Roundup of scores from the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season in Montana.

 

Class A

 • Lockwood 28, Hardin 16: Tyce Casterline rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Bird, giving the Lions their second win of the season. Landon Walks Over Ice rushed for a first-quarter touchdown for the Bulldogs, and Miles Wells scored on a 35-yard run in the third quarter. A fourth-quarter Hardin drive ended on a fumble near the Lockwood 15 yard line, giving the Lions the ball back with under three minutes to play.

6-Man

Wibaux 55, Bainville 14: Wyatt Ree rushed for three touchdowns, including a 40-yard run, Will Ree scored on a 28-yard run and caught a touchdown pass, and the Longhorns got their second win of the season. Birch Obrigewitch threw 2 touchdown passes, including a 20-yard strike to Riley Lutts.

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 28, Hobson-Moore 26: The Bearcats prevailed in a well-played rivalry game. Axel Becker had a 68-yard touchdown run and also threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Ace Becker, while Tyce Smith tossed a pair of touchdown passes. Heath Drivdahl threw a 45-yard touchdown pass for Tri-Cities and also caught a touchdown pass from Jacob Swanz.

Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.

Tags

Load comments