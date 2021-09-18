Will be updated as we receive results.
Class B
• No. 1 Florence-Carlton 20, No. 3 Townsend 14: Patrick Duchien hit Caden Zaluski on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 11:57 remaining in the game and the Falcons (3-0) used a big defensive stand late in the game in downing the Bulldogs (2-1) in a battle of Class B Titans at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Townsend had a first down on the Florence-Carlton 21 after a shanked midway through the final quarter and also had another crack starting at the Falcons' 47 in the final two minutes, but the Bulldogs could not score. Duchien threw three TD passes on the afternoon, adding an 11-yarder to Blake Shoupe and a 9-yarder to Luke Maki in the second quarter. Gaven Vandenacre scored two touchdowns for Townsend, the first on a 17-yard pass from Trey Hoveland and then on a 22-yard fumble return in the third quarter to tie it at 14-all.
6-Man
• Big Sandy 32, Sunburst 12: Kody Strutz ran for two touchdowns and Braydon Cline threw for two and ran for another to lead the Pioneers over the Refiners. Strutz's runs covered 11 and 3 yards. Cline hit Cooper Taylor from 53 yards and added a 28-yard TD to Lance Rutledge. The Refiners led 12-6 in the second quarter but Strutz's 3-yard run put the Pioneers ahead for good.
• No. 9 DGS-GRW 36, Roy-Winifred 34: Brady Bantz scored a rushing touchdown and then caught a 3-yard TD pass from Ace Becker as the Bearcats (4-0) rallied from a 34-20 fourth-quarter deficit to edge the Outlaws. Jace Dunkel's two-point kick after Bantz's TD reception was the difference. Clayton Hoffmeister scored twice on 1-yard runs for DGS-GRW to keep it close. Brody Geer scored three times for Roy-Winifred, two on receptions from Carter Pendergrass from 6 and 15 yards and also on a 3-yard run that put the Outlaws up by 14 in the third quarter. Pendergrass also had a third scoring strike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.