Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
Class AA playoffs
• Jacksen Burckley's 22-yard field goal in overtime — his second FG of the game — proved to be the difference as No. 3 Billings Senior defeated Kalispell Glacier 20-17 in the quarterfinals. Glacier had a chance in its overtime possession to tie, but Patrick Rohrbach missed on a 28-yard attempt. Junior Bergen scored on touchdown runs of 50 and 52 yards in the first quarter, and Burckley also connected on a 26-yard field goal to help send the Broncs (7-1) into next week’s semifinals. Glacier quarterback JT Allen threw a touchdown pass to Ethan Diede covering 9 yards, and Jake Rendina scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 17-17. Rohrbach kicked a 26-yard field goal to keep the Wolfpack (6-3) within 14-10.
Class A playoffs
• Senior quarterback Eli Aby scored what proved to be the winning touchdown on a 7-yard run with 7:52 to play to break a tie and send Laurel to an all-Eastern A championship game with a 28-21 victory at Hamilton. Aby, a Montana State commit, finished 9-of-17 passing for 165 yards and a touchdown to Emmet Renner. He ran 10 times for 48 yards and two scores. Beau Dantic added a touchdown run for the Locomotives (7-1), who led 21-7 at halftime. Hamilton's Tyson Rostad finished 19-of-28 passing for 216 yards with two touchdowns, to Ben Rooney and Liam O'Connell. Rostad also scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown for the Broncs (10-1).
• Quarterback Marcus Wittman scored on a 1-yard plunge with 3:33 to play and Billings Central's defense stood tall throughout a 17-10 semifinal playoff victory over defending champion Miles City at Lockwood Stadium. Brock Ping's 6-yard run gave Central a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and Miles City tied it with a 12-yard reception by Damian Leidholt from Carson Hunter in the second quarter. The Rams took the lead just before halftime on Camden Capser's 35-yard field goal and the Cowboys tied it early in the fourth on a 21-yard boot by Jackson Whicker. The Rams (7-0) advance to the state championship for the 11th time, and the 10th since 2004. Central, which sealed the win with a Thomas Hubbard interception, will host arch-rival Laurel (7-1) for the title next week.
Class B playoffs
• Logan Idler ran for one score and returned a fumble 6 yards for another, and Jesse Lee ran for the first two TDs as Glasgow erupted for 30 second-quarter points after a scoreless first quarter and blanked Columbus 46-0 in a quarterfinal game. Lee's 5-yard run broke the ice in the second quarter and gave the Scotties a school-record for points in a season, now at 424. Lee followed with a 4-yard jaunt. Idler then followed with his two scores, first the fumble and then a 4-yard run, for a 30-0 halftime lead. Dalton Sand scored from 32 yards and Tatum Hansen ran from 8 yards out in the second half. Glasgow will play at Manhattan in a semifinal next week.
• Levi Posey ran for a touchdown and caught a 66-yard trick-play pass from receiver Blake Shoupe for another score as Florence rode a dominant defensive effort into the semifinals with a 28-7 win over Townsend. Sophomore quarterback Pat Duchien ran for 99 yards, passed for 124 and scored a TD on the ground, Tristan Pyette opened the scoring on a 3-yard run and Posey finished with a 7-yard romp. Backup quarterback Braden Racht's 44-yard scoring toss to Jesus Garcia accounted for Townsend's only score. The Bulldogs were playing without starting QB Trey Hoveland, who injured an ankle Thursday on the second-to-last play in practice. Florence travels for a semifinal game to Fairfield, which routed Whitehall 40-13.
• Caden Holgate threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more in Manhattan's overpowering 50-0 rout of Malta, the Tigers' fifth shutout. Holgate had scoring runs of 6 and 3 yards, and had scoring tosses to Tate Dowler, Wyatt Jones, Gabriel Delgatty and Corban Johnson. Isaac Richardson had a 40-yard interception return for the Tigers. Holgate only completed 10 passes but they went for 142 yards. Manhattan will host Glasgow next week.
• Miguel Perez scored four touchdowns and Fairfield had no trouble with Whitehall, downing the Trojans 40-13 in a quarterfinal. The Eagles will host Florence next week in a semifinal.
8-Man playoffs
• William Ullery threw three touchdown passes, ran for another and returned a kickoff for a score, and Jace Thompson ran for two scores and caught a third as Fort Benton rolled to a 42-point halftime lead and overpowered Joliet 64-14 to move into next week's semifinals. Thompson scored the first three touchdowns, the first two on runs of 1 and 6 yards and the third on a 30-yard pass from Ullery. Ullery, who threw for 187 yards and ran for 99, was involved in the next three, throwing a 34-yard pass to Hayden Diekhans and a 21-yarder to Andrew Ballantyne before racing in from 25 yards out in the second quarter for a 42-0 halftime lead. The Longhorns led 57-0 when Joliet's Tucker Lind returned a kickoff 70 yards for a TD. Brendon Graeber's 56-yard run accounted for the J-Hawks' other points. Fort Benton will host Drummond-Philipsburg next week in the semifinals.
• In the wildest game of the day, Cameron Brusven ran for seven touchdowns and Shelby needed nearly every one in an 87-68 quarterfinal victory over Park City. Brusven had scoring runs of 51, 61, 2, 20, 17, 42 and 1 yards, putting him at nearly 200 yards on his rushing scores alone. Taylor Parsons threw three TD passes for the Coyotes, who trailed 34-33 at halftime but bought some breathing room with a 28-14 third quarter. Tabris Correa caught two of Parsons' tosses and also ran back a kickoff 60 yards for a score in the fourth quarter. Park City kept pace behind Garrett Zimdars, who ran for three touchdowns and caught three more from Jacob Gauthier, who tossed a fourth TD pass to Tucker Johnstone. Zimdars had runs of 62, 9 and 55 yards, and caught scoring passes from 15, 65 and 60 yards. Shelby had 625 total yards, 414 on the ground. Park City had 525. Shelby hosts a semifinal game next week against Scobey, which scored 16 fourth-quarter points to defeat Thompson Falls 40-24.
• Preston Metesh ran for four scores and Kade Cutler rushed for two and threw for another as Drummond-Philipsburg overwhelmed defending state champion Fairview 48-6 in a quarterfinal game. Metesh's runs covered 54, 25, 31 and 16 yards. Cutler scored from 10 and 25 yards and threw a 23-yarder to Leyton Wagner. Fairview got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard pass from Garrett George to Kanyon Taylor. Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) travels to Fort Benton for a semifinal showdown next week.
6-Man playoffs
• Mason Dethman ran for four touchdowns and threw for a fifth as Froid-Lake pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 42-26 semifinal victory over Big Sandy and first state championship berth. Dethman had runs of 11, 34, 27 and 23 yards, the latter giving the Red Hawks a 34-26 lead after Big Sandy had pulled within two points in the fourth quarter. Brent Stentoft, who caught a TD pass earlier in the day from Dethman, put the finishing touches on the win with a 36-yard run. Dethman rushed for 147 yards and threw for 142. Kade Strutz had a huge day for the Pioneers, rushing for 240 yards and four TDs, including a 1-yard plunge that made it 28-26. Froid-Lake (10-0) will play host to White Sulphur Springs (6-0).
• Sam Davis completed 10 of 13 passes for 130 yards and five touchdowns, and Andrew Davis ran for 112 yards and two TDs as White Sulphur Springs drubbed Shields Valley 54-13 to move into the title game next week at Shields Valley. Andrew Davis also caught a scoring strike and Alex Novark added a TD reception. Novark led the Hornets in tackles with 14, followed by Sam Davis with nine and Andrew Davis at eight.
Idaho 1A/D2 playoffs
• Adam Ball ran for two touchdowns and the Mullan/St. Regis co-op downed Horseshoe Bend 28-12 in the quarterfinals. Luke Trogdon scored on a 95-yard pass from Caleb Ball, who followed with a 41-yard pass to John Pruitt for another score. The Tigers (8-1), ranked fourth, travel to Dietrich (9-0) for a semifinal matchup next week.
Volleyball
Class AA
• Elizabeth Heuiser was dominant with a double-double of 22 kills and 10 digs, and Lauren Heuiser added six kills to carry Helena to its 25-8, 25-20, 25-12 sweep of Billings Senior in a state quarterfinal match. Brooke Ark had 13 digs, Aubrie Christman 12 digs and two aces, and Kimberly Feller 36 assists and two aces for the Bengals. Anna Whitney led Senior with five kills, and Riley Mays and Olivia LaBeau added four kills each. Emma Hanson chipped in with 17 assists and 11 digs, Ashley Bough had 13 digs and LaBeau also added 15 digs and three blocks for the Broncs.
• Paige Bartsch paced top-ranked Helena Capital with 14 kills, 12 aces and two blocks, and Dani Bartsch had 10 kills to lead the two-time defending state champion Bruins past Bozeman 25-13, 25-12, 25-17 for their Class AA state-record 69th consecutive victory and a berth in a semifinal matchup against Billings West on Tuesday. Audrey Hofer provided 21 assists and Rachel Stacy nine digs for Capital.
• Anna Lindseth drilled 17 kills and Anna Broquist had 12 as Great Falls CMR earned the right to host Helena in the semifinals on Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 sweep over Kalispell Glacier. Emma Anderson had 12 kills for the Wolfpack.
• Billings West reached the state semifinals with a 29-27, 25-14, 25-27, 25-23 win over Missoula Sentinel. West junior Kaitlin Grossman recorded a personal-best 24 kills and added 14 digs, and senior Taylor Graham tallied five kills, 15 digs, 25 assists, two blocks and two aces. Kourtney Grossman added 11 kills and nine digs, fellow freshman Sydney Pierce had nine kills and eight blocks and junior Kate Nienaber finished with 13 digs and four kills. The Golden Bears (12-4) will play at two-time defending state champion Helena Capital on Tuesday.
Western A
• Mady Hoerner had 13 kills and 12 digs to lead Columbia Falls to the divisional crown with a 25-23,25-17, 25-13 sweep of Polson. Hannah Schweikert had 35 of the Wildkat assists and also led the team with four aces. Dillen Hoerner had 12 digs and Jazzy Marino had 11. Maggie Todd had nine kills, 23 digs and two blocks for Polson. Kobbey Smith added on 18 digs, two blocks and two aces. Both teams advance to the State A tournament in Sidney next week.
• Madeline McCrea landed 12 kills, 8.5 blocks and three aces, and Leina Ulutoa had all 34 of her team's assists as Ronan downed Frenchtown 24-26, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 to advance to the state tournament in Sidney. Rylie Lindquist did her part with 20 digs for the Broncs. Demi Smith and Shelby Smith each had nine kills for Frenchtown, which also received 30 assists from Izzy Cahall, 15 digs from Cassidy Bagnell, 13 assists from Rylee Belcourt and four aces from Maddy Eggers. Demi Smith also led the Maidens with seven blocks.
• Corvallis took down Whitefish in 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13 to punch a ticket to the state tournament as Madeline Gilder tallied 11 kills. Brooklyn Powell had 22 assists, and Madison Lewis and Gabby Kruiger each had two blocks. Jenna Jordan finished with 18 of Corvallis's 61 digs. Brook Smith had 24 digs, seven kills and a block for Whitefish. Ashton Ramsey had 18 digs, and Emma Trieweiler had 13 digs, two kills and four aces for the Bulldogs.
Northern B
• Ellie Lee's 18 kills and five blocks paved the way as Choteau took the divisional title with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-9 win over Fairfield. Christine Funk backed Lee with 35 assists, 15 digs and two aces, and Ada Bieler provided 14 digs and 10 kills. Cheyenne Maddox had 10 kills for Fairfield, which also received 19 digs and 10 assists from Kyler Bake. Both teams advance to the state tournament next week in Shelby.
• Madison Rosenbaum pounded 14 kills, and Kyler Bake added five blocks and 25 assists to lead Fairfield into the championship match with its 26-24, 19-25, 28-26, 25-20 victory over Shelby. Cheyenne Maddox led the Eagles with four aces and Olivia Copenhaver provided 12 digs. For Shelby, Maddison Underdal had 15 kills, eight blocks, 16 digs and two aces. Jori Clary had eight kills, 14 digs and five aces, and Vivi McDermott chipped in with 21 assists for the Coyotes.
• Maddison Underdal was all over the floor with 19 kills, 23 digs, four blocks and three assists, and Jori Clary chipped in with nine kills, 19 digs and two aces to lead Shelby to a 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-10 win over Glasgow in the fourth-place match. Vivi McDermott was tops for the Coyotes in assists with 26. Abrianna Nielson led the Scotties with 19 kills, and Rachelle Glaser added five aces, 31 assists, two blocks and 18 digs. Riley Noser and Carly Nelson had six kills apiece for Glasgow.
Southern B
• Josie Hasler led with 14 kills, 20 digs and two blocks, and Macee Murphy contributed 35 assists as Huntley Project toppled arch-nemesis Joliet 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 to win the divisional crown. Jesse Krum and Cearra Oblander each had eight kills for the Red Devils, whose state-record 101-match winning streak was snapped by the J-Hawks at the beginning of the season. Makenna Bushman had 10 kills and three blocks for Joliet, which also received 10 kills from Skyler Wright. Huntley Project is 4-3 against Joliet this season, and both teams advance to state along with Colstrip.
• Makenna Bushman punched 18 kills and had 18 digs, Skyler Wright had 14 kills and 2.5 blocks, Kyelynn Coombe added four aces and 2.5 blocks as Joliet secured a spot in the championship and state tournament with a 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 victory over Colstrip in the third-place match. Merrin Schwend had all 40 of the J-Hawks' assists.
Western B
• Anaconda ran its record to 17-0 and earned its first Class B divisional crown by dispatching Florence 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 in the championship match. Anaconda, Florence and Thompson Falls all advance to the state tournament in Shelby.
• Gracie Houston had eight kills, Kolbi Wood provided 23 digs and Kasidy Yeoman chipped in with 13 assists as Florence swept Thompson Falls 25-23, 25-21, 26-24 to move into the title match against Anaconda. Jaidyn Larson added three aces for the Falcons. Abbi Lane and Jody Detlaff each had two aces for Thompson Falls, and Scarlett Schwindt had 18 kills and nine assists. Jody Detlaff had four blocks and six kills and Riley Wilson tallied 15 digs for the Blue Hawks.
Eastern C
• Donn Longan hammered 16 kills and Liv Wangerin added 13 kills, nine digs and six aces as Plentywood swept Fairview 25-19, 25-14, 25-10 to win the divisional title. Ashtyn Curtiss had 23 assists, Shayla Fawcett 14 digs and Emma Brensdal three blocks for the Wildcats. Jadyn Gackle led Fairview with 11 kills and 31 digs, and Teigan Taylor fashioned 12 assists and two aces. Morgan Slade had two blocks for the Warriors, who will join Plentywood at state.
• Morgan Slade notched 12 kills, Teigan Taylor added 31 assists and Jadyn Gackle chipped in with 10 kills and 50 digs to power Fairview past Circle 25-19, 28-26, 12-25, 25-22 and into the Class C state tournament. Circle earned third place behind 13 kills and five blocks from Grace Gackle, 20 assists from Sierra Nagle, and 27 digs by Kayli Haynie.
Southern C
• Emily Adkins had a double-double of 24 kills and 10 digs, Jenna Kallevig backed her with five kills and 12 digs as Bridger cruised to the divisional title with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-22 sweep of Melstone. Adkins also provided three aces and two assists. Baleigh Skarupa added 21 assists and six digs, Kyra Kroll 12 digs adn two aces, and Hope Buessing four kills, two blocks and four digs for the Scouts, who will be joined by the Broncs in Malta next week at the state tournament.
• Melstone dumped Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 25-11, 17-25,25-19, 25-22 in the third-place match to earn its first trip to the Class C tournament in school history. Draya Wacker had 16 kills, 11 digs and seven aces, Finn Riksman added 14 kills, three blocks, six digs and five aces, and Kelsey Thurston provided six kills for the Broncs. Koye Rindal also had a strong morning with 13 assists, six digs, two kills and two aces.
Western C
• Kiersten Van Kirk led with 12 kills and sister Katelyn Van Kirk added nine as defending state champion Manhattan Christian overpowered Lone Peak 25-9, 25-5, 25-11 for the divisional crown and another berth at the state tournament in Malta. Which team will be joining the Eagles won't be known until Monday night, when Lone Peak meets Charlo in a challenge match. The Vikings stayed alive with a 25-6, 25-16, 25-14 romp over Hot Springs.
