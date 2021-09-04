Will be updated as we receive results.

6-Man

• Orion Plakke threw for four touchdowns and ran for three as No. 7 Alberton-Superior throttled Victor 48-14 after a slow start. Plakke, who was 23-for-41 passing for 255 yards, connected with Lucas Kovalsky for two TDs and Decker Milender and Carter McLees for one apiece. The Mountain Cats led 12-8 at halftime but scored 20 points in the third quarter behind two TD passes and a 7-yard run by Plakke. Robert Crosbie's 8-yard run gave the Pirates a brief 8-6 lead in the second quarter. 

Paxton McQuillan ran for two touchdowns, and Hayden Ward passed for two and rushed for one as No. 3 Joliet had its way with Lone Peak 42-8. Ward tossed a 22-yarder to Seth Bailey to open the scoring and then McQuillan had his runs of 8 and 13 yards for a 21-0 first-quarter lead. It was 35-0 at halftime. Pierce Farr's fourth-quarter 42-yard run provided Lone Peak with its points.

6-Man

Brady Bantz threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth to lead No. 9 DGS-GRW (2-0) to a 48-0 whitewashing of Wibaux (0-2). Bantz tossed two TDs to Ace Becker, from 39 and 47 yards out. Bantz hit Kain Vincent for a 27-yarder to open the scoring and then ran 58 yards for a 14-0 lead. DGS-GRW led 36-0 at halftime. 

