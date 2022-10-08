8-Man
• Joliet 50, Shelby 12: Tucker Lind scored 3 touchdown runs, including bursts of 69 and 56 yards, Paxton McQuillan returned a kickoff 79 yards for a score, and Kaden Juhnke had a 20-yard pick-six as the J-Hawks ran their record to 6-1. Brendan Graeber and Ty Cook each added a rushing touchdown for Joliet.
6-Man
• Froid-Lake 54, Jordan 12: Mason Dethman threw touchdown passes to Nate Stentoft and Austen Hobbs, and Daniel Forizs had a 12-yard touchdown run. Dethman also had a 28-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.