Roundup of scores from the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season in Montana.

8-Man

 • Joliet 50, Shelby 12: Tucker Lind scored 3 touchdown runs, including bursts of 69 and 56 yards, Paxton McQuillan returned a kickoff 79 yards for a score, and Kaden Juhnke had a 20-yard pick-six as the J-Hawks ran their record to 6-1. Brendan Graeber and Ty Cook each added a rushing touchdown for Joliet.

6-Man

Froid-Lake 54, Jordan 12: Mason Dethman threw touchdown passes to Nate Stentoft and Austen Hobbs, and Daniel Forizs had a 12-yard touchdown run. Dethman also had a 28-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. 

