Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
6-Man playoffs
• Madison Dethman threw five touchdown passes — three to Brett Stentoft — and Ashdyn Hobbs ran for two more of 9 and 5 yards as Froid-Lake walloped Broadview-Lavina 56-6 in a playoff opener. Stentoft also had a 3-yard rushing TD for the Redhawks, who built a 40-0 halftime lead. Stentoft's TD receptionsi were from 14, 26 and 9 yards out. Broadview-Lavina's only score was on a third-quarter run. Froid-Lake will play host to Harlowton-Ryegate in the quarterfinals.
• Sloan McPherson tossed three scoring passes and returned an interception for a score to lead Savage past Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 57-14. Logan Nelson caught two of McPherson's TD passes and the third went to Gentry Conradsen, who also ran for two scores. Sterling Thiel added two TDs for the Warriors as well. Savage faces White Sulphur Springs in a quarterfinal showdown.
• In the game of the day, Chance Goltz threw three TD passes, ran for a fourth and Baylor Pospisil returned an interception 30 yards for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter as the Bridger Scouts came all the way back from an 18-point second-half deficit to win at Hot Springs 41-38. The Scouts were trailing 38-20 when Goltz ran for his score. He then connected with Jace Weimer to cut the deficit to three before Pospisil's game-turning play. Jack McAllister accounted for all six of the Savage Heat's TDs, three through the air and three on the ground. Kyle Lawson caught TD passes and Lincoln Slonaker one for Hot Springs. Bridger will take on Big Sandy in the quarterfinals.
• Nick Widhalm ran for two third-quarter scores and threw for another as Power-Dutton-Brady broke free from a one-point halftime deficit to rout Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46-15. Spencer Lehnerz also had three TDs for the Titans -- one on a pass reception, one on a fumble return and one on an interception return. Power-Dutton-Brady advances to a quarterfinal matchup at Shields Valley.
Soccer
Class A boys
• Freshman Kai Golan booted the game-winning goal with nine minutes remaining and Columbia Falls advanced to the state title match for the first time in 15 years by tipping Billings Central 2-1. The Wildcats, who trailed 1-0 at intermission on a goal in the sixth minute by the Rams' Sam Dull, knotted the match early in the second half on goal by Finley Sundberg. Columbia Falls will make the seven-mile journey to Whitefish for the championship match Saturday.
• Collin Lyman scored two goals and Whitefish advanced to the championship match for the fourth straight season with a 6-0 semifinal playoff victory over Corvallis. James Thompson, Aaron Dicks, Gabe Menicke and Marvin Kimera also scored goals for the Bulldogs, who will tangle with Columbia Falls for the title. Whitefish is 41-0-2 over the past three years, including 12-0-1 this fall. The Bulldogs are two-time defending champions and fell to Belgrade in the title match in 2017.
Class A girls
• Defending state champion Laurel advanced to the championship for the seventh consecutive season with a 5-1 semifinal win over Columbia Falls. Maddie Robison gave the Wildkats a 1-0 lead in the third minute on a direct kick, but Laurel’s Mya Maack and Maeson Cotter quickly answered with goals in the eighth and 15th minutes for a 2-1 halftime lead. Morgan Maack, Mya Maack and Allison Shovar added second-half goals for the Locos, who received assists from Mya Maack and Alyse Aby. Laurel will host next Saturday’s championship match against Whitefish.
• Whitefish advanced to the state championship match for the first time since 2013 by beating Billings Central 1-0 in the semifinals on a goal by Adrienne Healy. The Bulldogs ended Billings Central’s run of five consecutive appearances in the championship match. Whitefish will play at defending state champion Laurel next Saturday.
Volleyball
Class A
• Columbia Falls swept Polson 25-14, 25-21, 26-24 to complete an unbeaten regular season. Kobbey Smith had seven kills for Polson and Ara Mercer piled up 18 digs. No statistics were available for Columbia Falls.
Class B
• Abrianna Nielsen had a big afternoon with 15 kills and four digs, Rachelle Glaser added 17 assists, and Riley Noser had three blocks as Glasgow downed Poplar 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 in the first of two matches. Blair Westby also had four digs for the Scotties.
• Makenna Bushman hammered 14 kills and added 14 digs and four blocks, and Merrin Schwend provided 33 assists and four aces to lead Joliet past Red Lodge 25-12, 25-11, 25-22. Brookelyn Allen had seven kills and three digs, Liddia Fontaine six kills and nine digs, and Isabelle Sager three kills, three blocks and two digs for the Rams.
• Vanise Little had 12 kills, seven digs and four blocks, Alaynee Hawley added seven kills and seven digs, and Taya LaFromboise-Trottier contributed seven digs for Harlem in a 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 loss to Wolf Point. In a second match between the teams, Hawley had 12 kills, Jessica King 12 assists and seven digs, LaFromboise-Trottier seven digs and six aces, and Mylah Rider four blocks for the Wildcats in a 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24 loss. No Wolf Point statistics were reported.
Class C
• Aspen Krantz had six kills and Lauryn Billing provided 11 assists and seven aces for Broadus in a 25-4, 25-8, 25-10 sweep of Plevna. In a second match against Ekalaka, Zeason Schaffer led the way with 10 kills and a block, Billing had 15 assists and three aces, and Emma Isaacs added 13 digs for the Bulldogs in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 sweep.
• Jade Wendland powered 14 kills and added 19 digs and three blocks, Kenidee Wolery chipped in with 38 assists and five aces, and Kaytlyn Domire blocked three shots as North Star slipped past Geraldine-Highwood 28-26, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22.
• Emily Adkins had a triple-double with 12 kills, 12 digs and 10 assists to go along with six aces in Bridger's 25-13, 25-6, 25-13 sweep of Custer-Hysham. Baleigh Skarupa backed Adkins with four kills, 15 assists and two aces, and Dylan Pospisil had six kills.
• Kylie Potra's 15 kills led the way, and Makenna Hauge had eight kills and 17 digs to lead Culbertson to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-23 sweep of Nashua. McKinsey Justice added six kills, 15 digs and two aces, Cody Larsen helped with five kills, 11 digs and four aces, and Koree Marchwick provided four kills, 16 assists and five aces for the Cowgirls.
• Ava Kreider led with six kills, Lacey Lawrence added 20 assists, and Sophie Kreider and Lindsay Lawrence contributed nine digs apiece to lead Jordan to its 25-10, 25-14, 25-23 sweep of Wibaux. The Longhorns received three kills, 17 digs and two aces from Annika Lunde, six assists from Shantel Bertelsen, three blocks from Reggie Nelson and two aces from Rylee Pederson.
• Avery Burgess had 10 kills and three digs, Riley Richter added nine kills, 15 assists, six digs and three aces, and Emily Brown provided eight kills and 12 assists in Noxon's 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15 win over Plains. Lexa Craft had five kills and two blocks, Dacia Black added 18 digs, Madison Elliott offered eight aces, and Piper Bergstrom led with five assists for Plains.
• Brinya Child and Amber Anderson each had nine kills, Makena Hawkins added five kills, and Keyia Goodwin added 10 assists, two kills and two aces to lead Darby to a marathon 25-23, 17-25, 12-25, 25-20, 15-8 victory over Victor. Child also had seven aces and Brooke Zeiler had six assists for the Tigers. Madi Bahr had seven kills and eight blocks, Abby Kay added 11 digs and two blocks, and Virginia Brown chipped in with six aces for the Pirates.
Cross Country
Class AA boys: Bozeman's Stirling Marshall-Pryde was the individual champion by 11 seconds but Missoula Sentinel came away with the team title at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell to end the Hawks' 12-year championship run. Marshall-Pryde's time of 16:35.40 led the way, with Sentinel's Tanner Klumph second in 16:46.95 — the best finish by a Spartan runner in 10 years. Runner-up Missoula Hellgate put Ignatius Fitzgerald in third (16:53.22) and Miles Colescott in fourth (17:00.09), but Sentinel won it by placing Wyatt Mortenson seventh (17:16.48), Chase Green 12th (17:29.00) and Corbin Johnson 13th (17:30.68). The Spartans had 59 points, eight better than Hellgate and 10 ahead of Bozeman. Carson Steckelberg of Bozeman Gallatin was fifth (17:05.54).
Class AA girls: Kinsey May led the way with a time of 19:21.03, five seconds better than Helena's Kylie Hartnett (19:26.88), but Bozeman nabbed the team crown by placing runners in fifth (Natalie Nicholas, 19:51.41), sixth (Colstrip transfer Hayley Burns, 19:55.37), ninth (Grace Gilbreth, 20:06.40), 11th (Molly Sherman, 20:31.52), 12th (Polly Meshew, 20:31.83) and 13th (Natalie McCormick, 20:35.71). Bozeman had 43 points, four ahead of Hellgate, which placed Abby Kendrick third (19:34.66) and Sage Brooks fourth (19:43.62). Helena was a distant third with 98 points.
Class C boys: Richey-Lambert senior Samuel Smith stole individual honors but Manhattan Christian went Nos. 2 through 7 to complete a dominant run to the team championship with nine points to finish well ahead of the runner-up Fusion (24). Smith, who owns the second-best time in the state this year in any class, finished the 5,000-meter Rebecca Farm course in Kalispell in 17:04.18, more than 24 seconds ahead of Manhattan Christian's Riley Schott (17:28.43). Five Eagles then followed: Oren Arthun (18:28.47), Devan Walhof Jr. (18:44.97), Matt Kenney (19:10.56), Nathan Adams (19:13.80) and Cullen Visser (19:30.65). Asa Jassen's eighth-place finish (19:33.83) helped Belt/Centerville take third with 37 points, well ahead of Drummond (65).
Class C girls: Junior Lindsey Paulson of Belt/Centerville edged Annie Kaul of Plentywood for individual gold and the team race was just as close as Manhattan Christian -- led by Ava Bellach's third-place finish -- nipped Seeley-Swan by one point and Westby-Grenora by five. Paulson finished in 20:50.75, less than a second ahead of Kaul (21:51.68). Bellach crossed in 23:16.32. Mia Handran of Scobey was fourth and Elizabeth Field of Westby-Grenora fifth (23:35.38). Sariah Maughan was Seeley-Swan's top finisher in sixth (23:36:91) and sister Emily Maughan was eighth in 23:38.88, just one second behind Westby-Grenora's Sayler Stewart (23:37.43).
