Laurel 45, Libby 6: The Locomotives rolled up 348 yards of offense. Camden Johnson got things started with a 51-yard touchdown run, Gus Robertus found Chase Burrows for a 19-yard touchdown pass, and Tanner Schwend scored on a 10-yard reverse. Owen Younger added a 4-yard touchdown run to help the Locomotives advance to the quarterifinals where they'll face a rematch of last year's semifinal with Polson.

Whitefish 17, Havre 7: Fynn Ridgeway threw a touchdown pass to Mason Kelch and scored on a quarterback keeper, and Ryder Barinowski kicked a 32-yard field goal for the Bulldogs. Kelch had 9 catches for 93 yards and a score, and Ridgeway led the ground attack with 21 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs will head to Hamilton for the quarterfinals.

Columbia Falls 48, Miles City 0: Cody Schweikert ran for three scores and threw touchdown passes to Justin Windauer and Jace Hill for the Wildcats. 

Shepherd 20, Fairfield 12: Aiden Lammers rushed for touchdowns of 10 and 25 yards, and Connor Hash rushed for a score as the Mustangs ended a long playoff-victory drought. Cooper Christensen found Ryder Carper for a36-yard touchdown pass to pull Fairfield within 14-6 early in the fourth quarter before Hash plunged in from two yards out to put Shepherd up 20-6. Shepherd will host Missoula Loyola in the quarterfinal round. 

Florence 47, Whitehall 13: Pat Duchien threw touchdown passes to Tyler Abbott and Ethan Alexander, and scored twice on quarterback keepers for the Falcons. Colton Rice scored on a pick-six as the defending champions advanced to the quarterfinals where they'll visit Huntley Project.

Glasgow 34, Baker 12: Tatum Hansen scored four touchdowns, including runs of 21 and 56 yards, and Mason Donaldson threw a touchdown pass to Wyatt Babb in the Scotties' victory. Jesse Brawley threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Spartans. 

Huntley Project 52, Cut Bank 14: David Wohlfeil got the Red Devils on the board with a 67-yard touchdown run. Wylee Lindeen and Jake Cook added first-quarter touchdown runs as the Red Devils built a 21-0 lead and led 35-0 at halftime. As the South's top seed, they'll host the defending champions from Florence in the quarterfinal.

Missoula Loyola 27, Townsend 13: The fourth-seeded Rams upset the top-seeded Bulldogs with defense and big plays in the fourth quarter. With the game tied at 13, Declan Harrington's interception set up a Talen Reynolds touchdown to put Loyola up 19-13 as the third quarter ended. The Rams then scored a safety, and on the following play Taylor Jones scored on a 30-yard run to put the Rams up 27-13 with under three minutes to play. Ryan Racht threw a touchdown pass to Jesus Garcia and Tanner Campbell rushed for a score for the Bulldogs. The Rams will travel to Shepherd for the quarterfinals.

• St. Ignatius 48, Circle 34: Receiver Isaac Umphrey and quarterback Kellen McClure put on a show, connecting for four touchdowns covering 88 yards. Canyon Sargent scored on a 48-yard run, and Kenny Ness had a touchdown catch for the undefeated Bulldogs. Down 30-12 entering the fourth quarter, the Wildcats rallied to score 22 points but came up short. St. Ignatius will play host to Ennis in the quarterfinals.

• Joliet 56, Cascade 22: Tucker Lind rushed for five touchdowns, including bursts of 33 and 23 yards, to power the J-Hawks. Paxton McQuillan scored on a 44-yard run, and Jake Cook found paydirt in the first quarter for Joliet. The J-Hawks will host Fairview next week in quarterfinal play.

• Drummond-Philipsburg 62, Park City 6: Tyler Burden ran for three first-half touchdowns and Andrew Tallon rushed for two, as the Titans built a 42-6 halftime lead. Colt Parsons caught a 21-yard touchdown from Talen, and Logan Hauptman and Kadin Graveley scored on long runs in the fourth quarter. The Titans will host undefeated Belt next week in a match of two powerhouse teams. 

• Superior 52, Forsyth 6: Orion Plakke had 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns rushing, and also passed for 108 yards and a score for the Bobcats. Chase Wooden rushed for 78 yards, Decker Milender had 47 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Lucas Kovalsky hauled in a touchdown pass. Issac Miller led the Bobcat defense with 13 tackles; Wyatt Haworth had seven tackles and two sacks.

• Fairview 64, Fort Benton 24: The Warriors broke open a close game with a 38-point second quarter and cruised to the win. Martin Manuel rushed for three first-half touchdowns, Tyler Loan scored on a 65-yard run, and Deacon Gackle had a 30-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter for Fairview. Hunter Sharbono scored on a 62-yard run in the third quarter.

• Bridger 44, Richey-Lambert 6: Zach Althoff rushed for three touchdowns, including runs of 24 and 60 yards, and Gage Goltz ran for a pair of scores for the Scouts. Beau Mullin and Jake Buessing caught touchdown passes.

• Froid-Lake 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 32 6: The Redhawks opened the playoffs with a solid win over a strong team. Austen Hobbs rushed for four touchdowns, including runs of 65 and 41 yards. Mason Dethman had a 35-yard scoring run and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass. Tyce Smith threw three touchdown passes for the Bearcats and Axel Becker had a 67-yard touchown run. The Redhawks will host Valier next week.  

