8-Man
• Lodge Grass 52, St. Labre 6: The Indians moved to 2-1 with a strong performance on both sides of the ball. Chance Pretty on Top rushed for 2 touchdowns, had 2 sacks and recovered 2 fumbles. Regis Hogan tossed a pair of touchdown passes and added a 7-yard touchdown run, and Todd Amyotte threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The Indians defense scored 2 safeties and forced 4 turnovers.
Friday
• Valley Christian 40, Plains 14: Elijah Fisher ran for 2 touchdowns, including a 62-yarder, and caught a touchdown pass from Caleb Glidewell. Matt McKethen and Cooper Partain each ran for touchdowns for the Eagles (2-3). Adam West caught a touchdown pass for Plains (0-4).
6-Man
• Denton-Geyer-Stanford-Geraldine 54, Centerville 49: This Central Division showdown lived up to its billing, with the No. 5 Bearcats and No. 9 Miners going toe-to-toe for four quarters. Centerville's Ethan Upchurch rushed for 5 touchdowns and Luke Kelley returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score. Axel Becker had 2 touchdown runs and threw a 36-yard touchdown pass for the Bearcats, while Ace Becker ran for two scores and caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Tyce Smith.
• Savage 58, Wibaux 19: The No. 4 Warriors won their fourth straight. Cade Tombre ran for 4 touchdowns and returned an interception 25 yards for another score. Zane Pilgeram and Sayer Erickson threw touchdown passes, and Pilgeram ran for another score.
• Bridger 58, Lima 8: Third-ranked Bridger moved to 4-1, scoring 32 points in the opening quarter. Zach Althoff, Justin Dravetsky and Gage Goltz rushed for touchdowns in the first quarter, and Goltz caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Chance Pelican. Jake Buessing hauled in a touchdown pass from Pelican, and Aiden Courtney ran for a score.
• Big Sandy 52, North Star 6: Kody Strutz rushed for 2 touchdowns and hauled in 2 touchdown passes, Lane Demontiney had a 52-yard touchdown run and caught a touchdown pass, and the No. 1-ranked Pioneers cruised to their fifth straight win. Braydon Cline threw for 3 touchdowns and scored on a 42-yard run for Big Sandy.
Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
