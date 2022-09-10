Class B

Huntley Project 44, Missoula Loyola 7: Garrett Sholley  rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown and Wylee Lindeen ran for two touchdowns and 104 yards, as the sixth-ranked Red Devils remained undefeated. David Wohlfeil rounded out the Devils' ground attack with two touchdowns and 67 yards.

8-Man

Simms 52, Choteau 0: Gavin Flanagan ran for three touchdowns, Hudson Rohrer and Colby South ran for two scores each, and the Tigers moved to 2-1 on the season with a ground attack that rolled up 275 yards. Derek Brownell rushed for 79 yards for Choteau (1-2).

6-Man

Big Sandy 77, Sunburst 6: The second-ranked Pioneers scored 40 points in the first quarter and led 64-0 at halftime en route to their third straight win. Kody Strutz opened the game with a 49-yard kick return for a score; he threw a 23-yard touchdown to Rusty Gasvoda, scored on a 27-yard run, and caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Braydon Cline -- all in the first quarter. Lane Demontiney had a touchdown run, and Cooper Taylor returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown.

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 68, Wibaux 12: Bryce Grebe rushed for three touchdowns, scored on a 60-yard kickoff return, and threw a touchdown pass to Trent Kuntz for the Rebels (2-1). Luke Ragland, Gavin Smith and Ryker Roskelly each tallied a rushing touchdown in the win.

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 20, Froid-Lake 14: The sixth-ranked Bearcats used two touchdown passes from Tyce Smith and a rushing touchdown from Ace Becker to remain unbeaten. With the game tied at 14 entering the fourth quarter, Smith's 30-yard strike to Becker was the game-winner. Mason Dethman threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Redhawks.

Friday

Broadview-Lavina  37, Bridger 34: In a battle of unbeaten teams, Kade Erickson  tossed three touchdown passes and Hank Tuszynski rushed for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, lifting the top-ranked Pirates over the fourth-ranked Scouts. Gage Goltz rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns for Bridger.

Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.

Tags

Load comments