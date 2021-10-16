Will be updated as we receive results.
6-Man
• No. 8 DGS-GRW 47, Geraldine-Highwood 16: Jacob Pollari rushed for three touchdowns, Brady Bantz threw for three scores and Ace Becker scored twice as the Bearcats (7-1, 4-0) kept rolling by routing the Rivals (5-2. 2-2) to solidify their hold on the 6-Man Central division. Pollari's runs covered 2, 2 and 12 yards. Bantz found Layton Tucek from 2 yards out, Kain Vincent from 77 and Becker on a 2-yarder. Bryson Bahnmiller threw two TD passes for Geraldine-Highwood, a 60-yarder to Ridger Bowman in the first quarter and 8-yarder to Ryder Zanto in the second.
• No. 1 Froid-Lake 42, Savage 0: Ashdyn Hobbes ran for two touchdowns and caught a 45-yard scoring toss from Mason Dethman as the defending state champion Redhawks (8-0, 4-0) kept rolling with a trouncing of the Warriors (3-4, 2-2). Dethman also connected with Jovonne Nesbit on a 27-yard scoring pass. Nate Stentoft concluded Froid-Lake's scoring with 3- and 4-yard rushing scores.
• Wibaux 34, Jordan 14: Jonathan Harris ran for four touchdowns — including the game's final three scores to break open a close game — and the Longhorns (2-5, 2-2) took care of business against the arch-rival Mustangs (1-6, 0-4) in a matchup of the 2018 (Wibaux) and 2019 (Jordan) state champions. Harris' 1-yard run gave Wibaux a 22-14 lead heading into halftime and his runs of 3 and 10 yards were the game's only second-half scores. Jordan pulled within 16-14 with 5:17 remaining before intermission on a 13-yard pass to Jayden Saylor from Walker Colvin, who also tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Garrett Bliss. Will Ree's 24-yard pass reception from Birch Obrigewitch accounted for the Longhorns' other score.
• In other 6-Man action Saturday: Centerville over Harlowton-Ryegate 47-14, No. 2 White Sulphur Springs over Noxon 50-8, No. 7 Hot Springs over West Yellowstone 66-8, Roy-Winifred over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 40-39 and Valley Christian over Gardiner 2-0 in a game forfeited due to injuries.
• In 8-Man play: Fairview over No. 4 Culbertson 30-14 in a seeding game, No. 5 Fort Benton over No. 3 Simms 35-25 in a seeding game, Plentywood over Westby-Grenora 41-12, Thompson Falls over Plains 61-6. Northern C 8-Man seeding: 1. Fort Benton, 2. Simms, 3. Belt, 4. Chinook.
