Class B
• Shepherd 51, Colstrip 6: Hayes Nydegger ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception 36 yards for a score as the Mustangs ended a three-game losing streak with a rout of the Colts. Nydegger opened the scoring with a 5-yard run and his pick-6 gave Shepherd a 30-0 halftime lead. Colter Zink had a 1-yard rushing TD and also caught a 55-yard scoring strike from Braden Lammers. Colstrip's points came in the fourth quarter on a 36-yard pass from Logan Vocu to Dylan Batie.
6-Man
• No. 7 Power-Dutton-Brady 46, Valier 0: Kellan Doheny threw four touchdown passes and caught a fifth as the Titans coasted past the Panthers. Doheny's tosses went for 19 and 55 yards to John Baringer, 20 to Spencer Lehnerz and 55 to Gavin Sealey. Lehnerz also scored on a 7-yard run and Doheny's TD reception went for 22 yards from Jacob Feldmann. Tyler Ellsworth was 5-for-6 on extra points, providing PDB with 10 points with his leg.
• No. 1 Froid-Lake 44, Wibaux 7: Mason Dethman ran for the first two touchdowns, tossed a 28-yarder to Brett Stentoft and returned an interception 19 yards for a score — all in the first quarter — as the defending state champion Redhawks trounced the Longhorns. Dethman's runs covered 13 and 22 yards. He also kicked four of six conversions for eight more points.
• Valley Christian 40, No. 3 Hot Springs 36: Asher Beaudin hit Elijah Fisher with a 30-yard scoring toss with less than two minutes to play in the game as the Eagles (3-2) stunned the Savage Heat (3-1) on Senior Night in Missoula. Eyan Becker had 13 rushes for 178 yards and two TDs and was 5-for-111 for 130 yards and two touchdowns passing for Valley Christian. Nate Centifanto had 16 tackles, including four for losses and one sack. Tyler Gann had 14 tackles and Fisher caught three passes for 137 yards and the TD.
