Will be updated as we receive results.

Class B

• No. 1 Florence-Carlton 41, No. 6 Eureka 15: Pat Duchien threw three touchdown passes — two to Luke Maki — and Tristan Pyette ran for two TDs as the Falcons survived a big test against the Lions. The Duchien-to-Maki connected went for 69 yards to open the game's scoring and then their 6-yarder put the game away. Pyette ran for scores from 17 and 6 yards. Florence-Carlton led 27-0 when Eureka finally got on the board with a 10-yard pass from Caleb Utter to Danny Dunn. Remington Little's 2-yard run brought the Lions within two scores.

8-Man

• Arlee 56, Troy 34: Kendall O'Neill ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth, and Jace Arca scored Arlee's first three TDs of the game as the Warriors outlasted the Trojans in a shootout. O'Neill scored from 27, 1 and 32 yards on the ground and tossed a 15-yard pass to Jake Knoll. Arca had rushing scores of 20, 1 and 3 yards. Trevor Grant threw three touchdowns for Troy, two to Paxton Fisher. 

No. 7 Simms 34, No. 10 Chinook 24: Hudson Rohrer and Michael Leach scored two touchdowns apiece on the ground and Leach recovered a blocked punt in the end zone as the Tigers (6-0, 4-0) took care of the Sugarbeeters (5-1, 4-1) in a Northern C Sub-Conference B showdown. Leach, who rushed for 190 yards on 19 carries, had runs of 73 and 59 yards and Rohrer's covered 3 and 5. Toby Niederegger scored twice for Chinook, once on a 4-yard pass and the other on a 40-yard punt return.

6-Man

No. 1 Froid-Lake 64, No. 4 Richey-Lambert 18: Mason Dethman tossed five touchdown passes and ran for a sixth as the defending state champion Red Hawks (5-0) survived their sternest regular-season test by routing the Fusion (3-2). Connor Huft and Ashdyn Hobbs each caught two scoring TDs, and Hobbs also ran for a 4-yard score. Brett Stentoft scored twice for Froid-Lake, one on a pass from Dethman and the other on a 20-yard fumble recovery. RIchey-Lambert's scores came on two rushing TDs by Grady Gonsioroski and a 79-yard kick return by Sage Spinner

No. 3 Bridger 60, Reed Point-Rapelje 0: Baylor Pospisil caught two touchdown passes from Chance Goltz, and Goltz ran for a third score as the Scouts overpowered the Renegades. Pospisil's receptions went for 5 and 39 yards. Goltz also hit Lucius Payovich on a 43-yard score. Goltz had a 37-yard run and his brother Gage Goltz rushed for a 40-yard TD for Bridger, which rolled up 36 first-quarter points. In all, eight players scored for the Scouts.

