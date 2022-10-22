Roundup of scores from the eighth week of the 2022 high school football season in Montana.

6-Man

• Froid-Lake 58, Wibaux 13: Mason Dethman passed for three touchdowns and Austen Hobbs scored on runs of 60 and 42 yards for the tenth-ranked Redhawks (5-3), who won their fifth straight. Max Engelke, Daniel Forizs and Caden Kelm hauled in touchdown passes. Wyatt Ree scored on runs of 21 and 25 yards for the Longhorns (2-5).

