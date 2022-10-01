8-Man
• Valley Christian 30, Troy 14: Caleb Glidewell threw a pair of touchdown passes to Elijah Fisher, Matt McKethen rushed for 2 touchdowns, including a 45-yard jaunt, and the Eagles evened their record at 3-3. Rowyn Shupe rushed for a touchdown and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Carson Orr for the Trojans (1-4).
6-Man
Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.