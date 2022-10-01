8-Man

 • Valley Christian 30, Troy 14: Caleb Glidewell threw a pair of touchdown passes to Elijah Fisher, Matt McKethen rushed for 2 touchdowns, including a 45-yard jaunt, and the Eagles evened their record at 3-3. Rowyn Shupe rushed for a touchdown and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Carson Orr for the Trojans (1-4). 

6-Man

Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.

