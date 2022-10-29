Class A
• Laurel 45, Libby 6: The Locomotives rolled up 348 yards of offense. Camden Johnson got things started with a 51-yard touchdown run, Gus Robertus found Chase Burrows for a 19-yard touchdown pass, and Tanner Schwend scored on a 10-yard reverse. Owen Younger added a 4-yard touchdown run to help the Locomotives advance to the quarterifinals where they'll face a rematch of last year's semifinal with Polson.
• Whitefish 17, Havre 7: Fynn Ridgeway threw a touchdown pass to Mason Kelch and scored on a quarterback keeper, and Ryder Barinowski kicked a 32-yard field goal for the Bulldogs. Kelch had 9 catches for 93 yards and a score, and Ridgeway led the ground attack with 21 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs will head to Hamilton for the quarterfinals.
• Columbia Falls 48, Miles City 0: Cody Schweikert ran for three scores and threw touchdown passes to Justin Windauer and Jace Hill for the Wildcats.
Class B
• Shepherd 20, Fairfield 12: Aiden Lammers rushed for touchdowns of 10 and 25 yards, and Connor Hash rushed for a score as the Mustangs ended a long playoff-victory drought. Cooper Christensen found Ryder Carper for a36-yard touchdown pass to pull Fairfield within 14-6 early in the fourth quarter before Hash plunged in from two yards out to put Shepherd up 20-6. Shepherd will host Missoula Loyola in the quarterfinal round.
• Florence 47, Whitehall 13: Pat Duchien threw touchdown passes to Tyler Abbott and Ethan Alexander, and scored twice on quarterback keepers for the Falcons. Colton Rice scored on a pick-six as the defending champions advanced to the quarterfinals where they'll visit Huntley Project.
• Glasgow 34, Baker 12: Tatum Hansen scored four touchdowns, including runs of 21 and 56 yards, and Mason Donaldson threw a touchdown pass to Wyatt Babb in the Scotties' victory. Jesse Brawley threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Spartans.
• Huntley Project 52, Cut Bank 14: David Wohlfeil got the Red Devils on the board with a 67-yard touchdown run. Wylee Lindeen and Jake Cook added first-quarter touchdown runs as the Red Devils built a 21-0 lead and led 35-0 at halftime. As the South's top seed, they'll host the defending champions from Florence in the quarterfinal.
• Missoula Loyola 27, Townsend 13: The fourth-seeded Rams upset the top-seeded Bulldogs with defense and big plays in the fourth quarter. With the game tied at 13, Declan Harrington's interception set up a Talen Reynolds touchdown to put Loyola up 19-13 as the third quarter ended. The Rams then scored a safety, and on the following play Taylor Jones scored on a 30-yard run to put the Rams up 27-13 with under three minutes to play. Ryan Racht threw a touchdown pass to Jesus Garcia and Tanner Campbell rushed for a score for the Bulldogs. The Rams will travel to Shepherd for the quarterfinals.
8-Man
• St. Ignatius 48, Circle 34: Receiver Isaac Umphrey and quarterback Kellen McClure put on a show, connecting for four touchdowns covering 88 yards. Canyon Sargent scored on a 48-yard run, and Kenny Ness had a touchdown catch for the undefeated Bulldogs. Down 30-12 entering the fourth quarter, the Wildcats rallied to score 22 points but came up short. St. Ignatius will play host to Ennis in the quarterfinals.
• Joliet 56, Cascade 22: Tucker Lind rushed for five touchdowns, including bursts of 33 and 23 yards, to power the J-Hawks. Paxton McQuillan scored on a 44-yard run, and Jake Cook found paydirt in the first quarter for Joliet. The J-Hawks will host Fairview next week in quarterfinal play.
• Drummond-Philipsburg 62, Park City 6: Tyler Burden ran for three first-half touchdowns and Andrew Tallon rushed for two, as the Titans built a 42-6 halftime lead. Colt Parsons caught a 21-yard touchdown from Talen, and Logan Hauptman and Kadin Graveley scored on long runs in the fourth quarter. The Titans will host undefeated Belt next week in a match of two powerhouse teams.
• Superior 52, Forsyth 6: Orion Plakke had 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns rushing, and also passed for 108 yards and a score for the Bobcats. Chase Wooden rushed for 78 yards, Decker Milender had 47 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Lucas Kovalsky hauled in a touchdown pass. Issac Miller led the Bobcat defense with 13 tackles; Wyatt Haworth had seven tackles and two sacks.
• Fairview 64, Fort Benton 24: The Warriors broke open a close game with a 38-point second quarter and cruised to the win. Martin Manuel rushed for three first-half touchdowns, Tyler Loan scored on a 65-yard run, and Deacon Gackle had a 30-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter for Fairview. Hunter Sharbono scored on a 62-yard run in the third quarter.
6-Man
• Bridger 44, Richey-Lambert 6: Zach Althoff rushed for three touchdowns, including runs of 24 and 60 yards, and Gage Goltz ran for a pair of scores for the Scouts. Beau Mullin and Jake Buessing caught touchdown passes.
• Froid-Lake 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 32 6: The Redhawks opened the playoffs with a solid win over a strong team. Austen Hobbs rushed for four touchdowns, including runs of 65 and 41 yards. Mason Dethman had a 35-yard scoring run and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass. Tyce Smith threw three touchdown passes for the Bearcats and Axel Becker had a 67-yard touchown run. The Redhawks will host Valier next week.
Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.