Will be updated as we receive results.
6-Man
• Valley Christian 63, West Yellowstone 14: Eyan Becker rushed for five touchdowns and threw for a sixth, and Jordan Levy set a school record with eight extra-point conversions as the Eagles (4-3, 2-1) soared past the Wolverines (0-6, 0-3). Becker rushed 18 times for 224 yards and scored on runs of 30, 5, 20, 29 and 20 yards. Tyler Gann did his part for Valley Christian by catching a TD pass, running for another and returning an interception for the final score. Andy Vega threw for one of West Yellowstone's touchdowns and ran for the other.
• Valier 25, Sunburst 24: Joe Ramos returned a fumble recovery 70 yards for a touchdown during the third quarter and that turned out to be the winning points for the Panthers (4-3, 4-1) against the Refiners (2-4, 1-3). Valier led 19-8 at halftime, but fell behind in the third quarter 24-19 before Ramos saved the day on defense. On the offensive side, Ramos also hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, covering 18 and 50 yards, from Kamden Broesder. Cam Stoltz also scored for the Panthers on a 3-yard run. Cade Hanson had a pair of scoring runs for Sunburst, including a 65-yard gallop.
• No. 6 Richey-Lambert 48, Wibaux 8: Layne Herman ran for three touchdowns, threw for two and caught another as the Fusion (4-2, 2-1) cruised past the Longhorns (1-5, 1-2). Herman opened the scoring with 36- and 4-yard rushes for scores and made it 28-0 with a 10-yard scamper. He then threw back-to-back 10-yard scoring tosses to Sage Spinner and Tiegan Cundiff. For good measure, the next score was a 16-yard pass from Spinner to Herman, Spinner's second TD of the night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.