Editor's note: Will be updated as we receive results.
Football
8-Man
• Robert Crosbie rushed 17 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns, and added a 30-yard interception return as Victor snapped a 16-game losing streak by downing Troy 70-52. It's the Pirates' first win since downing Plains on Oct. 6, 2018. Carson Varner ran for three TDs and threw for another, and Canyon Parks caught a scoring pass. Winless Troy has lost 11 straight dating to a 24-point win over Victor last season.
Volleyball
Class AA
• Lauren Lindseth had 24 kills and 29 digs to help No. 2 Great Falls CMR win a back-and-forth match over Billings Senior 25-10, 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 15-8. Tennison Hiller had five of the Rustlers’ 17 aces, and she also had 50 assists on the team’s 58 kills. Kara Pospisil had 11 kills and Olivia LaBeau 10 kills for the Broncs, who also received 36 assists and 13 digs from Emma Hansen. Ashley Bough led Senior with 26 digs.
Class A
• Bailey Graves led with 15 kills and two aces, Sophia Timm added 37 assists, and Keeli Harris had 18 digs to lead Laurel over Dillon in a 25-21, 25-13, 22-25, 17-25, 15-12 marathon. Jordyn Walker and Ainsley Shipman each had six kills and 11 digs for Dillon, which also received nine assists, seven digs, two kills and two blocks from Lauryn Petersen.
• Columbia Falls won two home matches against Corvallis and Hamilton. The Wildcats beat Corvallis, 26-24, 25-9, 25-8. Hannah Schweikert had nine kills, 26 assists, 12 digs, 2.5 blocks and two aces in the win over Corvallis, leading the team in all of those stats except digs. Dillen Hoerner and Lauren Falkner added eight kills apiece. McKenna Rensel led with 14 digs, and Hoerner added 12 digs. Corvallis' Madeline Gilder and Jenna Jordan each had seven kills, and Gilder led with 11 digs. Against Hamilton, Columbia Falls won in four sets, 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19. Mady Hoerner puts down a team-best 17 kills for the Wildcats. Falker added 14 kills and three aces and one block. Schweikert paced Columbia Falls with seven aces and 41 assists. Grace Gedlaman had two blocks, and Rensel had 16 digs. Hamilton's Camas Catty had a team-high six kills and three blocks.
• Stevensville toughed out a five-set win over Butte Central 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13. Aliyah Anderson and Tilli Danczyk each collected six blocks as the Yellowjackets blocked 31 shots. Ella Hendrickson collected 11 kills and four aces to lead Stevensville in each stat. Daphne Engel added seven kills and a team-best 23 digs. Kennedy Praast also put down seven kills. Maddie Weber led in assists with 31.
• Ronan downed Polson 25-21, 26-28, 25-14, 26-24. The Pirates' Maddie Todd had 13 kills and 12 digs in the loss.
Class B
• Abrianna Nielsen put down 13 of Glasgow’s 35 kills as the Scotties swept Nashua 25-15, 25-13, 25-17. Rachelle Glaser had 33 assists and teammate Blaire Westby collected seven digs. Daley Aune served up four of Glasgow’s 10 aces.
• Addie Casterline pounded 31 kills and had five blocks, Abby Bear provided 14 kills, 30 assists and 15 digs, and Baily Egan chipped in with six kills, 18 assists and 19 digs for Colstrip in a 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 15-10 loss to Roundup. Sara O'Toole added eight kills for the Fillies. No stats were available for Roundup.
• Lyndsey Kale led with nine kills, two blocks and three digs, and Aubrey Allison added eight kills, 16 digs and two aces to lead Shepherd to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-13 sweep of Columbus. Tenley Murdock also provided 23 assists and eight digs for the Fillies. Reed Johnson had three kills and 13 assists, Caitlyn Goddard added three kills, two aces and two blocks, and Brooklyn Wyllie pitched in with two kills, two aces and two blocks for Columbus.
• Josie Hasler had 14 kills, 11 digs, three aces and a block as Huntley Project kept rolling with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of Forsyth. Macee Murphy did her part with four kills, 21 assists, two blocks and six digs, and Greta Peterson added eight kills and four digs for the Red Devils.
• Makenna Bushman came up big with 10 kills, three blocks, nine digs and three aces, and Kyelynn Coombe added five kills, 10 digs and a block to get Joliet back on the winning track with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-11 sweep of Big Timber. Merrin Schwend added 20 assists and 10 digs for the J-Hawks.
Class C
• Charlo kept its undefeated record intact, downing Philipsburg in four sets to move to 12-0 on the year. The Vikings won 25-17, 23-25, 25-10, 25-15. Connor Fryberger had 11 digs, 26 assists and seven aces for Charlo, and Carlee Fryberger had nine kills, seven digs and six aces.
• Emily Adkins had a triple-double with 17 kills, 10 assists and 10 digs, and Jenna Kallevig added nine kills, four aces and four digs in Bridger's 25-16, 25-10, 25-4 sweep of Reed Point-Rapelje. Baleigh Skarupa added 20 assists and four digs for the Scouts.
• Emily Brown tallied 12 kills, 13 assists and eight digs, and Riley Richter added 12 kills and 18 assists as Noxon rolled past Alberton-Superior 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23. Avery Burgess added eight digs for the Red Devils.
• Jade Wendland led with 13 kills, 10 digs and three blocks, and Shayla Borlaug contributed 13 kills as well to lead North Star to an 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 win over Cascade. Kenidee Wolery added 25 assists and four aces for the Knights.
• Berlin Sanguins had nine kills and eight aces, Callie Beckett added 15 assists and Adi Tuszynski contributed 14 digs to help Broadview-Lavina topple Winnett-Grass Range 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21. Hailey Fiske had both of the Pirates' blocks.
• Klaire Kovatch was a force with 15 kills, four blocks, five aces and five digs, and Jordan Johnson chipped in with 12 assists, six aces and four digs to power Seeley-Swan over Darby 25-9, 25-12, 25-27, 25-14. Amber Anderson topped Darby with seven kills, three blocks, six digs and an ace.
Soccer
Class AA boys
• Marcus Anderson had two goals and three assists, and Reggie Duce and Lars -Thomsen added two goals apiece as Missoula Hellgate improved to 11-0-1 with a 7-1 romp over Helena Capital. Leading 2-0 at intermission, the Knights pumped in five second-half goals. Thorne-Thomsen also had an assist. Cameron McNelis scored Hellgate's other goal. Eli Voss scored Capital's goal on a penalty kick.
Class AA girls
• Emma Lensing scored the game’s only goal as Billings West held on to first place in the Eastern AA with a 1-0 win over Great Falls. Satory Taylor contributed on the assist for the goal, which was Lensing’s 12th of the season. The Golden Bears also recorded their eighth clean sheet of the season.
• Sydney Robbins scored the tiebreaking goal shortly after halftime and Billings Skyview held on for a 3-2 win over Great Falls CMR. Robbins scored two times and Ave Roberts also tallied for the Falcons, who won their fourth consecutive match. The match was tied 2-2 at the half. CMR goal scorers were not provided.
Class A boys
• Billings Central scored six second-half goals on its way to a 7-0 win over Laurel. Sam Dull scored three goals and had two assists, and Mauricio Gaytan added two goals for the Rams, who held on to their first-place standing in the Eastern A with a 3-0-1 record, 4-1-1 overall. Camden Capser and Felipe Gnecco also scored for the Rams, who had plenty more chances but were stymied by Laurel keeper Noah Berg. Laurel slipped to 0-3-1 and 0-5-1.
• After a scoreless first half, Gabe Menicke scored three goals and two-time defending state champion Whitefish extended its unbeaten streak to 38 by swamping Columbia Falls 5-0. Brandon Mendoza had a girl and three assists for the Bulldogs, whose other marker was tallied by James Thompson.
Class A girls
• Maeson Cotter pounced on a rebound chance and her second-half goal helped Laurel top Billings Central 2-1, giving the Locomotives control of the Eastern A with two matches to go. Abby Derbyshire put the Rams in front 1-0 but Laurel benefited from an own goal four minutes later on a corner kick to equalize. After Central keeper Olivia Tourtlotte stopped a shot from Mya Maack, Cotter was there to slot home the deciding goal and improve the defending champ’s record to 3-0-1 and 5-0-1. Central, last season’s runner-up, fell to 2-1-1 and 4-1-1.
• Tia Mercer had four goals and four assists as Polson downed Libby 10-0. Mercer scored the first two goals and then added two more after the break. Kyla Heiser had three assists and a goal for the Pirates, and Megan Rost tacked on eight saves in goal. Polson held control of the ball for 68% of the match and 16 shots on goal.
• Ali Hirsch and Brooke Roberts each had first-half goals and Whitefish improved to 8-0-1 by edging rival Columbia Falls 2-1. Maddie Robison scored the Wildkats' only goal.
• Corvallis blanked Stevensville 2-0 with Lauren Criddle scoring both goals.
Cross Country
• The Havre boys and girls swept the Malta Athletic Club Invitational as Caleb Tomac and Tamera O’Leary won individual titles. Tomac won the boys race in 18:13, ahead of teammates Dylan Young and Riley Pleninger, who placed second and third. O’Leary crossed in 21:41 to claim the girls race, leading four Blue Ponies ahead of the pack. Sadie Filius took second in 21:42.
• Sophomore Natalie Wood of Big Timber finished first in the girls race and junior Brandon Emineth of Red Lodge edged junior teammate Elijah Quick for the gold medal in the boys race at the Big Timber Invitational. Wood finished in 20:17.48, 27 seconds ahead of sophomore Kelly Plymale of Columbus. Emineth's time of 17:23.19 was five seconds ahead of Quick.
• Led by Wiley Stensvad, Melstone's boys runners took four of the top five spots in the Park City Class C meet. Stensvud finished in 21:04.67, ahead of teammates Colby Thurston in second at 23:37.84 and Gavin Smith in 25:13.57. Belfry's Alexander Miles interrupted the clean sweep by finishing fourth in 25:22.74. The Broncs' Gage Smith was fifth in 27:56.11. On the girls side, Abigail Hoffman of Park City was first in 21:28.23 and teammate Tasha Dedmore second in 25:56.89.
• Helena's Kylie Hartnett won yet another race, finishing in 18:29 in as the Bengals finished first in a five-team event at Butte's Highland View Golf Course. Helena's Odessa Zentz was second in 19:18 to help her team to 32 points, well ahead of Helena Capital's 43 and Missoula Sentinel's 46. Butte's Hailey Nielson was third in 19:40.5. For the boys, Missoula Sentinel took the top four spots and was the team winner with 17 points, followed by Helena Capital at 42. The Spartans' Tanner Klumph led the way in 16:03.8, followed by Wyatt Mortenson (16:06.1), Corbin Johnson (16:36.1) and Keagen Crosby (17:01.4).
• Wyatt Barney finished first in 18:01 and Manhattan took the top four spots in a meet at Headwaters State Park near Three Forks. The Tigers' Luke Meeker was second in 18:23, followed by Layne Vanderby (18:38) and Payden Cantalupo (1842). In the girls race, Hallie Hemenway of Manhattan finished in 20:06 to out-duel Emma Stolte of Townsend, who was 33 seconds back. Three Forks' Jayden Woodland was third in 21:02.
• Glasgow's Iris McKean was the girls winner and Miles City took the team title at the Miles City Invitational. McKean's winning time was 19:38.87, nearly 10 seconds ahead of Annie Kaul of Plentywood and another 28 better than Ellie Brown of Miles City, which won the team title with 37 points -- 33 ahead of Lewistown. In the boys race, Samuel Smith of Richey-Lambert took gold in 16:03.79, followed by Ben Archer (16:43.93) and Jalen Robinson (16:44.81) of Lewistown, which ran to the team crown with 39 points. Livingston was second with 61 and Miles City third at 88. Smith has the top time in the state in all classes this year, running 15:54.7 at the Scottie Invitational on Sept. 19.
• Sam Ells of Kalispell Glacier and Lilli Rumsey Eash of Kalispell Flathead won the boys and girls races at the Flathead Quad at Rebecca Farm. Ells finished in 16:18.23, more than 37 seconds ahead of Ignatius Fitzgerald of team champion Missoula Hellgate. Rumsey Eash ran in 19:23.10 to edge Kensey May of Missoula Hellgate by six seconds. Hellgate won the team title by 14 points over Kalispell Flathead.
• Ronan runner Brant Heiner won the Mission Shadown Duels in 16:25, well ahead of second-place Hamilton's Colter Purcell, who finished second in 16:47. Hamilton took the boys meet with a score of 18, and Columbia Falls won the boys event with a score of 20. Whitefish finished second in the boys race and Polson was the runner-up in the girls meet. Hamilton's Brynnli Poulsen won the girls race in 19:34 and Lara Erickson of Columbia Falls was second in 20:31.
