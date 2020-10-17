Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
8-Man
• Alberton-Superior improved to 6-2 with a 46-0 win over Plains as Bryan Mask had three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. Mask's third touchdown run went for 41 yards. Mask then found Orion Plakke and Micah Ackler for two more passing scores. Plakke finished with six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. Chase Woodson added a 7-yard touchdown run and had two catches for 83 yards. Thomas Anderson had six tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack. Mask went 13 of 15 for 302 yards, an interception and the two passing scores. Mask also tallied 72 yards rushing on the ground.
Volleyball
Class A
• Cindy Gray put down 10 kills and had six blocks, Mya Hansen added five kills, and Tayler Moore helped with nine digs and three aces in Billings Central's 25-20, 25-10, 25-8 sweep of Sidney. Maria Stewart gave the Rams a boost with 21 assists and Grace Zeier added 12 digs.
Class B
• Halle Adams nailed 12 kills and added three blocks, Rheid Crawford had eight aces and 17 digs, and Jerny Crawford provided four kills and 15 digs for Arlee in a 25-18, 25-18, 25-8 sweep of Troy. Xaria Jacobson added 16 assists and six digs for the Scarlets.
• Kyler Bake had nine kills and two aces, Madison Rosenbaum contributed six kills, six assists and four blocks, and Natalie Kolste chipped in with two aces and three digs to carry Fairfield past Conrad 25-18, 13-25, 25-17, 25-17. Brae Eneboe topped the Cowgirls with seven kills, 13 assists and two aces, Tala Eneboe had six kills and Lauren Phillipps added 17 digs.
• Thompson Falls took down Bigfork 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 to tally another win. Jody Detlaff had four aces, 10 kills and five blocks for the Bluehawks. Scarlette Schwindt added nine kills, 14 assists and seven digs.
Class C
• Grace Gackle had nine kills and two blocks, Kaylie Haynie added 15 digs and three aces, and Sierra Nagle provided 16 assists in Circle's 25-7, 30-28, 25-13 sweep of Ekalaka. Kenzie Tooke led the Bulldogs with three kills and two blocks, Ella Owen offered 21 digs and Heidi LaBree chipped in with 11 assists.
• Valley Christian handled Victor 25-9, 25-15, 25-11 as Ellie Hover had nine kills and both of the Eagles' blocks. Fylena Rahn had six aces, with Adeline Glidewell grabbing four digs and Ashlyn Kelly leading the way in assists with eight. Ashley Buchanan had a block and seven digs for Victor, and Madi Bahr had three aces.
• Ryann Moline led with nine kills, Sierra Nagle added 13 assists and Kayli Haynie contributed 22 digs in Circle's 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Broadus. Zeason Schaffer had seven kills, Emma Isaacs 17 digs and five aces, and Lauryn Billing 14 assists for Broadus.
• Finn Riksman was tops in kills weight eight and added four aces and three digs, Koye Rindal chipped in with six kills, 13 assists and four aces, and Draya Wacker added three kills, six aces and six digs to lead Melstone over Denton-Geyser-Stanford 25-10, 25-11, 25-12. Kelsey Thurston was strong as the net for the Broncs with seven kills. Adie Woodhall had four kills and seven assists for the Bearcats.
• Abby Pierce had eight kills and Lacey Lawrence provided 23 assists as Jordan won at Wibaux 25-19, 25-15, 25-13. Teammate Ava Kreider supplied six blocks. Reggie Nelson and Annika Lunde of Wibaux had seven digs apiece.
• Sorren Reese had 14 kills, 18 digs, four aces and two blocks in Alberton-Superior's 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15 loss to Seeley-Swan. Cassie Green had 12 assists and Aubrie Constant had four aces for the Mountain Cats. No statistics were reported for Seeley-Swan.
• Makayla Harper had four kills and eight digs, Jaden Boardman added six digs and two blocks, and Kendyll Story contributed six digs and two assists for Park City in a 25-16, 25-9, 25-16 loss to Bridger. No statistics were reported for Bridger.
Soccer
Class AA boys
• Reggie Duce and Beckett Arthur each had hat tricks to lead defending state champion Missoula Hellgate to a 7-1 victory over Billings Skyview. The Knights again advanced to the Class AA playoff semifinals. Evan Ruff scored Skyview’s lone goal. Marcus Anderson added a goal for Hellgate.
• Diego Mendoza’s goal off a corner kick late in overtime (98th minute) proved to be the difference for Kalispell Glacier in a 3-2 victory over Billings West in a quarterfinal playoff match. Braden Nitschelm had two goals for the Wolfpack. West’s Douglas Townsend and Loren Rogge scored goals a minute apart after the 77th minute to force overtime.
Class AA girls
• Kalispell Glacier shut out Billings Skyview 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the playoffs. Reese Leichtfuss got the scoring started for the Wolfpack in the first half, and Raegan Brisendine and Mickaela Santa each scored in the second half to pad the lead.
• Sami Murphy’s goal in the first five minutes held up as the game-winner for Bozeman in a 1-0 quarterfinal playoff victory over Missoula Sentinel. Murphy scored in the first half and the Hawks held on to advance to next week’s semifinal round.
Class A boys
• Finley Sunberg's goal off an assist from Jason Albin with four minutes remaining gave Columbia Falls a 2-1 win over Frenchtown in a quarterfinal showdown. The Wildcats led 1-0 early on a shot by Albin and assist by Johnny Carl, but the Broncs' Jeff Jacobs knotted the score at 1-1 midway through the first half. The Wildcats will meet Billings Central in a semifinal.
• Whitefish began its quest for a third straight state title with a 3-0 win over Lone Peak in the quarterfinals. Collin Lyman scored in the 20th minute off an assist from Aaron Dicks, 12 minutes later Marvin Kimera found the back of a net on a pass from Brandon Mendoza, and another seven minutes after his assist Mendoza got a goal of his own. Gabe Menicke had the final assist, as the Bulldogs out-shot Lone Peak 21-0. Whitefish will face Corvallis in the semifinals Saturday.
• Corvallis is headed to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 by scoring a 3-2 win (5-4 on penalty kicks) over Livingston at home. Senior Chris Gonzalez sent the Blue Devils to a game at Whitefish at noon Saturday by scoring on the final penalty kick with the score 4-4 after Corvallis saved the Rangers' first kick. The teams played to a 2-2 tie through 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime, the Blue Devils getting a goal from Mason Wiggins in a 1-1 first half and from Gavin Hagberg, assisted by Levi Weidkamp, in the second half.
Class A girls
• A combined six goals came off the feet of Solei Elletson, Abby Derbyshire and Molly Molvig in Billings Central’s 8-0 road playoff victory over Stevensville. That trio each scored twice, and Kellan Wahl and Gabby Stock also had goals for the Rams. Elletson, Wahl, Stock and Molvig each added an assist. Billings Central will meet Whitefish on Saturday.
• Defending state champion Laurel opened its playoff run with a 4-0 win over Bigfork. Mya Maack scored three goals and Allison Shovar had another to send the Locomotives into the semifinals. None of the Laurel goals were assisted. The Locos will square off Saturday against Columbia Falls, the same team they defeated a year ago en route to the state crown.
• Kate Hatfield, Cheyanne Johnston-Heinz and Hope McAtee all scored as Columbia Falls overcome an early deficit and down Corvalis 3-1 in a quarterfinal matchup. The Wildkats meet Laurel on Saturday in the semis.
• Emma Barron fashioned a hat trick and Whitefish advanced to the semifinals with a 5-1 romp over Livingston. The Bulldogs will meet Billings Central on Saturday.
Cross Country
• Ronan's Brant Heiner took individual honors in 16:24.18, but Hamilton took the next three spots to win the boys team crown at the Western A Fall Classic at Whitefish Lake Golf Course. Colter Purcell was second (16:30.88), Colter Kirkland third (16:49.90) and Lane Cole fourth for the Broncs, whose 26 points far outpaced Whitefish (60) and Ronan (81). Hamilton's Brynnli Poulsen easily won the girls race in 18:48.71, but Lara Erickson in second (20:12.70) and Hannah Sempf in third (20:24.65) helped Columbia Falls to the team crown, 11 points head of Corvallis. The Blue Devils' Katie Gleason was fourth (20:34.83) and Olivia Buoy fifth (20:50.16).
• Led by Riley Schott's winning time of 17:06.9, Manhattan Christian went 1-2-3 in winning the boys portion of the Manhattan Triangular. Matt Kenney was second in 17:39.8 and Oren Arthun third for the Eagles, who finished 18 points ahead of runner-up Manhattan and another six below Three Forks. Manhattan's Luke Meeker was fourth in 18:35.1 and teammate Layne Vanderby next at 18:39.8. Three Forks' top finisher was Bryon Fanning, sixth in 18:53.9. For the girls, Manhattan was the runaway winner behind Hallie Hemenway's medalist time of 20:31.9. She was nearly a minute and a half ahead of Three Forks' Jayden Woodland. Madeline Severson was third for Manhattan, which had 22 points to top Manhattan Christian (56) and Three Forks (58). Ava Bellach was fourth for Manhattan Christian in 22:04.2. Manhattan took the next five spots.
• Zander Ackerman led the way with a time of 17:20.38 and the Wolf Point boys took the top four individual spots in winning the Northeast Montana Championships at Airport Golf Course in Wolf Point. August Spotted Wolf was second (19:00.87), Peyton Summers third (19:09.86) and Ethan Blount fourth (19:11.57) for the Wolves. Geordy Medicine Cloud's fifth-place finish (19:11.79) paced runnerup Poplar. Wolf Point's Hamyanie Campbell (23:13.35) and Piper Ruffing (23:20.79) went 1-2 but Poplar runners finished third through eighth to win the team medal. Jazmyn Carry Water led the Indians with 24:30.02, followed by Teagan Escarega (28:08.35).
