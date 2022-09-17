6-Man
• Denton-Geyer-Stanford-Geraldine 46, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 42: Trailing 42-38 heading into the fourth quarter, Tyce Smith's 32-yard touchdown pass to Kain Vincent lifted the fifth-ranked Bearcats to their fourth straight win. Smith finished with five touchdown throws; Ace Becker caught three, and Colter Howell and Vincent had one each. Nate Nelson rushed for all five of the Hawks touchdowns and returned a kickoff 70 yards for another score. It was the first loss of the season for Chester-Joplin-Inverness (3-1).
Friday
• Bridger 62, Richey-Lambert 20: Gage Goltz rushed for three touchdowns, including runs of 58 and 65 yards, caught a touchdown pass from Chance Pelican, and threw a touchdown pass to Jake Buessing for the eigth-ranked Scouts (3-1).
Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
