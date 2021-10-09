Will be updated as we receive results.

6-Man

• Valley Christian 63, West Yellowstone 14: Eyan Becker rushed for five touchdowns and threw for a sixth, and Jordan Levy set a school record with eight extra-point conversions as the Eagles (4-3, 2-1) soared past the Wolverines (0-6, 0-3). Becker rushed 18 times for 224 yards and scored on runs of 30, 5, 20, 29 and 20 yards. Tyler Gann did his part for Valley Christian by catching a TD pass, running for another and returning an interception for the final score. Andy Vega threw for one of West Yellowstone's touchdowns and ran for the other. 

Valier 25, Sunburst 24: Joe Ramos returned a fumble recovery 70 yards for a touchdown during the third quarter and that turned out to be the winning points for the Panthers (4-3, 4-1) against the Refiners (2-4, 1-3). Valier led 19-8 at halftime, but fell behind in the third quarter 24-19 before Ramos saved the day on defense. On the offensive side, Ramos also hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, covering 18 and 50 yards, from Kamden Broesder. Cam Stoltz also scored for the Panthers on a 3-yard run. Cade Hanson had a pair of scoring runs for Sunburst, including a 65-yard gallop.

No. 6 Richey-Lambert 48, Wibaux 8: Layne Herman ran for three touchdowns, threw for two and caught another as the Fusion (4-2, 2-1) cruised past the Longhorns (1-5, 1-2). Herman opened the scoring with 36- and 4-yard rushes for scores and made it 28-0 with a 10-yard scamper. He then threw back-to-back 10-yard scoring tosses to Sage Spinner and Tiegan Cundiff. For good measure, the next score was a 16-yard pass from Spinner to Herman, Spinner's second TD of the night.  

Tags

Load comments