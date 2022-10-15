Class A
• Lockwood 28, Hardin 16: Tyce Casterline rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Bird, giving the Lions their second win of the season. Landon Walks Over Ice rushed for a first-quarter touchdown for the Bulldogs, and Miles Wells scored on a 35-yard run in the third quarter. A fourth-quarter Hardin drive ended on a fumble near the Lockwood 15 yard line, giving the Lions the ball back with under three minutes to play.
6-Man
• Wibaux 55, Bainville 14: Wyatt Ree rushed for three touchdowns, including a 40-yard run, Will Ree scored on a 28-yard run and caught a touchdown pass, and the Longhorns got their second win of the season. Birch Obrigewitch threw 2 touchdown passes, including a 20-yard strike to Riley Lutts.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 28, Hobson-Moore 26: The Bearcats prevailed in a well-played rivalry game. Axel Becker had a 68-yard touchdown run and also threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Ace Becker, while Tyce Smith tossed a pair of touchdown passes. Heath Drivdahl threw a 45-yard touchdown pass for Tri-Cities and also caught a touchdown pass from Jacob Swanz.
Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.