6-Man
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 62, Noxon 19: Axel Becker ran for four touchdowns, Ace Becker had a rushing TD and a 38-yard interception return for a score, and Colter Howell found the endzone on a 40-yard kickoff return for the Bearcats. Brian Risch threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Williams for the Red Devils.
• North Star 52, Great Falls Central 16: Gavin Spicher threw three touchdown passes and had an interception, and Michael Berg ran for two scores as the Knights rang up 38 first-quarter points on the way to taming the Mustangs. Spicher hit Ty Hansen twice, from 15 and 4 yards out, and added a 73-yarder to Sebastien Mansfield. Noah Osioway scored both of Great Falls Central's TDs, first on a 47-yard reception from Deegan Duffy and then on a 4-yard run.
Editor's Note: To have games included here, submit scores and scoring details to 406mtsports.myteamscoop.com.
