8-Man
• Hudson Rohrer threw four touchdown passes — two to Michael Leach, who also rushed for a 76-yard score — and Simms piled up 51 points in the first half en route to thumping Shelby 64-28. Gaven Flanagan ran for a 43-yard score and Steve Schubarth rushed 44 yards for another as the Tigers built a 37-0 lead after one quarter and made a case for cracking the 406mtsports.com rankings. Rohrer threw his other two TDs to Josey Hinderager, for 2 and 32 yards, in the first half. Second-half stats were not available.
6-Man
• Mason Dethman threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns, and Ashdyn Hobbs returned both a kickoff and interception for TDs to propel top-ranked and defending state champion Froid-Lake past No. 4 Power-Dutton-Brady 58-22 in an early showdown. Brent Stentoft caught one of Dethman's scoring tosses and ran for another TD. Froid-Lake led 27-6 at halftime behind all three of Dethman's passing TDs, and the Redhawks had five interceptions on the afternoon. Kellan Doheny's 9-yard pass to Spencer Lehnerz got P-D-B on the board in the first half.
