Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
8-Man
• Bryce Umphrey ran for two touchdowns and Kellen McClure threw for two more to Canyon Sargent to propel St. Ignatius past Plains 52-6. Javon Bolen also scored on an interception return for Mission. Tristan Subatch's pass to Garth Parker accounted for Plains' only score in the fourth quarter.
6-Man
• Kaden Acosta completed all six of his passes for 143 yards and four touchdowns, Dylan Flatt caught three TD passes and Shields Valley remained unbeaten (7-0) with a 67-0 romp over Fromberg-Belfry. The Rebels scored 41 first-quarter points and coasted from there. Aiden Jenkins had 109 receiving yards and two TDs for Shields Valley.
• Mason Dethman ran for 180 yards and five touchdowns as No. 4 Froid-Lake stayed unbeaten by routing Wibaux 52-8. After a scoreless first quarter, Wibaux took a brief 8-0 lead on a pass from Colten Miske to Bailey Nunberg, but it was all Red Hawks from there. Dethman scored five consecutive TDs -- from 24, 48 and 49 yards in the second quarter and 26 and 21 in the third -- to blow it open. Brent Stentoft had eight tackles and Conner Huft added seven for Froid-Lake, which scored 46 points in the middle two quarters. It was the lowest scoring output of the season for the Red Hawks, who are averaging 63.5 points per game while allowing 15.8.
• Sam Davis threw four touchdown passes and No. 6 White Sulphur Springs claimed the top spot in the West with a 53-15 trouncing of No. 2 Hot Springs, which was playing its second game in three days. Davis' twin brother Shaw Davis did his part with rushing TDs of 58, 3 and 25 yards. A 1-yard by Jack McAllister in the first quarter gave Hot Springs a brief lead. Alex Novark caught two of Sam Davis' TD tosses, Devon Nowark caught another and Caden West landed the fourth. The Savage Heat had gone 26 days without playing before Thursday's 48-28 win over Noxon.
• Grady Gonsioroski threw three touchdown passes, ran for two more and capped a back-and-forth fourth quarter with a 3-yard run to lift Richey-Lambert over Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52-49. Gonsioroski's third scoring toss to Lane Herman, a 24-yarder, put the Fusion within a score. The Bearcats scored four consecutive TDs in the middle two quarters to take a two-score lead. Tiegen Cundiff had two kickoff returns for scores for Richey-Lambert, including a 76-yarder to open the fourth quarter. Zack Solomon had three rushing touchdowns for D-G-S, finishing with a 65-yarder to put the Bearcubs up 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Volleyball
Class AA
• Billings Senior had 12 blocks and limited Great Falls to 12 kills in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 Eastern AA sweep of the Bison. Olivia LaBeau led the Broncs with nine kills and four blocks. Kara Pospisil added nine kills and Emma Hanson finished with 28 assists. Tessa Traynham had six kills for Great Falls.
• Kalispell Flathead rallied from the brink twice to defeat Missoula Big Sky 18-25, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-12. Big Sky led the fourth set 23-19 before being outscored 7-1, forcing a fifth set. Flathead's Savannah Sterck was all over the court with 16 kills, 17 digs and three aces, all team highs. Maddi Chavez added seven blocks and Kylie Musinger had 48 assists for the Bravettes. Big Sky got 13 kills from Beth Hicks, four blocks from Hadlea Fred, five aces from Rece Sandau, 17 assists from Kami Cutting and 24 digs from Nikki Cathey.
• Billings Skyview rallied from a set down to defeat Bozeman 13-25, 25-14, 12-25, 25-14, 15-10 in an up-and-down match for both sides. Bella Bryan had 10 kills and 11 assists to lead Skyview, which also received five blocks from Brooke Berry and 16 digs from Renzie Pond. Jordan Radick had 12 kills and Clara Fox had 17 assist for Bozeman.
• Paige Bartsch had 13 of Helena Capital's 34 kills and Audrey Hofer had 29 of 34 assists as the Bruins downed Butte 25-14, 25-12, 25-23 for their 63rd consecutive triumph. Dani Bartsch added 13 digs and Paige fashioned five blocks.
• Helena downed Missoula Hellgate 25-17, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21 as Alex Covill had two aces and five blocks for the Knights.
Class A
• Grace Zeier had seven of Billings Central’s 16 aces as the Rams topped Miles City 25-8, 25-15, 25-15. Cindy Gray had seven kills and three blocks and Maria Stewart added 21 assists and 12 digs for the Rams.
• Frenchtown was slipped past Dillon 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19. Madi Ruegsegger had 11 digs, 17 assists and an ace for Dillon. Ainsley Shipman had 16 digs, 16 kills and two aces.
Class B
• Meghan Eiselein led with nine kills, nine digs and two aces, and Blythe Sealey added six kills, 15 assists and four digs to lead Roundup's 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 sweep of Malta. Hannah Kingham chipped in with five kills and Tia Stahl had an all-round match for the Panthers with four aces, three kills and 11 digs. Justine Lamb had four kills and a block, and Allison Kunze provided 16 digs for the M-ettes.
• Oliviah Westervelt tallied 21 kills, Cayli Chapman provided 43 kills, 12 digs and four aces, and Abby Kabalin finished with 21 digs and four aces in Manhattan's 21-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16 victory over Gardiner. Josie Thomas topped the Bruins with 10 kills, 11 digs and three aces, Veronika Macy added eight kills, and Chase Cunningham provided 27 assists, nine digs, four kills and a block.
• Josie Krum had 12 kills, Josie Hatler added seven kills and 10 digs, and Macee Murphy contributed 26 assists and two aces as Huntley Project swept Red Lodge 25-10, 25-19, 25-21. Liddia Fontaine led the Rams with nine kills and 13 digs, and Audrey Fontaine added 17 assists, six digs and two blocks.
• Skyler Wright's 13 kills, 14 digs, four aces and two blocks led the way as Joliet swept past Shepherd 25-22, 25-16, 25-11. Makenna Bushman had a big all-round night as well with 10 kills, 15 digs, three aces and two blocks for the J-Hawks, who also received 30 assists, five digs, four aces and a kill from Merrin Schwend. Lyndsey Kale led the way for Shepherd with six kills, three digs and a block, and Tenley Murdock fashioned 18 assists, eight digs, two kills and a block.
• Alyssa Boshart's 18 kills and Jillian Whalin's 21 digs helped highlight Big Timber's 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16 victory at Three Forks. Bailey Finn also chipped in with 40 assists and five aces for the Sheepherders. Boshart recorded two blocks. Maddi Niles and Natalie Pestal had seven kills apiece for Three Forks. Addi Pestel chalked up 20 digs, and Macie Jensen served two aces..
Class C
• Liv Wangerin pounded 26 kills and Donn Longan added 16 kills and four aces as Plentywood remained perfect on the season by topping Class B Glasgow 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 25-19. Kate Simonson added six blocks and Ashtynn Curtis 30 assists and three aces for the Wildcats, who are 15-0 and have lost only five sets all season — three to the Scotties.
• Seeley-Swan moved to 9-3 on the year with a 25-11, 26-24, 25-5 sweep of Victor as Klaire Kovatch had a game-high nine kills. Kovatch also tacked on two blocks and two aces. Jordan Johnson chipped in 16 assists, a dig and four aces. Sariah Maughn led the way in aces for Seeley-Swan with six and also added on a kill, a block and two digs.
• Callie Kaiser and Kara Dale had 10 kills apiece in Twin Bridges' 25-17, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16 loss to Lone Peak. Hadley Johnson had an all-round match with five aces, four digs and two kills for the Falcons.
• Kinsey May provided eight kills and 18 digs as Power won at Cut Bank 19-25, 25-13, 25-22, 29-27. Hailey May also finished with a double-double of 26 digs and 26 assists for the victors. Cut Bank was led by the nine kills, six aces and two blocks of Kendall Hibbs. Sienna Spotted Bear was credited with 25 digs.
• Valley Christian downed Lincoln 25-13, 25-14, 25-21 as Ashlyn Kelly had five assists and Ellie Hover had two kills and two blocks. Adeline Glidewell had 12 of 21 digs to lead the Eagles. Nikki Snyder had six digs and three aces to lead the Lynx.
• Maddie DeVries had 11 of Denton-Geyser-Stanford's 28 kills, Sydney Von Bergen added 28 digs, and Adie Woodhall and Kara Reed each provided 13 assists in the Bearcubs' 25-21, 26-28, 25-10, 25-19 victory over Broadview-Lavina. Salena Kilfore served five aces for D-G-S. Berlin Sanguins led Broadview-Lavina with 11 kills and a block, Adi Tuszynski and Alyson Tooke contributed 31 assists apiece, Callie Beckett helped with 22 assists, and Hailey Fiske served three aces.
• Kimberly Bear was tops with 14 kills and three blocks, Emma DeVries chipped in with 12 kills, and Bentley Bertolino notched 30 assists for Roberts in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Park City. Kenzie Pitts had 15 digs for the Rockets. Makayla Harper's six kills, four aces and 20 digs led the Panthers, who also received 13 digs and three aces from Kendyll Story.
• Sorren Reese had a big night with 16 kills, six blocks and three aces to propel Alberton-Superior to its marathon 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 18-25, 25-4 nail-biter over Drummond. Cassie Green had 13 assists and Payton Milender 20 digs for the Mountain Cats. Sydney Phillips had 10 kills, six blocks and 10 digs, Holly Hauptman added six kills, and Deana Parke had secured 11 digs and four aces for the Trojans.
• Abby Clark led a balanced Fort Benton attack with eight kills, three aces and two blocks, and Aspen Giese contributed four kills, four digs and two blocks in the Longhorns' 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 sweep of Chinook. Samantha Vielleux had three kills and five blocks, and Maci Molinario added two kills, eight assists, three blocks and two digs for For Benton. Delaney Kellam and Jayden Miller led Chinook with eight kills apiece, and Ginger Hauer contributed 19 assists and three aces.
Soccer
Class AA boys
• Helena salvaged a 2-2 tie with Missoula Sentinel with a stoppage time penalty kick. The foul came in the box and Jacob Demmons was sent the ball in to win. Sentinel will be the third seed out of the west in the state tournament.
• Helena Capital downed Missoula Big Sky 2-0 on the strength of goals by Luke Kailey and Eli Voss. Assists were from Nate Adamek and Jace Classen.
Class AA girls
• Freshman Avery Kraft delivered her second consecutive game-winning goal as Helena topped Missoula Sentinel 2-1 to earn the top seed in Western AA. Jayden Salisbury had given the Spartans a 1-0 lead, but the Bengals tied it on the foot of Elsa Grebenc in the 69th minute and won it a few minutes later when Kraft nailed a shot from outside the box. Kraft, Grebenc and Rachel Plaster all share Helena's team lead in goals this season with nine apiece.
• Missoula Big Sky topped Helena Capital 2-1 as Isabella Svihl had an unassisted score for Big Sky. Mazey Kasberg scored the eventual game winner for the Eagles off an assist from Miya Nash.
• Charlize Davis scored a goal in the 53rd minute and Billings Skyview salvaged a 1-1 tie with visiting Bozeman at Amend Park. Ava Roe assisted Davis on her goal. Bozeman led 1-0 on a goal by Sami Murphy in the match's 35th minute. Bozeman is second in the Eastern AA at 9-2-3 and Skyview finished third at 7-3-4.
• Emma Lensing had a goal and an assist and Greta Morgan also scored to lead Billings West to 2-0 win over Bozeman Gallatin in the regular-season finale for both teams. West, the defending Class AA champion, finished the season unbeaten in the Eastern AA at 11-0-3. Gallatin, in its first year of competition after opening this fall, wound up 6-6-1. Class AA starts its playoffs Tuesday.
Class A boys
• Columbia Falls downed Bigfork 4-1 in Class A/B action as Johnny Carl sent two balls to the back of the net for the Wildcats. Tyler Hull and Kai Golan had the other two goals for Columbia Falls (9-1-1). The Wildcats own the best goal differential in Class A (+47) and will be the two seed out of the north at the state tournament. Golan, Jason Albin and Walton Nichols all had assists for the Wildcats. The lone Viking goal was scored by Ben Pilskalns, who has 15 goals.
• Whitefish, the top seed from the Northern A/B, put the finishing touches on an excellent regular season with a 6-0 win over Libby. The Bulldogs led 5-0 at halftime and out-shot the Loggers 14-0. Brandon Mendoza got the scoring started early with a goal in the fourth minute off an assist from Marvin Kimera. Four minutes after the rest, Kimera would score a goal of his own, followed by another in the ninth minute from Chase Sebin. Gabe Menicke assisted on both Sebin and Kimera's goals. James Thompson added another score in the 18th minute and Kimera would finish off a hat trick with goals in the 21st and 46th minutes. With the hat trick, Kimera has nine goals on the year.
• Corvallis downed Hamilton 6-0 as Chris Gonzalez had three goals to given him 17 on the season, the best in Class A/B. Luke Sangster had two goals for the Blue Devils, and Gonzalez also added two assists. Jack Hannsen had the other goal for Corvallis.
• Luca Dombrowski scored the game's only goal on an assist from Will Burns and Missoula Loyola surprised Frenchtown 1-0.
Class A girls
• Seven Billings Central players scored goals, led by four from Abby Derbyshire, as the Rams topped Livingston 12-1. Sophia Bohl and Lauren Dull added two goals each for the Rams (6-1-1), who will enter the upcoming playoffs as the second seed in the Eastern A behind defending state champion Laurel (7-0-1).
• Lana Walker scored two goals and had four assists, Anika Chavez had a goal and three assists, and Missoula Loyola trounced Frenchtown 8-1. Grace Daniel also had two goals for the Breakers, and Gisele Huffman had a goal and an assist.
Cross Country
• Led by Colter Purcell, Hamilton was dominant in the boys Western A Invite at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, taking six of the top seven spots. Purcell finished in 16:40.75, followed by teammates Lane Cole (16:45.36) and Colter Kirkland (16:50.13). Whitefish's Deneb Linton interrupted the Broncs' parade by crossing in fourth (17:04.93), but next were Tanner Nead (17:11.90), Zachary Kunkel (17:18.52) and Harrison Silverio (17:20.82) of Hamilton, which had 17 points to outdistance Whitefish (61) and Corvallis (90). For the girls, Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton was the individual winner in 18:55.46 and Columbia Falls took the team crown with 33 points, nine ahead of Corvallis. Lara Erickson of C-Falls was second in 19:38.50 and Olivia Buoy of Corvallis was next in 20:11.21.
• Samuel Smith of Richey-Lambert kept up his torrid fall with a win by a minute-and-a-half but a second-place finish by Carl Zabrocki and third-place by Lane Thompson helped Glasgow edge the Fusion by two points on the boys side of the Plentywood Invitational. Smith, who owns the state's top time in all classes, finished the 5,000-meter course in 16:56.32. Zabrocki was at 18:26.04 and Thompson 19:03.35. Glasgow had 35 points and Richey-Lambert 37, well ahead of Scobey (61) and Sidney (87). For the girls, Annie Kaul of Plentywood (20:37.05) won by 19 seconds over Iris McKean of Glasgow and another 25 over third-place Elizabeth Field of Westby-Grenora. Glendive won the girls portion with 45 points, followed by Glasgow at 56 and Culbertson with 59.
• Riley Schott led a 1-2-3 finish and Manhattan Christian dominated the boys race at the Rusty Raisland Invitational in Townsend. Scott finished in 16:32 and the Eagles took five of the top six spots en route to tallying 17 points, 50 ahead of arch-rival Manhattan. Matt Kenney was second in 1;7:09, Oren Arthun third in 17:21, Devan Walhof Jr. fifth in 17:34 and Nathan Adams sixth with 17:46. Andrew Durgan of Livingston spoiled the party by nabbing third in 17:27. The girls race was more competitive, with Hallie Hemenway of Manhattan leading the Tigers to the team title with a time of 19:49. She finished more than a minute ahead of Ellianna Webster of Livingston, who was a second better than Jayden Woodland of Three Forks. Manhattan's 33 points led the way on the scoreboard, 16 ahead of Townsend.
• Asa Jassen of Belt/Centerville was the boys winner and Lindsay Paulson, also of Belt/Centerville, took first on the girls side in the Tri-City Titans Invite at Hobson. Paulson's time of 19:16.2 was more than three minutes better than Abigail Hoffman of Park City and five minutes ahead of Livvy Shelton of Belt/Centerville. Jassen (18:04.02) was 52 seconds better than Gavyn Bickel of Roberts and another 14 ahead of Cole Hepfner of Belt/Centerville.
