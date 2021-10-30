Will be updated as we receive results.
Class A
• Billings Central 54, Libby 12: Kade Boyd ran for two touchdowns and took a blocked punt back 15 yards for a score, Clay Oven scored three TDs and Adam Balkenbush threw for three scores as the Rams (7-2) overwhelmed the Loggers (4-5) in a first-round game. Boyd opened the scoring with an 8-yard run and his blocked punt return made it 21-0 after one quarter. Balkenbush hit Oven twice, from 18 yards and 44 yards, both in the first half. Oven added a 60-yard TD dash in the fourth quarter. Cy Stevenson scored both of Libby's TDs, on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and a 71-yard pass from Ryan Collins in the fourth.
• Miles City 21, Columbia Falls 20: Quarterback Dalton Polesky threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys (5-4) held off a late Wildcats surge. Polesky was 15-for-31 passing, and had scoring strikes of 27 yards to Jackson Whicker, 7 yards to Shane Rickett and 20 yards to Aiden Cline. Polesky also led his team in rushing with 48 yards on 11 carries. His third TD pass put the Cowboys up 21-7 before Columbia Falls got a 46-yard touchdown pass from Cody Schweikert to Mark Robison and an 11-yard touchdown run by Mason Peters in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats tried a two-point conversion after Peters' run, but the Cowboys held.
• Frenchtown 17, Whitefish 13: The sixth seed out of the West, the Broncs upset the Bulldogs on the road. The Broncs trailed 13-10 in the fourth before a touchdown with 5:38 left gave them the late lead. Whitefish quarterback Fynn Ridgeway threw for 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had 10 carries for 48 yards and a score.
• Sidney 17, Dillon 14: A field goal in the final minute spelled the difference for the Eagles (5-4) in their surprise win over the Beavers (6-3). Dillon had tied the game with six minutes remaining with a touchdown an extra point. After the Beavers took a 7-0 lead, Sidney scored touchdowns in the second and third quarters for the lead.
Class B
• Townsend 38, Shepherd 8: Dawson Sweat ran for three touchdowns and Trey Hoveland threw for two and ran for another as the Bulldogs (8-1) kept rolling with a rout of the Mustangs (3-7). Sweat's scores came from 6, 2 and 2 yards out for Townsend, which was ranked second for much of the season and suffered their only defeat by one TD to No. 1 Florence-Carlton. Hoveland hit Klause Rauser on a 50-yard score and added a 1-yard run in the first quarter as the Bulldogs built an 18-0 lead. They made it 38-0 by halftime on two scores by Sweat and a Hoveland pass to Tommy Stewart. Shepherd's points came in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by Hayes Nydegger.
• Bigfork 49, Glasgow 0: George Bucklin scored four first-quarter touchdowns — three on short runs and the fourth on a 40-yard interception return — as the Vikings (7-2) bolted to a 42-0 halftime lead and drilled the Scotties (7-3). Bucklin scored on rushes of 5, 1 and 2 yards before his pick-6 made it 28-0. Levi Taylor, who rushed for 143 yards, scored on a 48-yard run and Wyatt Johnson landed a 26-yard pass from Patrick Wallen as Bigfork built the big halftime lead. Bigfork held Glasgow to 42 total yards and rushed for 251.
• Florence-Carlton 37, Cut Bank 0: Patrick Duchien threw four touchdown passes and ran 80 yards for the fifth as the Falcons (9-0) shrugged off a scoreless first quarter to cruise past the Wolves (2-8). After putting Florence-Carlton on the board with his second-quarter fun, Duchien tossed two TDs to Tristan Pyette from 10 and 11 yards and added shots from 30 yards out to Blake Shoupe and 20 to Caden Zaluski. Duchien was 11-for-21 passing for 150 yards and also rushed for 125. A safety by Colten Rice completed the scoring.
• Eureka 42, Fairfield 12: Remington Little scored five touchdowns as the Lions (8-2) roared past the Eagles (6-3) from start to finish. Little had rushes of 4 and 1 yards in the first quarter and then opened the third with an 11-yarder before adding another 1-yarder in the fourth. He also caught a 1-yard pass from Caleb Utter, who had a 1-yard rushing TD of his own. Utter rushed for 105 yards. Daniel Faith tossed two touchdown passes for Fairfield.
• Jefferson 7, Red Lodge 0: Quarterback Zach Zody scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and the Panthers (6-3) made it hold up for a rugged victory over the Rams (5-4). Jefferson only attempted two passes by Zody as Dylan Root ran for 118 yards. Zody's only completion, a 38-yarder to Tom Meyer, set up the winning score. Zody contributed an interception but it was a pick by Tyler Harrington that sealed the win. Skyler Quenzer ran for 86 yards and had 10 tackles for Red Lodge.
• Whitehall 34, Malta 22: Miles Hoerauf rushed for 239 yards on 25 carries and was 17-for-31 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans (3-5) pulled the shocker of the day by rallying past the previously unbeaten Mustangs (8-1). Trailing 22-13, Hoerauf led an epic comeback by completing a 41-yard TD pass to Parker Wagner, running for a 68-yard score and then sealing the verdict with a 1-yard dive in the fourth quarter. Harris also hit Wagner, who three catches for 130 yards, for a 3-yard TD in the second quarter and added a 5-yard score before halftime. Malta had 67- and 1-yard TD runs by Cash Salsbery and a 5-yard score by Connor Tuss, all in the first half.
• Big Timber 32, Huntley Project 28: Trailing 28-12 entering the fourth quarter the Herders (4-6) scored 20 unanswered points to shock the Red Devils (7-3). Huntley Project led 14-0 after one quarter and 21-6 at halftime, but Big Timber rallied to avenge a two-point loss to open the season.
• Columbus 50, Baker 8: At Columbus, the Cougars (8-1) scored early and often en route to thumping the Spartans (4-5) and advancing to the next run. Columbus led 14-0 after one quarter and 22-8 at halftime before blowing it open with a 22-point third quarter.
8-Man
• St. Ignatius 34, Joliet 12: Kellen McClure tossed three touchdown passes — two to Canyon Sargent — as the Bulldogs (7-2) flexed some muscle for the West by thumping the J-Hawks (6-2) for their first playoff win since 1988. McClure hit Sargent from 24 and 32 yards out, and started his scoring spree with a 9-yarder to Bryce Umphrey. Charley Adams did his part for Mission by running for two scores, a 33-yarder to put the Bulldogs on the board and a 4-yarder in the third quarter. Rye Brastrup scored both of Joliet's touchdowns, on a 1-yard run and a 20-yard pass from Hayden Ward, both in the second quarter to pull within 20-12.
• Scobey 60, Simms 24: Zach Turner found Cole Taylor for three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth, and Braxton Wolfe ran for two scores as the Spartans (7-1) scored the game's final five TDs in pummeling the Tigers (7-2). Simms actually led 24-22 after a 12-yard scamper by Colby South, his second of the game, in the second quarter. But Scobey scored the next 38 points as Turner and Taylor connected from 39, 7 and 24 yards. Zakariah Traeholt also scored twice for the Spartans, whose only loss this season is to Culbertson. Taylor caught five passes for 94 yards. Michael Leach rushed for 80 yards for Simms.
• Fort Benton 42, Plentywood 22: Colter Ball ran for two touchdowns and added an interception return for a score as the Longhorns (7-1) broke from a 14-14 second-quarter tie to outlast the Wildcats (6-3). Ball's rushing scored came from 10 and 25 yards. Landis Arganbright also ran for two TDs, an 11-yarder and a 14-yarder. Cameron Brusven scored twice for Plentywood, on a 25-yard run and a 28-yard pass from Reese Wirtz. Andrew Ballantyne ran for 117 yards and Ball added 101 for Fort Benton. Brusven rushed for 102 yards for the Wildcats, who got 179 yards passing from Wirtz.
• Thompson Falls 55, Circle 6: The Blue Hawks (10-0) sprinted to a 21-0 after one quarter, led 31-6 at halftime and ran away with the win with a 22-point third quarter against the Wildcats (4-6).
• Park City 60, Albertson-Superior 40: In one of the wildest games of the day, the Panthers (8-1) pulled away after a close first half to topple the Mountain Cats (5-3). Park City trailed 14-6 after one quarter and the game was tied at 22-all before the Panthers outscored Alberton-Superior by 10 points in both the third and fourth quarters.
• In other 8-Man action, Belt (8-1) routed Culbertson (6-2) 35-16 and defending state champion Drummond-Philipsburg (8-0) blasted Sheridan (5-3) 58-7.
6-Man
• DGS-GRW 26, Broadview-Lavina 24: Ace Becker caught four touchdown passes from Brady Bantz, two of them in the fourth quarter, as the Bearcats (8-1) rallied to stun the Pirates (5-3). Becker's 15-yard reception gave DGS-GRW its first lead of the game and came after a 20-yard scoring completing from Bantz to bring the deficit to 24-20. The Bantz-to-Becker connection also worked from 13 and 10 yards, the latter in the third quarter. Connor Glennie gave Broadview-Lavina the upper hand early with a 60-yard kick return for a TD to open the game and then converting 2- and 25-yard scoring runs. The Pirates took a 24-14 lead in the third quarter on a 5-yard pass from Kade Erickson to Will Hanser.
• Power-Dutton-Brady 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 21: In a battle of the Titans, Tyler Ellsworth did it all for the PDS (9-1) by drilling a 32-yard field goal, catching two TD passes, throwing for another and booting four extra points in a trouncing of Tri-Cities (4-5). Kellan Doheny backed him with four touchdown passes and a 45-yard scoring catch from Ellsworth. John Baringer had a 25-yard fumble return and 30-yard TD reception for PDB, which built a 39-7 halftime lead and increased the margin to 40 points entering the final quarter. Carter Derks had a 79-yard kick return for a score for Tri-Cities, which also had a 5-yard scoring run by Steven Kornegay and a 19-yard reception by TJ Hickey from Heath Drivdahl.
• Bridger 56, Valier 12: Chance Goltz threw four touchdown passes, ran for a 52-yard score and returned an interception 33 yards for the game's first points as the Scouts (8-1) rolled to a 35-6 halftime lead en route to crushing the Panthers (4-5). Goltz connected with Lucius Payovich for three scores and added a fourth to Baylor Pospisil. Rod Zentner did his part with a 35-yard fumble return and a 3-yard rushing TD. Valier scored in the second quarter on a 15-yard pass from Kamden Broesder to Rylee Gabbard. Cam Stoltz capped the scoring for the Panthers with a 3-yard run.
• Froid-Lake 26, Hot Springs 20: In their closest game of the season, the defending state champion Red Hawks (10-0) built a 26-8 halftime lead and held on to edge the Savage Heat (6-3). Froid-Lake scored all 26 points in the second quarter before Hot Springs scored six in the third quarter and eight in the fourth quarter.
• In other 6-Man action, Big Sandy (7-3) outlasted Valley Christian (6-4), White Sulphur Springs (8-0) trounced Wibaux (3-6) 63-8 and Richey-Lambert (7-2) won on the red turf at Roy-Winifred (5-4) 40-12.
