scores covered 5 and 32 yards. Goldade and Andrew Tallon also ran for 2-yard scores as Drummond-Philipsburg regrouped from an 8-6 halftime deficit with 26 second-half points.
• Fort Benton 42, St. Ignatius 26: The Longhorns (8-1) rallied with a strong second half in subduing the Bulldogs (7-3) at Fort Benton. Trailing 26-22 at intermission, Fort Benton outscored St. Ignatius 20-0 in the second half. Andrew Ballantyne scored two of the final three touchdowns, and finished with three rushing TDs and 166 yards overall. Teammate Colter Ball rushed for a game-high 195 yards and one score. Fort Benton gained 418 yards on the ground. Quarterback Cade Ball also scored twice on short runs. The Bulldogs' Kellen McClure, who threw for 276 yards and three TDs, helped his team construct an early cushion. Teammate Canyon Sargent had seven catches for 146 yards and two scores.
• Thompson Falls 31, Belt 10: The Blue Hawks (11-0) remained perfect by scoring 25 first-quarter points and cruising from there against the Huskies (8-2) in T-Falls. Belt pulled within 25-10 after three quarters before Thompson Falls added another TD.
• Semifinals: Park City at Thompson Falls, Drummond-Philipsburg at Fort Benton.
6-Man
• Big Sandy 50, DGS-GRW 14: Lane Demontiney ran for a score, caught a TD pass and returned an interception 75 yards for a third TD as the Pioneers (8-3) overwhelmed the Bearcats (8-3) with a 30-point second quarter at Stanford. Demontiney's 50-yard run broke the ice after a scoreless first quarter and he took an 8-yard scoring pass from Braydon Cline, who tossed three scores and ran for a fourth. Cline connected with Lance Rutledge from 35 yards out and Kody Strutz on a 65-yarder. Strutz also had a 65-yard TD run. Brady Bantz threw two TD passes for DGS-GRW, a 55-yarder to Kain Vincent and 28-yarder to Ace Becker.
• Shields Valley 45, Richey-Lambert 20: Kaden Acosta was 19-for-22 passing for 211 yards and five touchdowns as the Rebels (8-1) bolted to a 23-0 halftime lead and outlasted the Fusion (7-3) in Wilsall. Acosta, who also had six tackles and two interceptions on defense, tossed three scoring passes to Dylan Flatt and the other two to Nate Hogenson. Flatt caught eight passes for 87 yards and Hogenson seven for 119. Flatt also had 16 tackles and Ian Danielson 11.
• Froid-Lake 44, Bridger 22: The defending state champion Redhawks (11-0) fashioned five scores from defense and special teams in handling the Scouts (8-2) in Medicine Lake. Ashdyn Hobbs had a 38-yard punt return and 45-yard fumble return, Austen Hobbs added a 79-yard kickoff return, Quinn Abar added a 40-yard kick return and Froid-Lake's defense produced a safety to account for 32 points. For more conventional scoring, Brent Stentoft had a 2-yard run and Mason Dethman contributed a 43-yard TD run. Chance Goltz threw three TD passes for Bridger: 34 yards to Rod Zentner, 3 yards to Baylor Pospisil and 4 yards to Lucius Payovich.
• Power-Dutton-Brady 46, White Sulphur Springs 28: The Titans (10-1) rebounded from a 16-8 first-quarter deficit to down the Hornets (8-1) on the road. Power-Dutton-Brady outscored WSS 14-0 in the second quarter and led by 10 after three quarters.
• Semifinals: Shields Valley at Power-Dutton-Brady, Big Sandy at Froid-Lake.
